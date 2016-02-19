Foundations of Mathematical Biology, Volume II: Cellular Systems describes the properties of cellular systems and their relationship to the development of multicellular organisms. This volume is composed of five chapters that present the mathematical tools applied in evaluating these systems.

Chapters 1 illustrates the use of continuous time systems to examine the relationship between the properties of individual cells and the general problems of morphogenesis in developing systems, specifically how these properties could manifest themselves in morphological terms. Chapter 2 demonstrates the systems of rate equations or first-order differential equations to deal with the regulation of individual chemical processes and sequences of such processes, at both the genetic and metabolic levels. Chapter 3 discusses the application of the theory of automata to the evaluation of the concept and principles of embryology, while Chapter 4 presents some relational cell models to study the metabolism-repair cellular systems. Chapter 5 looks into the concept and systems of a compartment.

This book will prove useful to mathematical and cell biologists and researchers.