Foundations of Mental Health Care

UNIT ONE: MENTAL HEALTH CARE: PAST AND PRESENT

1. The History of Mental Health Care

2. Current Mental Health Care

3. Ethical and Legal Issues

4. Sociocultural Issues

5. Theories and Therapies

6. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

7. Psychotherapeutic Drug Therapy

UNIT TWO: THE CAREGIVER’S THERAPEUTIC SKILLS

8. Skills and Principles of Mental Health Care

9. Mental Health Assessment Skills

10. Therapeutic Communication

11. The Therapeutic Relationship

12. The Therapeutic Environment

UNIT THREE: MENTAL HEALTH PROBLEMS THROUGHOUT THE LIFE CYCLE

13. Problems of Childhood

14. Problems of Adolescence

15. Problems of Adulthood

16. Problems of Late Adulthood

17. Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Dementia

UNIT FOUR: CLIENTS WITH PSYCHOLOGICAL PROBLEMS

18. Managing Anxiety

19. Illness and Hospitalization

20. Loss and Grief

21. Depression and Other Mood Disorders

22. Physical Problems, Psychological Sources

23. Eating and Sleeping Disorders

24. Dissociative Disorders

UNIT FIVE: CLIENTS WITH PSYCHOSOCIAL PROBLEMS

25. Anger and Aggression

26. Outward-Focused Emotions: Violence

27. Inward-Focused Emotions: Suicide

28. Substance-Related Disorders

29. Sexual Disorders

30. Personality Disorders

31. Schizophrenia and Other Psychoses

32. Chronic Mental Health Disorders

33. Challenges for the Future

Appendixes

A: Answers to Review Questions for the NCLEX-PN® Examination

B: Mental Status Assessment at a Glance

C: A Simple Method to Determine Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms: AIMS Examination

Procedure

Bibliography and Reader References

Glossary