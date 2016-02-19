Foundations of Modern Auditory Theory, Volume I is an 11-chapter text that covers the basic auditory processes. This volume deals first with the electrophysiological and conditioning data that reflect periodicity perception, the analysis of high-frequency tones, and the mechanisms and effects of auditory masking. These topics are followed by discussions on the poststimulatory auditory fatigue and adaptation; the theoretical bases necessary for an understanding of the critical band’s ubiquity; and the mechanical events in transformation process occurring in cochlea. This volume describes the anatomical structure and electrophysiological action of the cochlea and further explores ear models to study the mechanical properties of the auditory system and the basic neural transmission processes and their properties. The concluding chapters look into the distinct patterns of disorder in psychoacoustic function and the perception of musical stimuli. This book is an ideal source for teachers and students who wish to understand the mechanisms of the auditory system.

Table of Contents



List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter One Periodicity Pitch

Foreword

I. Historical Antecedents

II. Psychoacoustic Data

III. Electrophysiological Data

IV. Cochlear Models

V. Nonplace Hypotheses

References

Chapter Two Time and Frequency Analysis

Foreword

I. Introduction

II. Hypothesis on Complex-Sound Analysis

III. Analysis of Temporal Patterns

IV. Relation between Frequency and Pitch

V. Perception of Complex Sounds

References

Chapter Three Masking

Foreword

I. Introduction

II. Varieties of Masking

III. Masking and the Theory of Signal Detectability

References

Chapter Four Fatigue and Adaptation

Foreword

I. Introduction

II. Poststimulatory Auditory Fatigue

III. Adaptation

References

Chapter Five Critical Bands

Foreword

I. Introduction

II. The Critical Band as an Empirical Phenomenon

III. Critical Ratios

IV. The Critical Band as an Internal Filter

V. Critical Bands at Short Durations

VI. Correlates of the Critical Band

VII. Applications of the Critical Band

VIII. The Critical-Band Mechanism

IX. Summary

References

Chapter Six Cochlear Mechanics and Hydro-Dynamics

Foreword

I. Introduction

II. Models

III. Responses of Mechanical Cochlear Models

IV. Concluding Remarks

V. Summary

References

Chapter Seven Cochlear Processes

Foreword

I. Introduction

II. Anatomical Organization

III. Electrophysiological Principles

IV. Cochlear Microphonic and Movement of the Cochlear Partition

V. Action Potential

VI. Overview

References

Chapter Eight Enlarged Mechanical Model of the Cochlea With Nerve Supply

Foreword

I. Models in Physics and Biology

II. Construction of the Model of the Cochlea with Nerve Supply

III. Perception of Skin Vibrations

IV. Some Analogies between Hearing and the Skin Model

V. Problems in the Construction of a Model of the Organ of Corti

VI. Some Limitations of the Model with Nerve Supply

References

Chapter Nine Monaural Processing

Foreword

I. Introduction

II. Spontaneous Activity

III. Temporal Patterns

IV. Frequency

V. Intensity

VI. Diffuse or Changing Elements in Processing

References

Chapter Ten Functional Manifestations of Lesions of the Sensorineural Structures

Foreword

I. Introduction

II. Lesions of the Sense Organ

III. Lesions of the Acoustic Nerve

IV. Lesions of the Auditory Cortex

V. Comments

References

Chapter Eleven Musical Perception

Foreword

I. Introduction

II. The Attributes of Tone

III. Tuning and Temperament

IV. Vibrato

V. Intensity and Pitch

VI. Timbre and Pitch

VII. Duration and Pitch

VIII. Absolute Pitch

IX. Pitch Satiation and Auditory Fatigue

X. Pitch and Masking

XI. Binaural Diplacusis (Musical Paracusis)

XII. Binaural Fusion and Interaction

XIII. Consonance vs. Dissonance

XIV. Aural Harmonics and Combination Tones

XV. Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index



