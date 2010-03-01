Foundations of Nursing
6th Edition
Part of the popular LPN Threads series, this comprehensive text prepares you for safe and effective nursing practice in today’s fast-paced healthcare environment. Covering maternal and neonatal, pediatric, geriatric, mental health, and community nursing, Foundations of Nursing, 6th Edition, includes all of the essential LPN/LVN content you need.
- Companion CD includes animations and audio clips depicting physiologic processes, physical assessment video clips, an English/Spanish glossary with definitions and audio pronunciations, an anatomy coloring book, and a fluid and electrolytes tutorial.
- The consistent, logical framework of the nursing process connects specific disorders to patient care.
- A mathematics review chapter provides a complete review of basic arithmetic skills and practice in drug dosage calculation to ensure safe medication administration.
- Safety Alert boxes help you implement The Joint Commission’s safety guidelines in all settings, with considerations for special populations.
- Nursing Diagnosis boxes, screened and highlighted in the text, include nursing diagnoses for specific disorders paired with the appropriate nursing interventions.
- More than 100 skills in a step-by-step format with full-color illustrations present clearly defined nursing actions with rationales for the skills and techniques you’ll use in practice.
- Medication tables are meticulously detailed and provide quick access to action, dosage, precautions, and nursing considerations for commonly used drugs.
- Nursing Care Plans, presented in a case-study format, emphasize patient goals and outcomes and end with Critical Thinking Questions to develop your clinical decision-making skills.
- Coordinated Care boxes emphasize parameters for prioritizing tasks, as well as assigning tasks to and supervising unlicensed assistive personnel.
- Patient Teaching boxes and Family Teaching boxes include post-hospital discharge guidelines and disease prevention instructions with a strong focus on three-way communication among the nurse, patient, and family members.
- Life Span Considerations for Older Adults boxes provide age-specific information for the care of the aging population, which is often the primary focus of the LPN/LVN nurse.
- Home Care Considerations boxes discuss the issues facing patients and caregivers in the home health care setting.
- Health Promotion boxes provide key information on staying healthy and preventing disease, with tips on wellness from Healthy People 2010.
- Cultural Considerations boxes discuss how to address the health needs of a culturally diverse patient population when planning care.
Unit One: Basic Nursing Concepts
Chapter 1: The Evolution of Nursing
Chapter 2: Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing
Chapter 3: Communication
Chapter 4: Vital Signs
Chapter 5: Physical Assessment
Chapter 6: Nursing Process and Critical Thinking
Chapter 7: Documentation
Chapter 8: Cultural and Ethnic Considerations
Chapter 9: Life Span Development
Chapter 10: Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death
Unit Two: Basic Nursing Skills
Chapter 11: Admission, Transfer, and Discharge
Chapter 12: Medical-Surgical Asepsis and Infection Control
Chapter 13: Surgical Wound Care
Chapter 14: Safety
Chapter 15: Body Mechanics and Patient Mobility
Chapter 16: Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
Chapter 17: Complementary and Alternative Therapies
Chapter 18: Hygiene and Care of the Patient’s Environment
Chapter 19: Specimen Collection and Diagnostic Examination
Chapter 20: Selected Nursing Skills
Unit Three: Basic Nursing Interventions
Chapter 21: Basic Nutrition and Nutritional Therapy
Chapter 22: Fluids and Electrolytes
Chapter 23: Mathematics Review and Medication Administration
Chapter 24: Emergency First Aid Nursing
Unit Four: Maternal And Neonatal Nursing
Chapter 25: Health Promotion and Pregnancy
Chapter 26: Labor and Delivery
Chapter 27: Care of the Mother and Newborn
Chapter 28: Care of the High-Risk Mother, Newborn, and Family with Special Needs
Unit Five: Pediatric Nursing
Chapter 29: Health Promotion for the Infant, Child, and Adolescent
Chapter 30: Basic Pediatric Nursing Care
Chapter 31: Care of the Child with a Physical Disorder
Chapter 32: Care of the Child with a Mental or Cognitive Disorder
Unit Six: Gerontologic Nursing
Chapter 33: Health Promotion and Care of the Older Adult
Unit Seven: Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing
Chapter 34: Basic Concepts of Mental Health
Chapter 35: Care of the Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder
Chapter 36: Care of the Patient with an Addictive Personality
Unit Eight: Community Health Nursing
Chapter 37: Home Health Nursing
Chapter 38: Long-Term Care
Chapter 39: Rehabilitation Nursing
Chapter 40: Hospice Care
Unit Nine: From Graduate to Professional
Chapter 41: Professional Roles and Leadership
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 1st March 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323073141
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293051
Barbara Christensen
Formerly, Nurse Educator, Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte, NE
Elaine Kockrow
Formerly, Nurse Educator, Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte, NE