Foundations of Modern Auditory Theory
1st Edition
Description
Foundations of Modern Auditory Theory, Volume I is an 11-chapter text that covers the basic auditory processes. This volume deals first with the electrophysiological and conditioning data that reflect periodicity perception, the analysis of high-frequency tones, and the mechanisms and effects of auditory masking. These topics are followed by discussions on the poststimulatory auditory fatigue and adaptation; the theoretical bases necessary for an understanding of the critical band’s ubiquity; and the mechanical events in transformation process occurring in cochlea. This volume describes the anatomical structure and electrophysiological action of the cochlea and further explores ear models to study the mechanical properties of the auditory system and the basic neural transmission processes and their properties. The concluding chapters look into the distinct patterns of disorder in psychoacoustic function and the perception of musical stimuli. This book is an ideal source for teachers and students who wish to understand the mechanisms of the auditory system.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter One Periodicity Pitch
Foreword
I. Historical Antecedents
II. Psychoacoustic Data
III. Electrophysiological Data
IV. Cochlear Models
V. Nonplace Hypotheses
References
Chapter Two Time and Frequency Analysis
Foreword
I. Introduction
II. Hypothesis on Complex-Sound Analysis
III. Analysis of Temporal Patterns
IV. Relation between Frequency and Pitch
V. Perception of Complex Sounds
References
Chapter Three Masking
Foreword
I. Introduction
II. Varieties of Masking
III. Masking and the Theory of Signal Detectability
References
Chapter Four Fatigue and Adaptation
Foreword
I. Introduction
II. Poststimulatory Auditory Fatigue
III. Adaptation
References
Chapter Five Critical Bands
Foreword
I. Introduction
II. The Critical Band as an Empirical Phenomenon
III. Critical Ratios
IV. The Critical Band as an Internal Filter
V. Critical Bands at Short Durations
VI. Correlates of the Critical Band
VII. Applications of the Critical Band
VIII. The Critical-Band Mechanism
IX. Summary
References
Chapter Six Cochlear Mechanics and Hydro-Dynamics
Foreword
I. Introduction
II. Models
III. Responses of Mechanical Cochlear Models
IV. Concluding Remarks
V. Summary
References
Chapter Seven Cochlear Processes
Foreword
I. Introduction
II. Anatomical Organization
III. Electrophysiological Principles
IV. Cochlear Microphonic and Movement of the Cochlear Partition
V. Action Potential
VI. Overview
References
Chapter Eight Enlarged Mechanical Model of the Cochlea With Nerve Supply
Foreword
I. Models in Physics and Biology
II. Construction of the Model of the Cochlea with Nerve Supply
III. Perception of Skin Vibrations
IV. Some Analogies between Hearing and the Skin Model
V. Problems in the Construction of a Model of the Organ of Corti
VI. Some Limitations of the Model with Nerve Supply
References
Chapter Nine Monaural Processing
Foreword
I. Introduction
II. Spontaneous Activity
III. Temporal Patterns
IV. Frequency
V. Intensity
VI. Diffuse or Changing Elements in Processing
References
Chapter Ten Functional Manifestations of Lesions of the Sensorineural Structures
Foreword
I. Introduction
II. Lesions of the Sense Organ
III. Lesions of the Acoustic Nerve
IV. Lesions of the Auditory Cortex
V. Comments
References
Chapter Eleven Musical Perception
Foreword
I. Introduction
II. The Attributes of Tone
III. Tuning and Temperament
IV. Vibrato
V. Intensity and Pitch
VI. Timbre and Pitch
VII. Duration and Pitch
VIII. Absolute Pitch
IX. Pitch Satiation and Auditory Fatigue
X. Pitch and Masking
XI. Binaural Diplacusis (Musical Paracusis)
XII. Binaural Fusion and Interaction
XIII. Consonance vs. Dissonance
XIV. Aural Harmonics and Combination Tones
XV. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 31st July 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323148580