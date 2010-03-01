Foundations of Nursing - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323057325, 9780323073141

Foundations of Nursing

6th Edition

Authors: Barbara Christensen Elaine Kockrow
eBook ISBN: 9780323073141
eBook ISBN: 9780323293051
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2010
Page Count: 1392
Description

Part of the popular LPN Threads series, this comprehensive text prepares you for safe and effective nursing practice in today’s fast-paced healthcare environment. Covering maternal and neonatal, pediatric, geriatric, mental health, and community nursing, Foundations of Nursing, 6th Edition, includes all of the essential LPN/LVN content you need.

Key Features

  • Companion CD includes animations and audio clips depicting physiologic processes, physical assessment video clips, an English/Spanish glossary with definitions and audio pronunciations, an anatomy coloring book, and a fluid and electrolytes tutorial.

  • The consistent, logical framework of the nursing process connects specific disorders to patient care.

  • A mathematics review chapter provides a complete review of basic arithmetic skills and practice in drug dosage calculation to ensure safe medication administration.

  • Safety Alert boxes help you implement The Joint Commission’s safety guidelines in all settings, with considerations for special populations.

  • Nursing Diagnosis boxes, screened and highlighted in the text, include nursing diagnoses for specific disorders paired with the appropriate nursing interventions.

  • More than 100 skills in a step-by-step format with full-color illustrations present clearly defined nursing actions with rationales for the skills and techniques you’ll use in practice.

  • Medication tables are meticulously detailed and provide quick access to action, dosage, precautions, and nursing considerations for commonly used drugs.

  • Nursing Care Plans, presented in a case-study format, emphasize patient goals and outcomes and end with Critical Thinking Questions to develop your clinical decision-making skills.

  • Coordinated Care boxes emphasize parameters for prioritizing tasks, as well as assigning tasks to and supervising unlicensed assistive personnel.

  • Patient Teaching boxes and Family Teaching boxes include post-hospital discharge guidelines and disease prevention instructions with a strong focus on three-way communication among the nurse, patient, and family members.

  • Life Span Considerations for Older Adults boxes provide age-specific information for the care of the aging population, which is often the primary focus of the LPN/LVN nurse.

  • Home Care Considerations boxes discuss the issues facing patients and caregivers in the home health care setting.

  • Health Promotion boxes provide key information on staying healthy and preventing disease, with tips on wellness from Healthy People 2010.

  • Cultural Considerations boxes discuss how to address the health needs of a culturally diverse patient population when planning care.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Basic Nursing Concepts

Chapter 1: The Evolution of Nursing

Chapter 2: Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing

Chapter 3: Communication

Chapter 4: Vital Signs

Chapter 5: Physical Assessment

Chapter 6: Nursing Process and Critical Thinking

Chapter 7: Documentation

Chapter 8: Cultural and Ethnic Considerations

Chapter 9: Life Span Development

Chapter 10: Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death

Unit Two: Basic Nursing Skills

Chapter 11: Admission, Transfer, and Discharge

Chapter 12: Medical-Surgical Asepsis and Infection Control

Chapter 13: Surgical Wound Care

Chapter 14: Safety

Chapter 15: Body Mechanics and Patient Mobility

Chapter 16: Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep

Chapter 17: Complementary and Alternative Therapies

Chapter 18: Hygiene and Care of the Patient’s Environment

Chapter 19: Specimen Collection and Diagnostic Examination

Chapter 20: Selected Nursing Skills

Unit Three: Basic Nursing Interventions

Chapter 21: Basic Nutrition and Nutritional Therapy

Chapter 22: Fluids and Electrolytes

Chapter 23: Mathematics Review and Medication Administration

Chapter 24: Emergency First Aid Nursing

Unit Four: Maternal And Neonatal Nursing

Chapter 25: Health Promotion and Pregnancy

Chapter 26: Labor and Delivery

Chapter 27: Care of the Mother and Newborn

Chapter 28: Care of the High-Risk Mother, Newborn, and Family with Special Needs

Unit Five: Pediatric Nursing

Chapter 29: Health Promotion for the Infant, Child, and Adolescent

Chapter 30: Basic Pediatric Nursing Care

Chapter 31: Care of the Child with a Physical Disorder

Chapter 32: Care of the Child with a Mental or Cognitive Disorder

Unit Six: Gerontologic Nursing

Chapter 33: Health Promotion and Care of the Older Adult

Unit Seven: Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

Chapter 34: Basic Concepts of Mental Health

Chapter 35: Care of the Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder

Chapter 36: Care of the Patient with an Addictive Personality

Unit Eight: Community Health Nursing

Chapter 37: Home Health Nursing

Chapter 38: Long-Term Care

Chapter 39: Rehabilitation Nursing

Chapter 40: Hospice Care

Unit Nine: From Graduate to Professional

Chapter 41: Professional Roles and Leadership

About the Author

Barbara Christensen

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Nurse Educator, Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte, NE

Elaine Kockrow

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly, Nurse Educator, Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte, NE

