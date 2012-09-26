Foundations of Mental Health Care
5th Edition
Description
Increase your awareness and understanding of a holistic view of mental health care with this book for nurses and other health care professionals. Each chapter covers a specific psychological or psychosocial problem as well as the most current interventions and treatments. This edition features full-color illustrations, updated drug information, and a chapter on complementary and alternative therapies, in addition to more case studies to help you apply the content to real life. This solid background in mental health is just what you need to work comfortably with clients who exhibit both effective and maladaptive behaviors.
Key Features
- Multidisciplinary care plans for sample clients show how members of the health care team work together.
- Client-specific case studies highlight particular mental disorders and help you apply chapter content to real-life situations.
- “Think About” boxes throughout the text strengthen your critical-thinking skills.
- UNIQUE “Drug Alert” boxes highlight what you need to know about a wide range of specific psychotherapeutic medications.
- UNIQUE Standard LPN full-color design and “Content Threads” point out key information and special features in each chapter, consistent with the format of other books in the LPN Threads series.
- Appendixes give you easy access to mental health care standards, DSM-IV TR diagnoses, and assessment tools that are essential for providing quality care.
- FREE workbook at the end of the book includes crossword puzzles, multiple-choice questions, and other exercises to boost your comprehension of the material.
Table of Contents
UNIT ONE: Mental Health Care: Past and Present
1. The History of Mental Health Care
2. Current Mental Health Care Systems
3. Ethical and Legal Issues
4. Sociocultural Issues
5. Theories and Therapies
6. Complementary and Alternative Therapies NEW!
7. Psychotherapeutic Drug Therapy
UNIT TWO: The Caregiver’s Therapeutic Skills
8. Skills and Principles of Mental Health Care
9. Mental Health Assessment Skills
10. Therapeutic Communication
11. The Therapeutic Relationship
12. The Therapeutic Environment
UNIT THREE: Mental Health Problems Throughout The Life Cycle
13. Problems of Childhood
14. Problems of Adolescence
15. Problems of Adulthood
16. Problems of Late Adulthood
17. Cognitive Impairment, Alzheimer’s Disease, and Dementia
UNIT FOUR: Patients With Psychological Problems
18. Managing Anxiety
19. Illness and Hospitalization
20. Loss and Grief
21. Depression and Other Mood Disorders
22. Physical Problems, Psychological Sources
23. Eating and Sleeping Disorders
24. Dissociative Disorders
UNIT FIVE: Patients With Psychosocial Problems
25. Anger and Aggression
26. Outward-Focused Emotions: Violence
27. Inward-Focused Emotions: Suicide
28. Substance-Related Disorders
29. Sexual Disorders
30. Personality Disorders
31. Schizophrenia and Other Psychoses
32. Chronic Mental Health Disorders
33. Challenges for the Future
Appendix A: Standards of Psychiatric-Mental Health Nursing Practice
Appendix B: DSM-IV-TR Classification
Appendix C: Mental Status Assessment at a Glance
Appendix D: A Simple Method to Determine Tardive Dyskinesia Symptoms: AIMS Examination Procedure
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 26th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323170086
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323293815
About the Author
Michelle Morrison-Valfre
Affiliations and Expertise
Health Care Educator/Consultant, Heatlh and Education Consultants, Forest Grove, OR