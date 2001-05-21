Fourier Transform Spectrometry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120425105, 9780080506913

Fourier Transform Spectrometry

1st Edition

Authors: Sumner Davis Mark Abrams James Brault
eBook ISBN: 9780080506913
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120425105
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 21st May 2001
Page Count: 262
Description

Fourier Transform Spectrometry is of immediate use to those who use Fourier transform spectrometers in their research, or are considering their use. The authors' presentations enable readers to obtain a clear understanding of FTS, which is crucial to their studies and research.

Due to the increasing complexity and commercialization of instrumentation, achieving optimum performance in research applications and automated usage can be challenging. For example, a thorough understanding of the instrument can dramatically affect the outcome of the experiment and the generation of reliable data in applications where conditions are not ideal and resulting signals are weak. This book provides a comprehensive discussion of FTS from the ground up, covering basic concepts, instrumentation, data-processing algorithms, and techniques for computerized spectral analysis.

Readership

Students and researchers using spectroscopy in physics, chemistry, and biology, as well as instrument manufacturers.

Table of Contents

Introduction Why Choose a Fourier Transform Spectrometer? Theory of the Ideal Instrument Fourier Analysis Nonideal (Real-World) Interferograms Working with Digital Spectra and Fourier Transforms Phase Corrections and Their Significance Effects of Noise in Its Various Forms Line Positions, Line Profiles, and Fitting Processing of Spectral Data Discussions, Interventions, Digressions, and Obscurations Chapter-by-Chapter Bibliography Chronological Bibliography Applications Bibliography Author Bibliography Index

About the Author

Sumner Davis

Sumner P. Davis is a professor of physics at the University of California at Berkeley. His research focuses on laboratory spectroscopy of diatomic molecules of astrophysical interest.

Mark Abrams

James Brault

James W. Brault is a physicist and was a staff scientist of the National Solar Observatory, Kitt Peak, with an appointment at the University of Colorado in Boulder. His areas of research are instrument design, numerical methods as applied to spectroscopy, and atomic and molecular spectroscopy.

