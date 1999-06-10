Fourier Acoustics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127539607, 9780080506906

Fourier Acoustics

1st Edition

Sound Radiation and Nearfield Acoustical Holography

Authors: Earl Williams
eBook ISBN: 9780080506906
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127539607
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th June 1999
Page Count: 306
Description

Intended a both a textbook and a reference, Fourier Acoustics develops the theory of sound radiation uniquely from the viewpoint of Fourier Analysis. This powerful perspective of sound radiation provides the reader with a comprehensive and practical understanding which will enable him or her to diagnose and solve sound and vibration problems in the 21st Century. As a result of this perspective, Fourier Acoustics is able to present thoroughly and simply, for the first time in book form, the theory of nearfield acoustical holography, an important technique which has revolutionised the measurement of sound. Relying little on material outside the book, Fourier Acoustics will be invaluable as a graduate level text as well as a reference for researchers in academia and industry.

Key Features

  • The physics of wave propogation and sound vibration in homogeneous media
  • Acoustics, such as radiation of sound, and radiation from vibrating surfaces
  • Inverse problems, such as the theory of nearfield acoustical holography
  • Mathematics of specialized functions, such as spherical harmonics

Readership

Relying little on material outside the book, Fourier Acoustics will be invaluable as a graduate level text as well as a reference for researchers in academia and industry. The book is unique amongst acoustics texts, it is well illustrated and it includes exercises to enforce the theory.

Table of Contents

Preface. Fourier Transforms & Special Functions. Plane Waves. The Inverse Problem: Planar NAH. Cylindrical Waves. The Inverse Problem: Cylindrical NAH. Spherical Waves. Spherical NAH. Green Functions & the Helmholtz Integral. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
306
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080506906
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127539607

About the Author

Earl Williams

Affiliations and Expertise

Naval Research Laboratory

Reviews

"Dr. Williams should be commended for clearly communicating his exceptional contributions and understanding of NAH and structural acoustics."--J. ADIN MANN III, Iowa State University, Journal of the Acoustical Society of America

"...a nice book...recommended to both students of acoustics and also to institutional libraries."--Applied Mechanics Reviews, Volume 54 (1), Jan 2001

