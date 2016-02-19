Foundations of the Numerical Analysis of Plasticity, Volume 107
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Mathematical Models of Elastic-Plastic Problems. Elastic-Plate Vibration of a Spring-Mass System with One Degree of Freedom. Elastic-Plastic Vibration of a Spring-Mass System with Multiple Degrees of Freedom. Quasi-Static Problems of a Spring-Mass System with Multiple Degrees of Freedom. Two-Dimensional Dynamic Semidiscrete System. Two-Dimensional Quasi-Static Semidiscrete System. Numerical Stability in Dynamic Elastic-Plastic Problems. Explicit Schemes for Quasi-Static Problems. Elastic-Plastic Deformation of Continuous Bodies. Introduction to an Elastic-Plastic Problem with Geometrical Nonlinearity. Appendices: An Elementary Proof of Koen's Inequality. Johnson's Implicit Method. References. Index.
Description
This monograph describes a theoretical foundation for analysing and developing approximate methods to solve dynamic and quasi-static plasticity problems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080872186