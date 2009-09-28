Foundations of Nursing in the Community - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323066556, 9780323168595

Foundations of Nursing in the Community

3rd Edition

Community-Oriented Practice

Authors: Marcia Stanhope Jeanette Lancaster
eBook ISBN: 9780323168595
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th September 2009
Page Count: 752
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With concise, focused coverage of nursing in the community, this easy-to-read textbook provides the essential information you need to know for clinical practice — from nursing roles and care settings to vulnerable population groups. It features a practical, community-oriented approach, with an emphasis on health promotion and disease prevention.

Key Features

  • Separate chapters on the various roles and settings for community health nursing, including faith community nurse, home health nurse, school nurse, occupational health nurse, and governmental public health roles, provides a comprehensive perspective on these fields.

  • A detailed discussion of vulnerable populations presents theoretical, assessment, and intervention concepts to help you understand the unique issues of this group.

  • Coverage of specific vulnerable populations includes clients in rural settings, migrant workers, pregnant teens, the homeless, those with substance abuse problems, and clients with mental illness.

  • What Would You Do? activities strengthen your problem-solving skills and challenge you to apply chapter material outside the classroom.

  • Case studies illustrate how key textbook concepts can be applied to real-world community nursing situations.

  • Level of Prevention boxes identify specific interventions for primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of prevention and emphasize the importance of a preventive approach in community-oriented nursing.

  • Evidence-Based Practice boxes focus on recent research findings and how they can be applied to community nursing practice.

  • Healthy People 2010 boxes discuss how national public health efforts impact community health practice.

  • Practice Applications present real-life community client situations followed by questions and answers.

Table of Contents

Part 1: Perspectives in Health Care Delivery and Nursing

1. Community-Oriented Nursing and Community-Based Nursing

2. The History of Public and Community Health and Nursing

3. The U.S. Health and Public Health Care Systems

Part 2: Influences on Health Care Delivery and Nursing

4. Ethics in Community-Oriented Nursing Practice

5. Cultural Influences in Nursing

6. Environmental Health

7. Government, the Law, and Policy Activism

8. Economic Influences

Part 3: Conceptual Frameworks Applied to Nursing Practice in the Community

9. Epidemiologic Applications

10. Evidence-Based Practice

11. Using Health Education and Group Process in the Community

Part 4: Issues and Approaches in Health Care Populations

12. Community Assessment and Evaluation

13. Case Management

14. Disaster Management

15. Surveillance and Outbreak Investigation

16. Program Management

17. Managing Quality

Part 5: Issues and Approaches in Family and Individual Health Care

18. Family Development and Family Nursing Assessment

19. Family Health Risks

20. Health Risks Across the Life Span

Part 6: Vulnerability: Predisposing Factors

21. Vulnerability and Vulnerable Populations: An Overview

22. Rural Health and Migrant Health

23. Homelessness, Poverty, Mental Illness, and Teen Pregnancy

24. Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug Problems in the Community

25. Violence and Human Abuse

26. Infectious Disease Prevention and Control

27. HIV, Hepatitis, Tuberculosis and Sexually Transmitted Diseases

Part 7: Nursing Practice in the Community: Roles and Functions

28. Nursing Practice at the Local, State, and National Levels in Public Health

29. The Faith Community Nurse

30. The Nurse in Home Health and Hospice

31. The Nurse in the Schools

32. The Nurse in Occupational Health

Appendixes

Answers to Clinical Applications

Details

No. of pages:
752
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168595

About the Author

Marcia Stanhope

Dr. Marcia Stanhope, RN, DSN, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

The Good Samaritan Professor and Chair in Community Health Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY

Jeanette Lancaster

Jeanette Lancaster, RN, PhD, FAAN

Affiliations and Expertise

Visiting Professor, Department of Nursing Studies, The University of Hong Kong; Professor, University of Virginia; Formerly Dean and Sadie Health Cabaniss Professor, School of Nursing, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.