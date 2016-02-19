Foundations of Perceptual Theory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444894960, 9780080867533

Foundations of Perceptual Theory, Volume 99

1st Edition

Editors: S.C. Masin
eBook ISBN: 9780080867533
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444894960
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 30th June 1993
Page Count: 421
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
114.00
96.90
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
19800.00
16830.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
19800.00
16830.00
114.00
96.90
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. List of Authors. List of Discussants. Toward a new behaviorism (W.R. Uttal). Some philosophical observations on perceptual science (S.C. Masin). A hierarchical approach to perception (D.R. Proffitt). The analysis of perceived space (W.C. Gogel). On some paradoxes of current perceptual theories (P. Bozzi). On experimental phenomenology (G.B. Vicario). The inside-outside problem and Wolfgang Köhler (N. Pastore). Perceptual artifacts and phenomena: Gibson's role in the 20th century (J.E. Cutting). The role of computational complexity in perceptual theory (J.K. Tsotsos). On the need for a general quantitative theory of pattern similarity (J.T. Townsend, R.D. Thomas). Perceptual variability as a fundamental axiom of perceptual science (F.G. Ashby, W.W. Lee). Author index. Subject index.

Description

Historical analysis reveals that perceptual theories and models are doomed to relatively short lives. The most popular contemporary theories in perceptual science do not have as wide an acceptance among researchers as do some of those in other sciences. To understand these difficulties, the authors of the present volume explore the conceptual and philosophical foundations of perceptual science. Based on logical analyses of various problems, theories, and models, they offer a number of reasons for the current weakness of perceptual explanations. New theoretical approaches are also proposed. At the end of each chapter, dicussants contribute to the conclusions by critically examining the authors' ideas and analyses.

Details

No. of pages:
421
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1993
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080867533
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444894960

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

S.C. Masin Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Padova, Padova, Italy

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.