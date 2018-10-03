Foundations of Interprofessional Collaborative Practice in Health Care
1st Edition
Description
Health care is a team effort, so why keep training for solo springs? Introducing Foundations of Interprofessional Collaborative Practice in Health Care - a unique new textbook that will equip you to become an effective member of interprofessional healthcare teams. This completely new textbook is the first on the market to introduce the Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC, 2011, 2016) Core Competencies for Interprofessional Collaborative Practice and to provide practice in applying these competencies to everyday practice. Expertly written by an interprofessional team for a wide variety of health professions students, this textbook provides a solid foundation in the four Core Competencies: Values and Ethics for Interprofessional Practice, Roles and Responsibilities, Interprofessional Communication, and Teams and Teamwork. It then elaborates each Core Competency by defining and describing each Sub-Competency. With a variety of interactive Case Studies, Caselets, and Exemplar Case Studies, it then illustrates the contributions and interconnectedness of each provider’s role to demonstrate how Core Competencies would be applied and put into action for improved patient outcomes.
Table of Contents
I. Introduction to Interprofessional Education and Interprofessional Collaborative Practice
1. History of IPE, IPCP, and the Core Competencies
2. Systems Theory: IPCP and Health Outcomes
3. Adopting the Frameworks of Wellness and Patient-Centered Care
II. Values and Ethics
4. Foundations of Values and Ethics
5. The Competencies of Values and Ethics
6. Values and Ethics Case Studies
III. Roles and Responsibilities
7. Foundations of Professional Roles
8. The Competencies of Roles and Responsibilities
9. Roles and Responsibilities Case Studies
IV. Interprofessional Communication
10. Foundations of Communication Theory
11. The Competencies of Interprofessional Communication
12. Interprofessional Communication Case Studies
V. Teams and Teamwork
13. Foundations of Group Functioning
14. The Competencies of Teams and Teamwork
15. Teams and Teamwork Case Studies
VI. Practicing Collaboratively
16. IPCP Case Studies
Appendix A. Roles & Education of Common Healthcare Professions and Related Careers
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 3rd October 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462440
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462426
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323462419
About the Author
Margaret Slusser
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Health Science, Founding Program Coordinator, B.S. in Health Science Program (BSHS), School of Health Sciences, Stockton University, Stockton, New Jersey
Luis Garcia
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Health Science School of Health Sciences Stockton University Stockton, New Jersey
Carole-Rae Reed
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Health Science School of Health Sciences Stockton University Stockton, New Jersey
Patricia Quinn McGinnis
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physical Therapy School of Health Sciences Stockton University Stockton, New Jersey