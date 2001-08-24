Foundry Technology - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780750645676, 9780080506890

Foundry Technology

2nd Edition

Authors: Peter Beeley
eBook ISBN: 9780080506890
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750645676
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 24th August 2001
Page Count: 719
Description

Foundry Technology brings together basic metal casting phenomena, foundry techniques and product characteristics in a single work of reference.

Peter Beeley was a foundry manager before he became a senior lecturer in metallurgy, and subsequently maintained continuous links with the castings industry and associated research activities and publications.

His book is designed to serve as a bridge between the study of the basic principles of metal founding and their application in the producing and user industries. A particular aim of Foundry Technology is to assist engineers and engineering students in appreciating the role of castings in design and materials selection. Orthodox and specialized casting processes, and both ferrous and non-ferrous founding are considered on a comparative basis, and the place of castings in design is critically examined and related to other products.

The revised edition takes account of the main changes in casting processes and products since the publication of the original edition in 1972. While retaining treatments of basic aspects of molding, solidification, cast structures and feeding, newer developments in modeling and rapid prototyping are reviewed, together with quality, environmental, health and other issues of growing importance.

Key Features

  • New edition of well-known book
  • Fully updated with latest technology

Readership

Foundrymen, Materials scientists, Designers, Engineers, Students

Table of Contents

Liquid Metals and the Gating of Castings
Solidification 1 - Crystallization and the development of cast structure
Solidification 2 - the Feeding of Castings
The Moulding Material - Properties, Preparation and Testing
Defects in Castings
Quality Assessment and Control
Casting Design
Production Techniques 1 - the Manufacture of Sand Castings
Mould Production
Melting and Casting
Finishing Operations
Production Techniques 2 - Shell, Investment and Die Casting Techniques
Production Techniques 3 - Further Casting techniques
Environmental Protection, Health and Safety

No. of pages:
719
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080506890
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750645676

Peter Beeley

"brings together basic metal casting phenomena, foundry techniques and product characteristics in a single work of reference...the revised edition takes account of the main changes in casting processes and products since the publication of the original in 1972." --Erzmetal, Feb. 2002

