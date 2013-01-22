Foundations of Nursing Practice - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780723436614, 9780702053337

Foundations of Nursing Practice

2nd Edition

Fundamentals of Holistic Care

Authors: Chris Brooker Anne Waugh
Paperback ISBN: 9780723436614
eBook ISBN: 9780702053337
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 22nd January 2013
Page Count: 676
Description

This second edition of Foundations of Nursing Practice has been revised and updated specifically to meet the needs of nursing students in all fields of practice The book explains how and why sensitive, safe, evidence-based holistic nursing care is carried out, including topics common to all fields of practice. Core nursing skills are emphasised to reflect the importance of clinical skills as well as the underpinning theory.

Aids to learning in each chapter:

  • Learning outcomes

  • Interactive boxes for all age groups and fields of nursing practice

  • Key words and phrases for literature searching

  • Useful websites, references and further reading.

This book provides a comprehensive introduction to nursing that will meet the needs of students, nurses returning to practice, mentors and other registered nurses.

Key Features

    • Relevant to all branches of nursing settings: infants, children, adults, pregnant women, older people and people with a learning disability or mental health problems

    • Themes relevant to all stages and fields of nursing practice include safety, infection prevention and control, managing stress, communication, managing wounds and pressure ulcers, and dealing with loss

    • Scenarios develop the skills of evidence-based practice, critical thinking, reflection and health promotion, and encourage further learning

    • The areas of psychology, sociology, physiology and pathology are clearly related to nursing practice

    • Key principles of health promotion, the law and ethics, the human lifespan and development are explained in earlier chapters, then applied in later chapters

    • Cultural diversity information helps with understanding the needs of people from different backgrounds

    • Person-centred approach encourages problem solving and application to practice

    • Evidence-based practice is explicit throughout, and best-practice guidelines underpin exploration/explanation of nursing care.
    • Easy-reference Glossary at the back of the book.

    Table of Contents

    SECTION 1 – Health, nursing and health care in the 21st century

    Chapter 1 Health as a value and a concept

    Chapter 2 The evolution of contemporary nursing

    Chapter 3 -Health and social care delivery systems

    SECTION 2 – Professional practice

    Chapter 4 Learning and teaching

    Chapter 5 Evidence-based practice and research

    Chapter 6 Legal issues that impact on nursing practice

    Chapter 7 NMC Code of Conduct and applied ethical principles

    SECTION 3 – Nursing and lifespan implications

    Chapter 8 The human lifespan and its effect on selecting nursing interventions

    Chapter 9 Relationship, helping and communication skills

    Chapter 10 Sleep, rest, relaxation, complementary therapies and alternative

    therapies

    Chapter 11 Stress, anxiety and coping

    Chapter 12 Loss and bereavement

    SECTION 4 – Developing nursing skills

    Chapter 13 Safety in nursing practice

    Chapter 14 The nursing process, holistic assessment and baseline observations

    Chapter 15 Preventing the spread of infection

    Chapter 16 Caring for the person with physical needs, sensory impairment and unconsciousness

    Chapter 17 Breathing and circulation

    Chapter 18 Mobility and immobility

    Chapter 19 Promoting hydration and nutrition

    Chapter 20 Elimination: urine

    Chapter 21 Elimination: faeces

    Chapter 22 Promoting the safe administration of medicines

    Chapter 23 Pain management: minimizing the pain experience

    Chapter 24 Caring for the person having surgery

    Chapter 25 Wound management

    Glossary

    Index

    Details

    No. of pages:
    676
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby Ltd. 2013
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Mosby Ltd.
    Paperback ISBN:
    9780723436614
    eBook ISBN:
    9780702053337

    About the Author

    Chris Brooker

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Author and Lecturer, Norfolk, UK

    Anne Waugh

    School of Acute and Continuing care Nursing, Napier University, Edinburgh

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Former Senior Teaching Fellow and Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Care, Edinburgh Napier University, Edinburgh, UK

