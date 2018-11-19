Fractal and Trans-scale Nature of Entropy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785481932, 9780081017906

Fractal and Trans-scale Nature of Entropy

1st Edition

Towards a Geometrization of Thermodynamics

Authors: Diogo Queiros Conde Michel Feidt
eBook ISBN: 9780081017906
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785481932
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 19th November 2018
Page Count: 252
Description

Fractal and Trans-scale Nature of Entropy: Towards a Geometrization of Thermodynamics develops a new vision for entropy in thermodynamics by proposing a new method to geometrize. It investigates how this approach can accommodate a large number of very different physical systems, going from combustion and turbulence towards cosmology. As an example, a simple interpretation of the Hawking entropy in black-hole physics is provided. In the life sciences, entropy appears as the driving element for the organization of systems. This book demonstrates this fact using simple pedagogical tools, thus showing that entropy cannot be interpreted as a basic measure of disorder.

Key Features

  • Develop a new vision of entropy in thermodynamics
  • Study the concept of entropy
  • Propose a simple interpretation the entropy of Hawking
  • Demonstrate entropy as a measure of energy dispersal

Readership

Scientists, researchers and engineers interested in this subject area

Table of Contents

  1. The Thermal Worm Model to Represent Entropy–Exergy Duality
    2. Black Hole Entropy and the Thermal Worm Model
    3. The Entropic Skins of Black-Body Radiation:a Geometrical Theory of Radiation
    4. Non-extensive Thermodynamics, Fractal Geometryand Scale-entropy
    5. Finite Physical Dimensions Thermodynamics
    6. A Scale-Dependent Fractal and Intermittent Structure to Describe Chemical Potential and Matter Diffusion

About the Author

Diogo Queiros Conde

Diogo Queiros-Condé is a professor at University of Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense since 2009. Before he was a research professor at ENSTA ParisTech from 2005 to 2009. He has a PhD in Physic and Science (1995)..

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, University Paris Ouest Nanterre la Defense, Laboratory of Energetics, Mechanics and Electromagnetism

Michel Feidt

Michel Feidt is Professor in the Department of Physics and Mechanics at the University of Lorraine, France.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, University of Lorraine, France

