Foundations of Nursing Practice
2nd Edition
Fundamentals of Holistic Care
Description
This second edition of Foundations of Nursing Practice has been revised and updated specifically to meet the needs of nursing students in all fields of practice The book explains how and why sensitive, safe, evidence-based holistic nursing care is carried out, including topics common to all fields of practice. Core nursing skills are emphasised to reflect the importance of clinical skills as well as the underpinning theory.
Aids to learning in each chapter:
- Learning outcomes
- Interactive boxes for all age groups and fields of nursing practice
- Key words and phrases for literature searching
- Useful websites, references and further reading.
This book provides a comprehensive introduction to nursing that will meet the needs of students, nurses returning to practice, mentors and other registered nurses.
Key Features
- Relevant to all branches of nursing settings: infants, children, adults, pregnant women, older people and people with a learning disability or mental health problems
- Themes relevant to all stages and fields of nursing practice include safety, infection prevention and control, managing stress, communication, managing wounds and pressure ulcers, and dealing with loss
- Scenarios develop the skills of evidence-based practice, critical thinking, reflection and health promotion, and encourage further learning
- The areas of psychology, sociology, physiology and pathology are clearly related to nursing practice
- Key principles of health promotion, the law and ethics, the human lifespan and development are explained in earlier chapters, then applied in later chapters
- Cultural diversity information helps with understanding the needs of people from different backgrounds
- Person-centred approach encourages problem solving and application to practice
- Evidence-based practice is explicit throughout, and best-practice guidelines underpin exploration/explanation of nursing care.
- Easy-reference Glossary at the back of the book.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1 – Health, nursing and health care in the 21st century
Chapter 1 Health as a value and a concept
Chapter 2 The evolution of contemporary nursing
Chapter 3 -Health and social care delivery systems
SECTION 2 – Professional practice
Chapter 4 Learning and teaching
Chapter 5 Evidence-based practice and research
Chapter 6 Legal issues that impact on nursing practice
Chapter 7 NMC Code of Conduct and applied ethical principles
SECTION 3 – Nursing and lifespan implications
Chapter 8 The human lifespan and its effect on selecting nursing interventions
Chapter 9 Relationship, helping and communication skills
Chapter 10 Sleep, rest, relaxation, complementary therapies and alternative
therapies
Chapter 11 Stress, anxiety and coping
Chapter 12 Loss and bereavement
SECTION 4 – Developing nursing skills
Chapter 13 Safety in nursing practice
Chapter 14 The nursing process, holistic assessment and baseline observations
Chapter 15 Preventing the spread of infection
Chapter 16 Caring for the person with physical needs, sensory impairment and unconsciousness
Chapter 17 Breathing and circulation
Chapter 18 Mobility and immobility
Chapter 19 Promoting hydration and nutrition
Chapter 20 Elimination: urine
Chapter 21 Elimination: faeces
Chapter 22 Promoting the safe administration of medicines
Chapter 23 Pain management: minimizing the pain experience
Chapter 24 Caring for the person having surgery
Chapter 25 Wound management
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 676
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 22nd January 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780723436614
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702053337
About the Author
Chris Brooker
Affiliations and Expertise
Author and Lecturer, Norfolk, UK
Anne Waugh
School of Acute and Continuing care Nursing, Napier University, Edinburgh
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Senior Teaching Fellow and Senior Lecturer, School of Health and Social Care, Edinburgh Napier University, Edinburgh, UK