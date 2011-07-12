Foundations of Professional Psychology
1st Edition
The End of Theoretical Orientations and the Emergence of the Biopsychosocial Approach
Recent advances in the scientific understanding of the human mind and brain along with the emphases on evidence-based practice and competency-based education are creating increasing pressures to update some of the traditional approaches to structuring and organizing education and practice in the field. There have also been many calls in recent years for a unified approach to conceptualizing professional practice in psychology. This book examines whether there exists a unified conceptual framework for the field that is firmly based on current scientific understanding regarding human development and functioning, that applies across all the clinical populations and practice areas within the field, and that would also help integrate professional psychology more fully into health care and the sciences generally.
- Presents a unified science-based conceptual framework for professional psychology
- Provides an overview of the whole treatment process as informed by a biopsychosocial approach, from intake through outcomes assessment
- Avoids highly technical language so that students and practitioners from across the field can follow the discussion
Students and researchers in clinical and counseling psychology
- Preface
- Part I. Introduction
- 1. The Need for a Unified Conceptual Framework in Professional Psychology
- Part II. Conceptual and Theoretical Foundations of Professional Psychology
- 2. Professional Psychology as a Health Care Profession
- 3. The Public We Serve
- 4. Understanding and Resolving Theoretical Confusion in Professional Psychology
- 5. The Biopsychosocial Approach
- 6. Ethical Foundations of Professional Psychology
- 7. A Unified Conceptual Framework for Professional Psychology
- Part III. Conceptualizing Psychological Treatment from a Biopsychosocial Perspective
- 8. Assessment
- 9. Treatment Planning
- 10. Treatment
- 11. Outcomes Assessment
- Part IV. Additional Implications for Professional Psychology
- 12. Prevention and Public Health Perspective on Behavioral Health
- 13. Conclusions and Implications for Professional Psychology Education, Practice, and Research
- References
Timothy Melchert
Marquette University Milwaukee, WI, USA
"Melchert's book is a valuable resource for graduate students and their faculty to understand how professional psychology is transforming into a health profession, while maintaining its unique psychological identity. I highly recommend it." --Dr. James Bray, Past President American Psychological Association, Editor, Primary Care Psychology and Handbook of Family Psychology