Foundations of the Numerical Analysis of Plasticity - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444876713, 9780080872186

Foundations of the Numerical Analysis of Plasticity, Volume 107

1st Edition

Authors: T. Miyoshi
eBook ISBN: 9780080872186
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 248
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
131.75
195.00
165.75
255.00
216.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Mathematical Models of Elastic-Plastic Problems. Elastic-Plate Vibration of a Spring-Mass System with One Degree of Freedom. Elastic-Plastic Vibration of a Spring-Mass System with Multiple Degrees of Freedom. Quasi-Static Problems of a Spring-Mass System with Multiple Degrees of Freedom. Two-Dimensional Dynamic Semidiscrete System. Two-Dimensional Quasi-Static Semidiscrete System. Numerical Stability in Dynamic Elastic-Plastic Problems. Explicit Schemes for Quasi-Static Problems. Elastic-Plastic Deformation of Continuous Bodies. Introduction to an Elastic-Plastic Problem with Geometrical Nonlinearity. Appendices: An Elementary Proof of Koen's Inequality. Johnson's Implicit Method. References. Index.

Description

This monograph describes a theoretical foundation for analysing and developing approximate methods to solve dynamic and quasi-static plasticity problems.

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1985
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080872186

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

T. Miyoshi Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.