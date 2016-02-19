Fourier Expansions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125236409, 9781483270623

Fourier Expansions

1st Edition

A Collection of Formulas

Authors: Fritz Oberhettinger
eBook ISBN: 9781483270623
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1973
Page Count: 76
Description

Fourier Expansions: A Collection of Formulas provides a collection of Fourier series. Its limited scope made a number of compromises necessary. The question regarding the choice and organization of the material to be included posed certain problems. In order to preserve some consistency it seemed best to stay within the framework of what one could call the ""classical"" Fourier series, i.e., those of the trigonometric and their simplest generalization the Fourier-Bessel series.
The book is organized into five sections: Section I presents Fourier series with elementary coefficients representing elementary functions. Section II presents Fourier series with elementary coefficients representing higher functions. Section III presents Fourier series with higher function coefficients representing elementary functions. Section IV presents Fourier series with higher function coefficients representing higher functions. Section V presents exponential Fourier and Fourier-Bessel series. This arrangement should be helpful in equally balancing the task of either establishing the sum function of a given Fourier series or finding the Fourier expansion of a given function. It is hoped that this book will meet the requirements so often needed in applied mathematics, physics, and engineering.

Table of Contents


Preface

List of Notation

Introduction

1. The Fourier Series

2. The Fourier Integral

3. Fourier-Bessel Series

4. The Bessel Transform

5. Generation of Fourier Series by Means of Integral Transforms

I. Fourier Series with Elementary Coefficients Representing Elementary Functions

Appendix: Some Results Involving Generalized Functions

II. Fourier Series with Elementary Coefficients Representing Higher Functions

III. Fourier Series with Higher Function Coefficients Representing Elementary Functions

IV. Fourier Series with Higher Function Coefficients Representing Higher Functions

V. Exponential Fourier and Fourier-Bessel Series

About the Author

Fritz Oberhettinger

