Foundations of Manual Lymph Drainage
3rd Edition
Authors: Michael Földi Roman Strossenreuther
eBook ISBN: 9780323070416
Paperback ISBN: 9780323030649
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 21st October 2004
Page Count: 120
Description
This manual lymph drainage guide covers the anatomy, physiology, and pathophysiology of the lymphatic system, providing key background information necessary for effective treatment. Chapters are structured according to anatomic regions, focusing on the lymphatic knots and their tributary regions in the throat, armpit, trunk, and groin. Photographs illustrate the lymphatic knots and lymphatic courses, which are drawn on the human body, and provide a clear picture of the structures to be treated. Designated points are numbered to illustrate the progression of treatment in each region. Also includes coverage of complete decongestive therapy (CDT).
Key Features
- Explains procedures in a detailed, step-by-step format.
- Features a helpful chart of lymph node groups and their tributary regions that outlines each lymph node as it pertains to a specific anatomical region.
- Key information is summarized in the margins, making it easier for readers to review what they've read and focus on important topics.
- Self-test questions provide an excellent means for readers to assess their comprehension and review key material in the book. These questions are also helpful in preparing for exams.
- Two-color illustrations help the reader visualize and learn theoretical aspects of this therapy.
Table of Contents
1. Anatomy of the Lymph Vessel System
1.1 The Lymph Vessel System
1.2 Lymph Nodes and Lymphatic Regions
1.3 Important Lymph Node Groups and Their Tributary Regions
2. Interstitial Fluid and Lymph
2.1 Blood and Tissue Fluid Exchange
2.2 Circulation of Protein Molecules
3. Lymph Formation and Lymph Flow: “Physiological Lymph Drainage”
3.1 Lymph Formation
3.2 Lymph Transport
3.3 The Lymphatic System’s Safety Valve Function
4. Lymphatic System Insufficiency
4.1 High Volume Insufficiency or “Dynamic Insufficiency”
4.2 Low Volume Insufficiency or “Mechanical Insufficiency”
4.3 Safety Valve Insufficiency
5. The Effect of Massage Upon Lymph Formation and the Lymphangiomotor Function 5.1 Manual Lymph Drainage and Lymph Formation
5.2 Manual Lymph Drainage and Lymphangiomotor Function
6. Basic Principles of Manual Lymph Drainage
6.1 Massage Strokes
6.2 Performing Manual Lymph Drainage
6.3 Indications and Contraindications of Manual Lymph Drainage
(MLD) and Complete Decongestive Therapy (CDT)
6.4 Massage Stroke Sequences for Different Treatment Areas
7. Treatment of Cervical Lymph Nodes and Their Tributary Regions
7.1 Anatomical Foundations
7.2 Treatment of the Neck and Shoulder Areas
7.3 Treatment of the Back of the Head and the Nape of the Neck
7.4 Treatment of the Face
7.5 Oral Cavity Drainage
8. Treatment of Axillary Lymph Nodes and Their Tributary Regions
8.1 Anatomical Foundations
8.2 Treatment of the Breast
8.3 Treatment of the Back
8.4 Treatment of the Arm
9. Treatment of the Large, Deep Lymphatic Trunks
9.1 Anatomical Foundations
9.2 Treatment of the Abdomen
9.3 Alternative Massage Strokes for Abdominal Drainage
10. Treatment of Inguinal Lymph Nodes and Their Tributary Regions
10.1 Anatomical Foundations
10.2 Treatment of the Inguinal Lymph Nodes
10.3 Treatment of the Abdominal Wall
10.4 Treatment of the Lumbar Region
10.5 Treatment of the Leg
11. Complete Decongestive Therapy — CDT
11.1 General
11.2 How Compression Therapy Works
11.3 Diagnostic Survey
11.4 Further Physical Therapeutic Measures Within the CDT the Framework
Index
1.1 The Lymph Vessel System
1.2 Lymph Nodes and Lymphatic Regions
1.3 Important Lymph Node Groups and Their Tributary Regions
2. Interstitial Fluid and Lymph
2.1 Blood and Tissue Fluid Exchange
2.2 Circulation of Protein Molecules
3. Lymph Formation and Lymph Flow: “Physiological Lymph Drainage”
3.1 Lymph Formation
3.2 Lymph Transport
3.3 The Lymphatic System’s Safety Valve Function
4. Lymphatic System Insufficiency
4.1 High Volume Insufficiency or “Dynamic Insufficiency”
4.2 Low Volume Insufficiency or “Mechanical Insufficiency”
4.3 Safety Valve Insufficiency
5. The Effect of Massage Upon Lymph Formation and the Lymphangiomotor Function 5.1 Manual Lymph Drainage and Lymph Formation
5.2 Manual Lymph Drainage and Lymphangiomotor Function
6. Basic Principles of Manual Lymph Drainage
6.1 Massage Strokes
6.2 Performing Manual Lymph Drainage
6.3 Indications and Contraindications of Manual Lymph Drainage
(MLD) and Complete Decongestive Therapy (CDT)
6.4 Massage Stroke Sequences for Different Treatment Areas
7. Treatment of Cervical Lymph Nodes and Their Tributary Regions
7.1 Anatomical Foundations
7.2 Treatment of the Neck and Shoulder Areas
7.3 Treatment of the Back of the Head and the Nape of the Neck
7.4 Treatment of the Face
7.5 Oral Cavity Drainage
8. Treatment of Axillary Lymph Nodes and Their Tributary Regions
8.1 Anatomical Foundations
8.2 Treatment of the Breast
8.3 Treatment of the Back
8.4 Treatment of the Arm
9. Treatment of the Large, Deep Lymphatic Trunks
9.1 Anatomical Foundations
9.2 Treatment of the Abdomen
9.3 Alternative Massage Strokes for Abdominal Drainage
10. Treatment of Inguinal Lymph Nodes and Their Tributary Regions
10.1 Anatomical Foundations
10.2 Treatment of the Inguinal Lymph Nodes
10.3 Treatment of the Abdominal Wall
10.4 Treatment of the Lumbar Region
10.5 Treatment of the Leg
11. Complete Decongestive Therapy — CDT
11.1 General
11.2 How Compression Therapy Works
11.3 Diagnostic Survey
11.4 Further Physical Therapeutic Measures Within the CDT the Framework
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 21st October 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070416
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323030649
About the Author
Michael Földi
Roman Strossenreuther
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.