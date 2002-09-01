Fractal Geometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781904275008, 9780857099594

Fractal Geometry

1st Edition

Mathematical Methods, Algorithms, Applications

Authors: J M Blackledge A K Evans M J Turner
eBook ISBN: 9780857099594
Paperback ISBN: 9781904275008
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2002
Page Count: 244
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
75.95
64.56
99.95
84.96
60.99
51.84
101.82
86.55
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
74.95
63.71
59.99
50.99
97.95
83.26
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

International authorities from Canada, Denmark, England, Germany, Russia and South Africa focus on research on fractal geometry and the best practices in software, theoretical mathematical algorithms, and analysis. They address the rich panoply of manifold applications of fractal geometry available for study and research in science and industry: i.e., remote sensing, mapping, texture creations, pattern recognition, image compression, aeromechanical systems, cryptography and financial analysis. Economically priced, this important and authoritative reference source for research and study cites over 230 references to the literature, copiously illustrated with over 320 diagrams and photographs. The book is published for The Institute of Mathematics and its Applications, co-sponsored with The Institute of Physics and The Institution of Electrical Engineers.

Key Features

  • Outlines research on fractal geometry and the best practices in software, theoretical mathematical algorithms, and analysis
  • International authorities from around the world address the rich panoply of manifold applications of fractal geometry available for study and research in science and industry
  • Addresses applications in key research fields of remote sensing, mapping, texture creations, pattern recognition, image compression, aeromechanical systems, cryptography and financial analysis

Readership

Applied mathematicians

Table of Contents

Chaotic dynamics in a simple aeromechanical system; Random walks with fluctuating step number, scale invariant behaviour, and self-organised-criticality; Fractional integrals, singular measures and epsilon functions; Diffusion on fractals: Efficient algorithms to compute the random walk dimension; Why study financial time series? Analysis of the limitations of fractal dimension texture segmentation for image Characterisation; Fractal basins of attraction in the inversion of gravity and magnetic data; Properties of fractal compression and their use in texture mapping; Fractal time and nested detectors; Deterministic chaos in digital cryptography; The making of fractal geometry in digital imaging.

Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857099594
Paperback ISBN:
9781904275008

About the Author

J M Blackledge

Jonathan M. Blackledge, Loughborough University, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Loughborough University, UK

A K Evans

Affiliations and Expertise

Modern Optics Centre

M J Turner

Affiliations and Expertise

De Montfort University, UK

Reviews

A fascinatingly informative book, recommended to all applied mathematicians, showing the diverse uses of fractal techniques, covered in a basic way so that the non-specialist will be able to understand., Mathematics Today

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.