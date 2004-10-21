Foundations of Manual Lymph Drainage

This manual lymph drainage guide covers the anatomy, physiology, and pathophysiology of the lymphatic system, providing key background information necessary for effective treatment. Chapters are structured according to anatomic regions, focusing on the lymphatic knots and their tributary regions in the throat, armpit, trunk, and groin. Photographs illustrate the lymphatic knots and lymphatic courses, which are drawn on the human body, and provide a clear picture of the structures to be treated. Designated points are numbered to illustrate the progression of treatment in each region. Also includes coverage of complete decongestive therapy (CDT).

Table of Contents

1. Anatomy of the Lymph Vessel System

1.1 The Lymph Vessel System

1.2 Lymph Nodes and Lymphatic Regions

1.3 Important Lymph Node Groups and Their Tributary Regions

2. Interstitial Fluid and Lymph

2.1 Blood and Tissue Fluid Exchange

2.2 Circulation of Protein Molecules

3. Lymph Formation and Lymph Flow: “Physiological Lymph Drainage”

3.1 Lymph Formation

3.2 Lymph Transport

3.3 The Lymphatic System’s Safety Valve Function

4. Lymphatic System Insufficiency

4.1 High Volume Insufficiency or “Dynamic Insufficiency”

4.2 Low Volume Insufficiency or “Mechanical Insufficiency”

4.3 Safety Valve Insufficiency

5. The Effect of Massage Upon Lymph Formation and the Lymphangiomotor Function 5.1 Manual Lymph Drainage and Lymph Formation

5.2 Manual Lymph Drainage and Lymphangiomotor Function

6. Basic Principles of Manual Lymph Drainage

6.1 Massage Strokes

6.2 Performing Manual Lymph Drainage

6.3 Indications and Contraindications of Manual Lymph Drainage

(MLD) and Complete Decongestive Therapy (CDT)

6.4 Massage Stroke Sequences for Different Treatment Areas

7. Treatment of Cervical Lymph Nodes and Their Tributary Regions

7.1 Anatomical Foundations

7.2 Treatment of the Neck and Shoulder Areas

7.3 Treatment of the Back of the Head and the Nape of the Neck

7.4 Treatment of the Face

7.5 Oral Cavity Drainage

8. Treatment of Axillary Lymph Nodes and Their Tributary Regions

8.1 Anatomical Foundations

8.2 Treatment of the Breast

8.3 Treatment of the Back

8.4 Treatment of the Arm

9. Treatment of the Large, Deep Lymphatic Trunks

9.1 Anatomical Foundations

9.2 Treatment of the Abdomen

9.3 Alternative Massage Strokes for Abdominal Drainage

10. Treatment of Inguinal Lymph Nodes and Their Tributary Regions

10.1 Anatomical Foundations

10.2 Treatment of the Inguinal Lymph Nodes

10.3 Treatment of the Abdominal Wall

10.4 Treatment of the Lumbar Region

10.5 Treatment of the Leg

11. Complete Decongestive Therapy — CDT

11.1 General

11.2 How Compression Therapy Works

11.3 Diagnostic Survey

11.4 Further Physical Therapeutic Measures Within the CDT the Framework

Index