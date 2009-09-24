Foundations of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
6th Edition
A Clinical Approach
Description
The 6th edition of this market-leading textbook offers a clear, straightforward way to understand the often intimidating subject of psychiatric mental health nursing. Its practical, clinical perspective and user-friendly writing style help you quickly master key concepts. Clinical chapters follow the nursing process framework and progress from theory to application with a wealth of real-world examples to prepare you for practice.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! A conversational, user-friendly writing style helps you quickly grasp complex psychiatric mental health nursing concepts.
- Clinical chapters are logically and consistently organized with sections on the clinical picture, epidemiology, comorbidity, etiology, and application of the nursing process.
- Clinical chapters follow the nursing process, providing you with consistent guidelines for comprehensive assessment and intervention.
- Vignettes prepare you for real-world practice with personal, descriptive characterizations of patients with specific psychiatric disorders.
- Coverage of psychopharmacology in clinical chapters familiarizes you with specific drug treatment options, including the most commonly used drugs and important nursing considerations for their use.
- Assessment Guidelines boxes list essential guidelines for comprehensive patient assessment.
- Case Studies with Nursing Care Plans present individualized histories of patients with specific psychiatric disorders and include interventions with rationales and evaluation statements for each patient goal.
- A separate chapter on cultural implications, as well as Considering Culture boxes throughout the text, provides essential information on culture, worldviews, and techniques for providing culturally competent care.
- Coverage of treatment and recovery in the community addresses the need for successful ongoing psychiatric mental health nursing care in the community setting.
- A chapter on end-of-life care examines the psychological impact of terminal illness and death on patients, families, and nurses.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE FOUNDATIONS IN THEORY
Chapter 1 Mental Health and Mental Illness
Chapter 2 Relevant Theories and Therapies for Nursing Practice
Chapter 3 Biological Basis for Understanding Psychotropic Drugs
UNIT TWO FOUNDATIONS FOR PRACTICE
Chapter 4 Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing in Acute Care Settings
Chapter 5 Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing in Community Settings
Chapter 6 Cultural Implications for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
Chapter 7 Legal and Ethical Guidelines for Safe Practice
UNIT THREE PSYCHOSOCIAL NURSING TOOLS
Chapter 8 The Nursing Process and Standards of Care for Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
Chapter 9 Therapeutic Relationships
Chapter 10 Communication and the Clinical Interview
Chapter 11 Understanding Responses to Stress
UNIT FOUR PSYCHOBIOLOGICAL DISORDERS
Chapter 12 Anxiety and Anxiety Disorders
Chapter 13 Depressive Disorders
Chapter 14 Bipolar Disorders
Chapter 15 Schizophrenia
Chapter 16 Eating Disorders
Chapter 17 Cognitive Disorders
Chapter 18 Addictive Disorders
Chapter 19 Personality Disorders
Chapter 20 Sleep Disorders
Chapter 21 Sexual Dysfunction and Sexual Disorders
Chapter 22 Somatoform, Factitious, and Dissociative Disorders
UNIT FIVE TRAUMA INTERVENTIONS
Chapter 23 Crisis and Disaster
Chapter 24 Suicide
Chapter 25 Anger, Aggression, and Violence
Chapter 26 Child, Older Adult, and Intimate Partner Abuse
Chapter 27 Sexual Assault
UNIT SIX INTERVENTIONS FOR SPECIAL POPULATIONS
Chapter 28 Disorders of Children and Adolescents
Chapter 29 Psychosocial Needs of the Older Adult
Chapter 30 Serious Mental Illness
Chapter 31 Psychological Needs of Patients with Medical Conditions
Chapter 32 Care for the Dying and for Those Who Grieve
Chapter 33 Forensic Psychiatric Nursing
UNIT SEVEN OTHER INTERVENTION MODALITIES
Chapter 34 Therapeutic Groups
Chapter 35 Family Interventions
Chapter 36 Integrative Care
APPENDICES
A DSM-IV-TR Classification
B Historic Synopsis of Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
C NANDA-I-Approved Nursing Diagnoses
D Answers to Chapter Review Questions
GLOSSARY
INDEX
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 24th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754557
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757787
About the Author
Elizabeth Varcarolis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Formerly Deputy Chairperson, Department of Nursing, Borough of Manhattan Community College, New York, NY; Associate Fellow, Albert Ellis Institute for Rational Emotive Behavioral Therapy (REBT), New York, NY
Margaret Halter
Margaret Jordan Halter, PhD, APRN
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Nurse Specialist, Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Akron, Ohio; Adjunct Faculty, Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio