Foundations of Nursing

Unit One: Basic Nursing Concepts

Chapter 1: The Evolution of Nursing

Chapter 2: Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing

Chapter 3: Communication

Chapter 4: Vital Signs

Chapter 5: Physical Assessment

Chapter 6: Nursing Process and Critical Thinking

Chapter 7: Documentation

Chapter 8: Cultural and Ethnic Considerations

Chapter 9: Life Span Development

Chapter 10: Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death



Unit Two: Basic Nursing Skills

Chapter 11: Admission, Transfer, and Discharge

Chapter 12: Medical-Surgical Asepsis and Infection Control

Chapter 13: Surgical Wound Care

Chapter 14: Safety

Chapter 15: Body Mechanics and Patient Mobility

Chapter 16: Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep

Chapter 17: Complementary and Alternative Therapies

Chapter 18: Hygiene and Care of the Patient’s Environment

Chapter 19: Specimen Collection and Diagnostic Examination

Chapter 20: Selected Nursing Skills



Unit Three: Basic Nursing Interventions

Chapter 21: Basic Nutrition and Nutritional Therapy

Chapter 22: Fluids and Electrolytes

Chapter 23: Mathematics Review and Medication Administration

Chapter 24: Emergency First Aid Nursing



Unit Four: Maternal And Neonatal Nursing

Chapter 25: Health Promotion and Pregnancy

Chapter 26: Labor and Delivery

Chapter 27: Care of the Mother and Newborn

Chapter 28: Care of the High-Risk Mother, Newborn, and Family with Special Needs



Unit Five: Pediatric Nursing

Chapter 29: Health Promotion for the Infant, Child, and Adolescent

Chapter 30: Basic Pediatric Nursing Care

Chapter 31: Care of the Child with a Physical Disorder

Chapter 32: Care of the Child with a Mental or Cognitive Disorder



Unit Six: Gerontologic Nursing

Chapter 33: Health Promotion and Care of the Older Adult



Unit Seven: Psychiatric Mental Health Nursing

Chapter 34: Basic Concepts of Mental Health

Chapter 35: Care of the Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder

Chapter 36: Care of the Patient with an Addictive Personality

Unit Eight: Community Health Nursing

Chapter 37: Home Health Nursing

Chapter 38: Long-Term Care

Chapter 39: Rehabilitation Nursing

Chapter 40: Hospice Care

Unit Nine: From Graduate to Professional

Chapter 41: Professional Roles and Leadership