Foundations of Nursing in the Community
3rd Edition
Community-Oriented Practice
Description
With concise, focused coverage of nursing in the community, this easy-to-read textbook provides the essential information you need to know for clinical practice — from nursing roles and care settings to vulnerable population groups. It features a practical, community-oriented approach, with an emphasis on health promotion and disease prevention.
Key Features
- Separate chapters on the various roles and settings for community health nursing, including faith community nurse, home health nurse, school nurse, occupational health nurse, and governmental public health roles, provides a comprehensive perspective on these fields.
- A detailed discussion of vulnerable populations presents theoretical, assessment, and intervention concepts to help you understand the unique issues of this group.
- Coverage of specific vulnerable populations includes clients in rural settings, migrant workers, pregnant teens, the homeless, those with substance abuse problems, and clients with mental illness.
- What Would You Do? activities strengthen your problem-solving skills and challenge you to apply chapter material outside the classroom.
- Case studies illustrate how key textbook concepts can be applied to real-world community nursing situations.
- Level of Prevention boxes identify specific interventions for primary, secondary, and tertiary levels of prevention and emphasize the importance of a preventive approach in community-oriented nursing.
- Evidence-Based Practice boxes focus on recent research findings and how they can be applied to community nursing practice.
- Healthy People 2010 boxes discuss how national public health efforts impact community health practice.
- Practice Applications present real-life community client situations followed by questions and answers.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Perspectives in Health Care Delivery and Nursing
1. Community-Oriented Nursing and Community-Based Nursing
2. The History of Public and Community Health and Nursing
3. The U.S. Health and Public Health Care Systems
Part 2: Influences on Health Care Delivery and Nursing
4. Ethics in Community-Oriented Nursing Practice
5. Cultural Influences in Nursing
6. Environmental Health
7. Government, the Law, and Policy Activism
8. Economic Influences
Part 3: Conceptual Frameworks Applied to Nursing Practice in the Community
9. Epidemiologic Applications
10. Evidence-Based Practice
11. Using Health Education and Group Process in the Community
Part 4: Issues and Approaches in Health Care Populations
12. Community Assessment and Evaluation
13. Case Management
14. Disaster Management
15. Surveillance and Outbreak Investigation
16. Program Management
17. Managing Quality
Part 5: Issues and Approaches in Family and Individual Health Care
18. Family Development and Family Nursing Assessment
19. Family Health Risks
20. Health Risks Across the Life Span
Part 6: Vulnerability: Predisposing Factors
21. Vulnerability and Vulnerable Populations: An Overview
22. Rural Health and Migrant Health
23. Homelessness, Poverty, Mental Illness, and Teen Pregnancy
24. Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug Problems in the Community
25. Violence and Human Abuse
26. Infectious Disease Prevention and Control
27. HIV, Hepatitis, Tuberculosis and Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Part 7: Nursing Practice in the Community: Roles and Functions
28. Nursing Practice at the Local, State, and National Levels in Public Health
29. The Faith Community Nurse
30. The Nurse in Home Health and Hospice
31. The Nurse in the Schools
32. The Nurse in Occupational Health
Appendixes
Answers to Clinical Applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 28th September 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168595
About the Author
Marcia Stanhope
Dr. Marcia Stanhope, RN, DSN, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
The Good Samaritan Professor and Chair in Community Health Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
Jeanette Lancaster
Jeanette Lancaster, RN, PhD, FAAN
Affiliations and Expertise
Visiting Professor, Department of Nursing Studies, The University of Hong Kong; Professor, University of Virginia; Formerly Dean and Sadie Health Cabaniss Professor, School of Nursing, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA