Fourier Analysis and Boundary Value Problems
1st Edition
Description
Fourier Analysis and Boundary Value Problems provides a thorough examination of both the theory and applications of partial differential equations and the Fourier and Laplace methods for their solutions. Boundary value problems, including the heat and wave equations, are integrated throughout the book. Written from a historical perspective with extensive biographical coverage of pioneers in the field, the book emphasizes the important role played by partial differential equations in engineering and physics. In addition, the author demonstrates how efforts to deal with these problems have lead to wonderfully significant developments in mathematics.
A clear and complete text with more than 500 exercises, Fourier Analysis and Boundary Value Problems is a good introduction and a valuable resource for those in the field.
Key Features
- Topics are covered from a historical perspective with biographical information on key contributors to the field
- The text contains more than 500 exercises
- Includes practical applications of the equations to problems in both engineering and physics
Readership
Students in courses on Fourier analysis, Fourier series, partial differential equations, and/or boundary value problems. These courses are taken by students majoring in engineering, physics, and mathematics. The audience also includes practicing engineers and mathematicians who will use the book as a reference. Prerequisites are calculus and a course in ordinary differential equations
Table of Contents
A Heated Discussion
Fourier Series
Return to the Heated Bar
Generalized Fourier Series
The Wave Equation
Orthogonal Systems
Fourier Transforms
Laplace Transforms
Boundary Value Problems in Higher Dimensions
Boundary Value Problems with Circular Symmetry
Boundary Value Problems with Spherical Symmetry
Uniform Convergence
Improper Integrals
Tables of Fourier and Laplace Transforms
Historical Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 551
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 18th November 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531939
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780122896408
About the Author
Enrique Gonzalez-Velasco
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts
Reviews
"This is a lovely book. I would want to have it on my shelf as a serious Fourier Analyst...For history and mathematics this book rates very high both in scholarship and exposition...I would insist on my library getting it. It starts carefully and moves ahead to advanced material including Lebesgue integration." --John Gilbert, University of Texas
"Gonzalez-Velasco makes historical development of the subject a major theme. For me this makes the book very interesting...this interweaving of history, integration, and PDE/BVP reads very nicely...Plenty of good exercises...very well written." --Keith Phillips, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs