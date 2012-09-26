Foundations of Mental Health Care - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323086202, 9780323170086

Foundations of Mental Health Care

5th Edition

Authors: Michelle Morrison-Valfre
eBook ISBN: 9780323170086
eBook ISBN: 9780323293815
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th September 2012
Page Count: 512
Description

Increase your awareness and understanding of a holistic view of mental health care with this book for nurses and other health care professionals. Each chapter covers a specific psychological or psychosocial problem as well as the most current interventions and treatments. This edition features full-color illustrations, updated drug information, and a chapter on complementary and alternative therapies, in addition to more case studies to help you apply the content to real life. This solid background in mental health is just what you need to work comfortably with clients who exhibit both effective and maladaptive behaviors.

Key Features

  • Multidisciplinary care plans for sample clients show how members of the health care team work together.
  • Client-specific case studies highlight particular mental disorders and help you apply chapter content to real-life situations.
  • “Think About” boxes throughout the text strengthen your critical-thinking skills.
  • UNIQUE “Drug Alert” boxes highlight what you need to know about a wide range of specific psychotherapeutic medications.
  • UNIQUE Standard LPN full-color design and “Content Threads” point out key information and special features in each chapter, consistent with the format of other books in the LPN Threads series.
  • Appendixes give you easy access to mental health care standards, DSM-IV TR diagnoses, and assessment tools that are essential for providing quality care.
  • FREE workbook at the end of the book includes crossword puzzles, multiple-choice questions, and other exercises to boost your comprehension of the material.

Table of Contents

UNIT ONE: Mental Health Care: Past and Present


1. The History of Mental Health Care

2. Current Mental Health Care Systems

3. Ethical and Legal Issues

4. Sociocultural Issues

5. Theories and Therapies

6. Complementary and Alternative Therapies NEW!

7. Psychotherapeutic Drug Therapy


UNIT TWO: The Caregiver’s Therapeutic Skills


8. Skills and Principles of Mental Health Care

9. Mental Health Assessment Skills

10. Therapeutic Communication

11. The Therapeutic Relationship

12. The Therapeutic Environment


UNIT THREE: Mental Health Problems Throughout The Life Cycle


13. Problems of Childhood

14. Problems of Adolescence

15. Problems of Adulthood

16. Problems of Late Adulthood

17. Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Dementia


UNIT FOUR: Patients With Psychological Problems

18. Managing Anxiety

19. Illness and Hospitalization

20. Loss and Grief

21. Depression and Other Mood Disorders

22. Physical Problems, Psychological Sources

23. Eating and Sleeping Disorders

24. Dissociative Disorders


UNIT FIVE: Patients With Psychosocial Problems

25. Anger and Aggression

26. Outward-Focused Emotions: Violence

27. Inward-Focused Emotions: Suicide

28. Substance-Related Disorders

29. Sexual Disorders

30. Personality Disorders

31. Schizophrenia and Other Psychoses

32. Chronic Mental Health Disorders

33. Challenges for the Future


Appendix A: Standards of Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing Practice

Appendix B: DSM-IV-TR Classification

Appendix C: Mental Status Assessment at a Glance

Appendix D: A Simple Method to Determine Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms: AIMS Examination Procedure

About the Author

Michelle Morrison-Valfre

Affiliations and Expertise

Health Care Educator/Consultant, Heatlh and Education Consultants, Forest Grove, OR

