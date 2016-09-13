Foundations of Mental Health Care - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323354929, 9780323374606

Foundations of Mental Health Care

6th Edition

Authors: Michelle Morrison-Valfre
Paperback ISBN: 9780323354929
eBook ISBN: 9780323374606
eBook ISBN: 9780323371049
eBook ISBN: 9780323545839
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th September 2016
Page Count: 456
Description

Build a broad fundamental knowledge of mental health concepts and disorders with Foundations of Mental Health Care, 6th Edition — perfect for students, nurses, and other health care providers. This market-leading text features new psychotropic drug content and concise explanations of adaptive and maladaptive behaviors, as well as descriptions of the most current therapeutic interventions and treatments for mental health conditions. It helps you work comfortably with clients who exhibit a wide range of maladaptive human behaviors, and apply the concepts of holistic care when assisting clients in developing more effective attitudes and behaviors.

Key Features

  • Sample Client Care Plans address how members of the health care team work collaboratively to meet client needs. 
  • Realistic case studies illustrate chapter concepts, strengthen critical thinking, and ensure you consider psychosocial aspects of therapeutic care. 
  • Critical Thinking boxes include practice scenarios and contain thought-provoking client issues and questions that stimulate critical thinking. 
  • Cultural Consideration boxes highlight cultural issues and encourage you to attend to the mental health needs of culturally diverse clients. 
  • Drug Alert boxes focus attention on medication issues and identify the risks and possible adverse reactions of psychotherapeutic medications.
  • Key terms with phonetic pronunciations, text page references, and a comprehensive glossary strengthen your understanding of mental health terminology. 
  • Numbered chapter objectives provide a framework for the chapter content and the accompanying TEACH Lesson Plans.

Table of Contents

UNIT ONE: MENTAL HEALTH CARE: PAST AND PRESENT
1. The History of Mental Health Care
2. Current Mental Health Care
3. Ethical and Legal Issues
4. Sociocultural Issues
5. Theories and Therapies
6. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
7. Psychotherapeutic Drug Therapy

UNIT TWO: THE CAREGIVER’S THERAPEUTIC SKILLS
8. Skills and Principles of Mental Health Care
9. Mental Health Assessment Skills
10. Therapeutic Communication
11. The Therapeutic Relationship
12. The Therapeutic Environment

UNIT THREE: MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS THROUGHOUT THE LIFE CYCLE
13. Problems of Childhood
14. Problems of Adolescence
15. Problems of Adulthood
16. Problems of Late Adulthood
17. Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Dementia

UNIT FOUR: CLIENTS WITH PSYCHOLOGICAL PROBLEMS
18. Managing Anxiety
19. Illness and Hospitalization
20. Loss and Grief
21. Depression and Other Mood Disorders
22. Physical Problems, Psychological Sources
23. Eating and Sleeping Disorders
24. Dissociative Disorders

UNIT FIVE: CLIENTS WITH PSYCHOSOCIAL PROBLEMS
25. Anger and Aggression
26. Outward-Focused Emotions: Violence
27. Inward-Focused Emotions: Suicide
28. Substance-Related Disorders
29. Sexual Disorders
30. Personality Disorders
31. Schizophrenia and Other Psychoses
32. Chronic Mental Health Disorders
33. Challenges for the Future

Appendixes
A: Answers to Review Questions for the NCLEX-PN® Examination
B: Mental Status Assessment at a Glance
C: A Simple Method to Determine Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms: AIMS Examination
Procedure
Bibliography and Reader References
Glossary

Details

No. of pages:
456
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323354929
eBook ISBN:
9780323374606
eBook ISBN:
9780323371049
eBook ISBN:
9780323545839

About the Author

Michelle Morrison-Valfre

Affiliations and Expertise

Health Care Educator/Consultant, Heatlh and Education Consultants, Forest Grove, OR

