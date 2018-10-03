Foundations of Interprofessional Collaborative Practice in Health Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462419, 9780323462440

Foundations of Interprofessional Collaborative Practice in Health Care

1st Edition

Authors: Margaret Slusser Luis Garcia Carole-Rae Reed Patricia Quinn McGinnis
eBook ISBN: 9780323462440
eBook ISBN: 9780323462426
Paperback ISBN: 9780323462419
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 3rd October 2018
Page Count: 280
Description

Health care is a team effort, so why keep training for solo springs? Introducing Foundations of Interprofessional Collaborative Practice in Health Care - a unique new textbook that will equip you to become an effective member of interprofessional healthcare teams. This completely new textbook is the first on the market to introduce the Interprofessional Education Collaborative (IPEC, 2011, 2016) Core Competencies for Interprofessional Collaborative Practice and to provide practice in applying these competencies to everyday practice. Expertly written by an interprofessional team for a wide variety of health professions students, this textbook provides a solid foundation in the four Core Competencies: Values and Ethics for Interprofessional Practice, Roles and Responsibilities, Interprofessional Communication, and Teams and Teamwork. It then elaborates each Core Competency by defining and describing each Sub-Competency. With a variety of interactive Case Studies, Caselets, and Exemplar Case Studies, it then illustrates the contributions and interconnectedness of each provider’s role to demonstrate how Core Competencies would be applied and put into action for improved patient outcomes.

Table of Contents

I. Introduction to Interprofessional Education and Interprofessional Collaborative Practice
1. History of IPE, IPCP, and the Core Competencies
2. Systems Theory: IPCP and Health Outcomes
3. Adopting the Frameworks of Wellness and Patient-Centered Care

II. Values and Ethics
4. Foundations of Values and Ethics
5. The Competencies of Values and Ethics
6. Values and Ethics Case Studies

III. Roles and Responsibilities
7. Foundations of Professional Roles
8. The Competencies of Roles and Responsibilities
9. Roles and Responsibilities Case Studies

IV. Interprofessional Communication
10. Foundations of Communication Theory
11. The Competencies of Interprofessional Communication
12. Interprofessional Communication Case Studies

V. Teams and Teamwork
13. Foundations of Group Functioning
14. The Competencies of Teams and Teamwork
15. Teams and Teamwork Case Studies

VI. Practicing Collaboratively
16. IPCP Case Studies

Appendix A. Roles & Education of Common Healthcare Professions and Related Careers
Index


 

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323462440
eBook ISBN:
9780323462426
Paperback ISBN:
9780323462419

About the Author

Margaret Slusser

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Health Science, Founding Program Coordinator, B.S. in Health Science Program (BSHS), School of Health Sciences, Stockton University, Stockton, New Jersey

Luis Garcia

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Health Science School of Health Sciences Stockton University Stockton, New Jersey

Carole-Rae Reed

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Health Science School of Health Sciences Stockton University Stockton, New Jersey

Patricia Quinn McGinnis

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Physical Therapy School of Health Sciences Stockton University Stockton, New Jersey

