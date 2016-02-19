Foundations of Wireless and Electronics
10th Edition
Description
Foundations of Wireless and Electronics, 10th Edition covers the cathode-ray and microwave tubes; modern pulse methods; f.m. detectors; basic processes of transmission; and reception, computers, and non-sinusoidal signal amplification. The book starts by giving a general overview of a complete electronic system, electricity and circuits, capacitance, and inductance. The text also discusses alternating currents (a.c.), including the frequency and phase of a.c.; the capacitance and inductance in a.c. circuits; and the capacitance and inductance in a series. Diodes, triode, transistor equivalent circuits, and a suitable working point are also considered. The book describes oscillation, transmission lines, radiation and antennas, and audio-frequency amplification. The super heterodyne principle, radio- and intermediate-frequency amplification, electronic waveform generators, and switches are also encompassed. The text will be useful to electronics engineers, electricians, and computer engineers.
Table of Contents
Preface to Ninth Edition
Preface to Tenth Edition
1 General View of a System
1.1 What Wireless Does
1.2 Nature of Sound Waves
1.3 Characteristics of Sound Waves
1.4 Frequency
1.5 Wavelength
1.6 The Sender
1.7 The Receiver
1.8 Electrical Communication by Wire
1.9 Electric Waves
1.10 Why High Frequencies are Necessary
1.11 Radio Telegraphy
1.12 Tuning
1.13 Radio Telephony
1.14 Recapitulation
2 Electricity and Circuits
2.1 Electrons
2.2 Electric Charges and Currents
2.3 Conductors and Insulators
2.4 Electromotive Force
2.5 Electrical Units
2.6 Ohm's Law
2.7 Larger and Smaller Units
2.8 Circuit Diagrams
2.9 Resistances in Series and in Parallel
2.10 Series-Parallel Combinations
2.11 Resistance Analyzed
2.12 Conductance
2.13 Kirchhof as Laws
2.14 P.D. and E.M.F.
2.15 Electrical Effects
2.16 Instruments for Measuring Electricity
2.17 Electrical Power
2.18 A Broader View of Resistance
3 Capacitance
3.1 Charging Currents
3.2 Capacitance: What it is
3.3 Capacitance Analyzed
3.4 Capacitors
3.5 Charge and Discharge of a Capacitor
3.6 Where the Power Goes
3.7 Recapitulation
3.8 Displacement Currents
4 Inductance
4.1 Magnets and Electromagnets
4.2 Interacting Magnetic Fields
4.3 Induction
4.4 Self-Inductance
4.5 Lenz's Law
4.6 Inductance Analyzed
4.7 Practical Considerations
4.8 Growth of Current in an Inductive Circuit
4.9 Power during Growth
4.10 More Comparison and Contrast
4.11 Mutual Inductance
5 Alternating Currents
5.1 Frequencies of Alternating Current
5.2 The Sine Wave
5.3 Circuit with Resistance Only
5.4 R.M.S. Values
5.5 A.C. Meters
5.6 Phase
5.7 Phasor Diagrams
5.8 Adding Alternating Voltages
5.9 Direction Signs
5.10 Subscript Notation
5.11 Current Phasors
6 Capacitance in A.C. Circuits
6.1 Current Flow in a Capacitive Circuit
6.2 Capacitive Current Waveform
6.3 The Ohm's Law' for Capacitance
6.4 Capacitances in Parallel and in Series
6.5 Power in a Capacitive Circuit
6.6 Phasor Diagram for Capacitive Circuit
6.7 Capacitance and Resistance in Series
6.8 Impedance
6.9 Power in Mixed Circuits
6.10 Capacitance and Resistance in Parallel
7 Inductance in A.C. Circuits
7.1 Current Flow in an Inductive Circuit
7.2 The Ohm's Law' for Inductance
7.3 Inductances in Series and in Parallel
7.4 Power in an Inductive Circuit
7.5 Phasor Diagram for Inductive Circuit
7.6 Inductance and Resistance in Series
7.7 Inductance and Resistance in Parallel
7.8 Transformers
7.9 Load Currents
7.10 Transformer Losses
7.11 Impedance Transformation
8 The Tuned Circuit
8.1 Inductance and Capacitance in Series
8.2 L, Cand R all in Series
8.3 The Series Tuned Circuit
8.4 Magnification
8.5 Resonance Curves
8.6 Selectivity
8.7 Frequency of Resonance
8.8 L and C in Parallel
8.9 The Effect of Resistance
8.10 Dynamic Resistance
8.11 Parallel Resonance
8.12 Frequency of Parallel Resonance
8.13 Series and Parallel Resonance Compared
8.14 The Resistance of the Coil
8.15 Dielectric Losses
8.16 H.F. Resistance
8.17 Cavity Resonators
9 Diodes
9.1 Electronic Devices
9.2 Diodes
9.3 Thermionic Emission of Electrons
9.4 The Vacuum Diode Valve
9.5 Semiconductors
9.6 Holes
9.7 Intrinsic Conduction
9.8 Effects of Impurities
9.9 P-N Junctions
9.10 The Semiconductor Diode
9.11 Diode Characteristics
9.12 Recapitulation
10 Triodes
10.1 The Vacuum Triode Valve
10.2 Amplification Factor
10.3 Mutual Conductance
10.4 Anode Resistance
10.5 Alternating Voltage at the Grid
10.6 Grid Bias
10.7 The Transistor
10.8 Transistor Characteristic Curves
10.9 Transistor Parameters
10.10 Field-Effect Transistors
10.11 Insulated-Gate F.E.Ts
10.12 Light-Sensitive Diodes and Triodes
11 The Triode at Work
11.1 Input and Output
11.2 Source and Load
11.3 Feeds and Signals
11.4 Load Lines
11.5 Voltage Amplification
11.6 An Equivalent Generator
11.7 Calculating Amplification
11.8 The Maximum-Power Law
11.9 Transistor Load Lines
11.10 Class A, A and C Operation
12 Transistor Equivalent Circuits
12.1 The Equivalent Current Generator
12.2 Duality
12.3 Voltage or Current Generator?
12.4 Transistor Equivalent Output Circuit
12.5 Some Box Tricks
12.6 Input Resistance
12.7 Complete Transistor Equivalent Circuit
12.8 A Simpler Equivalent
12.9 Other Circuit Configurations: Common Collector
12.10 Common Base
12.11 A Summary of Results
12.12 F.E.Ts and Valves
13 The Working Point
13.1 Feed Requirements
13.2 Effect of Amplification Factor Variations
13.3 Influence of Leakage Current
13.4 Methods of Base Biasing
13.5 Biasing the F.E.T.
13.6 Valve Biasing
13.7 Biasing by Diodes
14 Oscillation
14.1 Generators
14.2 The Oscillatory Circuit
14.3 Frequency of Oscillation
14.4 Damping
14.5 Maintaining Oscillation
14.6 Practical Oscillator Circuits
14.7 Resistance-Capacitance Oscillators
14.8 Negative Resistance
14.9 Amplitude of Oscillation
14.10 Automatic Biasing of Oscillators
14.11 Distortion of Oscillation
14.12 Constancy of Frequency
14.13 Crystal Oscillators
14.14 Microwave Oscillators
15 Modulation
15.1 The Need for Modulation
15.2 Amplitude Modulation
15.3 Methods of Amplitude Modulation
15.4 Frequency Modulation
15.5 Telegraphy and Keying
15.6 Methods of Frequency Modulation
15.7 Sources of Modulating Signal
15.8 Theory of Sidebands
15.9 Channel Separation
15.10 Multiplex
15.11 Pulse Modulation Systems
16 Transmission Lines
16.1 Feeders
16.2 Circuit Equivalent of a Line
16.3 Characteristic Resistance
16.4 Waves along a Line
16.5 Wave Reflection
16.6 Standing Waves
16.7 Line Impedance Variations
16.8 The Quarter-Wave Transformer
16.9 Fully Resonant Lines
16.10 Lines as Tuned Circuits
16.11 Waveguides or Radio-wave Plumbing
17 Radiation and Antennas
17.1 Bridging Space
17.2 The Quarter-Wave Resonator Again
17.3 A Rope Trick
17.4 Electromagnetic Waves
17.5 Radiation
17.6 Polarization
17.7 Antennas
17.8 Radiation Resistance
17.9 Directional Characteristics
17.10 Reflectors and Directors
17.11 Antenna Gain
17.12 Choice of Frequency
17.13 Influence of the Atmosphere
17.14 Earthed Antennas
17.15 Feeding the Antenna
17.16 Tuning
17.17 Effective Height
17.18 Microwave Antennas
17.19 Inductor Antennas
18 Detection
18.1 The Need for Detection
18.2 The Detector
18.3 Rectifiers
18.4 Linearity of Rectification
18.5 Rectifier Resistance
18.6 Action of Reservoir Capacitor
18.7 Choice of Component Values
18.8 The Diode Detector in Action
18.9 The Detector as a Load
18.10 Filters
18.11 Detector Distortion
18.12 Shunt-Diode Detector
18.13 Television Diode Detector
18.14 F.M. Detectors
18.15 Foster-Seeley Discriminator
18.16 Ratio Detector
18.17 Quadrature Detector
18.18 Phase-Locked-Loop Detector
18.19 Counter Discriminator
19 Audio-Frequency Amplification
19.1 Recapitulation
19.2 Decibels
19.3 Gain/Frequency Distortion
19.4 Non-Linearity Distortion
19.5 Generation of Harmonics
19.6 Intermodulation
19.7 Allowable Limits of Non-Linearity
19.8 Phase Distortion
19.9 Loudspeakers
19.10 The Output Stage
19.11 Class A Amplification
19.12 Distortion with Class A
19.13 Class A Circuits
19.14 Compound Transistors
19.15 Negative Feedback
19.16 Phase Shift with Feedback
19.17 Input and Output Resistance
19.18 Linearizing the Input
19.19 Some Circuit Details
19.20 Noise
19.21 Another Box Trick
20 Selectivity and Tuning
20.1 Need for R.F. Amplification
20.2 Selectivity and Q
20.3 Over-Sharp Tuning
20.4 A General Resonance Curve
20.5 More Than One Tuned Circuit
20.6 Coupled Tuned Circuits
20.7 Effects of Varying Coupling
20.8 Practical Tuning Difficulties
21 The Superheterodyne Principle
21.1 A Difficult Problem Solved
21.2 The Frequency-Changer
21.3 Frequency-Changers as Modulators
21.4 Types of Frequency-Changer
21.5 Conversion Conductance
21.6 Ganging the Oscillator
21.7 Whistles
22 Radio-Frequency and Intermediate-Frequency Amplification
22.1 Amplification So Far
22.2 Active-Device Interelectrode Capacitances
22.3 Miller Effect
22.4 High-Frequency Effects in Transistors
22.5 Transistor Phasor Diagrams
22.6 Limiting Frequencies
22.7 An I.F. Amplifier
22.8 R.F. Amplification
22.9 Screening
22.10 Cross-Modulation
22.11 Automatic Gain Control
22.12 The Antenna Coupling
22.13 Klystrons and Traveling-Wave Tubes
23 Cathode-Ray Tubes: Television and Radar
23.1 Description of Cathode-Ray Tube
23.2 Electric Focusing and Deflection
23.3 Magnetic Deflection and Focusing
23.4 Oscilloscopes
23.5 Time Bases
23.6 Application to Television
23.7 Characteristics of Television Signals
23.8 Television Receivers
23.9 Synchronizing Circuits
23.10 Scanning Circuits
23.11 Color Television
23.12 Application to Radar
24 Non-Sinusoidal Signal Amplification
24.1 Waveforms
24.2 Frequency and Time
24.3 Frequency Range
24.5 Obtaining the High-Frequency Response
24.6 Operational Amplifiers
24.7 Integrated Circuits
25 Electronic Waveform Generators and Switches
25.1 Differentiating and Integrating Circuits
25.2 Waveform Shapers
25.3 Waveform Generators: Relaxation Oscillators
25.4 The Blocking Oscillator
25.5 The Multivibrator
25.6 Bistables
25.7 Monostables
25.8 Clampers and Clippers
25.9 Gates and Choppers
25.10 Design
26 Computers
26.1 Analogue and Digital
26.2 Analogue Computers
26.3 Digital Computers
26.4 The Binary Scale
26.5 Logic Circuits
26.6 Counters
26.7 Stores
26.8 Computer Languages
26.9 Input and Output Devices
26.10 Microprocessors and Microcomputers
Chapter 27 Power Suppliers
27.1 The Power Required
27.2 Batteries
27.3 D.C. from A.C.
27.4 Types of Rectifier
27.5 Rectifier Circuits
27.6 Filters
27.7 Decoupling
27.8 Bias Supplies
27.9 Stabilization
27.10 E.H.T.
27.11 Switch-Mode Power Suppliers
27.12 Cathode Heating
Appendix A Algebraic Symbols
A.1 Letter Symbols
A.2 What Letter Symbols Really Mean
A.3 Some Other Uses of Symbols
A.4 Abbreviations
A.5 How Numbers are Used
Appendix B Graphs
B.l What is a Graph?
B.2 Scales
B.3 What a 'Curve' Signifies
B.4 Three-Dimensional Graphs
B.5 Significance of Slope
B.6 Non-Uniform Scales
Appendix C Alternative Technical Terms
Appendix D Symbols and Abbreviations
Appendix E Decibel Table
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483105574