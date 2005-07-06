Fractal Binding and Dissociation Kinetics for Different Biosensor Applications
1st Edition
Description
Biosensors are portable and convenient devices that permit the rapid and reliable analysis of substances. They are increasingly used in healthcare, drug design, environmental monitoring and the detection of biological, chemical, and toxic agents. Fractal Binding and Dissociation Kinetics for Different Biosensor Applications focuses on two areas of expanding biosensor development that include (a) the detection of biological and chemical pathogens in the atmosphere, and (b) biomedical applications, especially in healthcare. The author provides numerous examples of practical uses, particularly biomedical applications and the detection of biological or chemical pathogens. This book also contains valuable information dedicated to the economics of biosensors. After reading this book, the reader will gain invaluable insight into how biosensors work and how they may be used more effectively.
Key Features
- No other book provides a detailed kinetic analysis of the binding and dissociation reactions occurring on the biosensor surfaces
- Packed with examples of practical uses of biosensors
- Includes chapters dedicated to the economics of biosensors
Readership
Biophysicists, biochemical engineers, applied mathematicians, safety engineers and other researchers working in the medical, biotechnology and environmental sectors
Table of Contents
Introduction
1.1. Definition of biosensors
1.2. Current and future applications
1.3. Biosensor economics
1.4. Overview
Modeling and Theory
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Theory
Fractal Analysis of Pathogen Detection on Biosensor Surfaces
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Theory
3.3 Results
3.4 Conclusions
Heat Shock Protein Fractal Binding and Dissociation Kinetics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Theory
4.3 Results
4.4 Conclusions
Fractal Analysis of Binding and Dissociation Interactions of Prions on Biosensor Surfaces
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Theory
5.3 Results
5.4 Conclusions
Fractal Analysis of Binding and Dissociation of Analytes Related to Human Health on Biosensor Surfaces
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Theory
6.3 Results
6.4 Conclusions
Fractal Analysis of Human Heart Fatty Acid Binding Protein (early marker of ischemic heart disease) Binding and Dissociation Kinetics on Biosensor Surfaces
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Theory
7.3 Results
7.4 Conclusions
Fractal Analysis of Binding Interactions of p38&agr; Nitrogen-Activated Protein Activated Kinase On Biosensor Surfaces
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Theory
8.3 Results
8.4 Conclusions
Fractal Analysis of Heparin-Protein Interaction Studies on Biosensors Surfaces 9.1 Introduction
9.2 Theory
9.3 Results
9.4 Conclusions
Fractal Analysis Of Binding And Dissociation Kinetics of Thrombin on Biosensor Surfaces
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Theory
10.3 Results
10.4 Conclusions
Fractal Analysis of Interleukin Binding and Dissociation Kinetics on Biosensor Surfaces
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Theory
11.3 Results
11.4 Conclusions
Fractal Analysis of Environmental Contaminants Binding and Dissociation Kinetics on Biosensor Surfaces
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Theory
12.3 Results
12.4 Conclusions
Market Size and Economics for Biosensors
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Bottlenecks, Development Cost, and Future Needs for Biosensor Development
13.3 Successful and Model Companies for Biosensor Research and Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 650
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2005
- Published:
- 6th July 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458915
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444519450
About the Author
Ajit Sadana
Dr. Ajit Sadana has recently retired from the University of Mississippi after 34 years. His expertise is in the area of kinetics of binding and dissociation of analytes on biosensor surfaces.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Engineering Department, University of Mississippi, MS, USA