Foundations of the Probabilistic Mechanics of Discrete Media - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080252346, 9781483285726

Foundations of the Probabilistic Mechanics of Discrete Media

1st Edition

Authors: D. R. Axelrad
eBook ISBN: 9781483285726
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st February 1984
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
24.95
21.21
44.50
37.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Mathematical preliminaries. Markov processes and Markov random fields. General formulation of probabilistic mechanics. Probabilistic mechanics of solids. Probabilistic mechanics of fluids. Bibliography. Subject index.

Description

This latest volume in the Foundations & Philosophy of Science & Technology series provides an account of probabilistic functional analysis and shows its applicability in the formulation of the behaviour of discrete media with the inclusion of microstructural effects. Although quantum mechanics have long been recognized as a stochastic theory, the introduction of probabilistic concepts and principles to classical mechanics has in general not been attempted. In this study the author takes the view that the significant field quantities of a discrete medium are random variables or functions of such variables. Hence the probabilistic mechanics of discrete media are based on the mathematical theory of probability and the axiomatics of measure theory.

Readership

For researchers in mechanics.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285726

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

D. R. Axelrad Author

Affiliations and Expertise

McGill University, Montreal, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.