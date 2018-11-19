Fractal and Trans-scale Nature of Entropy
1st Edition
Towards a Geometrization of Thermodynamics
Description
Fractal and Trans-scale Nature of Entropy: Towards a Geometrization of Thermodynamics develops a new vision for entropy in thermodynamics by proposing a new method to geometrize. It investigates how this approach can accommodate a large number of very different physical systems, going from combustion and turbulence towards cosmology. As an example, a simple interpretation of the Hawking entropy in black-hole physics is provided. In the life sciences, entropy appears as the driving element for the organization of systems. This book demonstrates this fact using simple pedagogical tools, thus showing that entropy cannot be interpreted as a basic measure of disorder.
Key Features
- Develop a new vision of entropy in thermodynamics
- Study the concept of entropy
- Propose a simple interpretation the entropy of Hawking
- Demonstrate entropy as a measure of energy dispersal
Readership
Scientists, researchers and engineers interested in this subject area
Table of Contents
- The Thermal Worm Model to Represent Entropy–Exergy Duality
2. Black Hole Entropy and the Thermal Worm Model
3. The Entropic Skins of Black-Body Radiation:a Geometrical Theory of Radiation
4. Non-extensive Thermodynamics, Fractal Geometryand Scale-entropy
5. Finite Physical Dimensions Thermodynamics
6. A Scale-Dependent Fractal and Intermittent Structure to Describe Chemical Potential and Matter Diffusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 19th November 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081017906
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785481932
About the Author
Diogo Queiros Conde
Diogo Queiros-Condé is a professor at University of Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense since 2009. Before he was a research professor at ENSTA ParisTech from 2005 to 2009. He has a PhD in Physic and Science (1995)..
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, University Paris Ouest Nanterre la Defense, Laboratory of Energetics, Mechanics and Electromagnetism
Michel Feidt
Michel Feidt is Professor in the Department of Physics and Mechanics at the University of Lorraine, France.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, University of Lorraine, France