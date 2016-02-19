Foundations of Interpersonal Attraction
Foundations of Interpersonal Attraction is intended to provide students of interpersonal relationships with a source book that reviews, integrates, and elaborates basic material concerned with interpersonal attraction—the affectional component of social relationships. All interpersonal relationships can be characterized, in part, by the strength and nature of the affectional tie between the persons involved. The ubiquity of attraction phenomena, and the extensive data that have begun to emerge concerning its nature, antecedents, and interpersonal correlates, provided the original rationale and impetus behind the development of the book. The book contains 16 chapters organized into five parts. Part I briefly highlights the history of attraction research and lays out some central themes related to conceptualizing and researching attraction. All persons develop attachments through social interaction, but the nature and antecedents of such feelings differ depending on the age and cognitive-developmental level of the persons involved as well as on the sociocultural context in which the interaction takes place. Part II is devoted to detailing these issues. Parts III and IV consist of a series of contributions that provide conceptual frameworks for studying attraction. Part V is devoted to romantic attraction.
Part I Introduction
1. A Perspective on Interpersonal Attraction
I. Introduction and Overview
II. Problems with Conceptualizations of Attraction
III. Attraction as a Multifaceted Attitude
IV. The Measurement of Attraction
V. Social Relationships and Attraction
VI. The Reward Hypothesis
VII. Concluding Comments
References
Part II The Contexts of Attraction
2. A Cognitive-Developmental Approach to Interpersonal Attraction
I. Introduction
II. The Cognitive-Developmental Conception of Social Motivation
III. Developmental Changes in Attachment in Early Childhood
IV. Cognitive-Structural Levels of Moral Development and Interpersonal Attraction
V. The Development of Formal Logical Operations
VI. The Development of Inference and Understanding of Social-Psychological Causality
VII. Levels of Ego Development as a Framework for the Study of Attraction
VIII. Conclusion
References
3. The Social Context of Interpersonal Attraction
I. Introduction
II. The Field of Desirables
III. The Field of Available
IV. Normative Adherence
V. Normative Definition
VI. Social Structure, Role Definition, and Interpersonal Attraction
VII. Conclusion
References
4. Cross-Cultural Perspective on Attraction
I. Introduction
II. Attraction and Freedom of Choice of Spouse
III. Cultural Context of Attraction
IV. Interaction in the Building of Attraction
V. Personal Characteristics and Attraction
VI. Ceremonies and Ritual in Commitment Building
VII. Long-Term Development of a Relationship
VIII. Conclusion
References
Part III Conceptual Frameworks
5. A Three-Level Approach to Attraction: toward an Understanding of Pair Relatedness
I. Introduction
II. Levels of Human Relatedness
III. Behavioral Indices of Relatedness
IV. The Context of Interpersonal Reinforcement
V. Summary
References
6. The Communication of Interpersonal Attitudes: an Ecological Approach
I. Introduction
II. An Ecological Orientation to Interpersonal Relationships
III. A Conceptual Framework of Interpersonal Attraction
IV. Behavioral Indicators of Social Penetration
V. Summary
References
7. A Reinforcement-Affect Model of Attraction
I. A Description of the Model
II. A Multilevel Conceptualization of Theory Construction and Theory Testing
References
8. The Role of Reward in the Formation of Positive Interpersonal Attitudes
I. Introduction
II. The Meaning of Reward
III. Sources of Reward
IV. Interpersonal Attraction and the Reward Hypothesis
References
9. Attributions, Liking, and Power
I. Introduction
II. Some Unexplained Findings
III. The Nature of Attraction
IV. Attraction as a Power Resource
V. Interpretations of the Evidence
VI. Some Final Thoughts
References
10. A Symbolic Interactionist Approach to Attraction
I. Reconceptualizing Interpersonal Attraction
II. The Problem of Interpersonal Attraction
III. Determinants of Alter's Character
IV. Determinants of Ego's Attachment to Alter's Character
V. Conclusions
References
Part IV Antecedents of Attraction: Affective Feedback, Attitudes, and Situational Factors
11. Affective Reactions to Appraisal from Others
I. Introduction
II. Personal Evaluations Taken of Face Value
III. The Evaluation Incongruency Pseudoqualification
IV. The Internal States Qualifier
V. Characteristics of the Evaluator
VI. The Perceived Intent of the Evaluator: Ingratiation and Other Ulterior Motives
VII. The Gain-Loss Model
VIII. Conclusions
References
12. Attitude Similarity and Attraction
I. Introduction
II. Correlational Research on Attitude Similarity and Attraction
III. Experimental Research on Attitude Similarity and Attraction
IV. A Similarity—Attraction Research Paradigm
V. Similarity—Attraction Theories
References
13. Social Comparison and Selective Affiliation
I. Introduction
II. Opinion Comparison and Affiliation
III. Emotional Comparison and Affiliation
IV. Ability Comparison and Affiliation
V. Personality Comparison and Affiliation
VI. Individual Differences in Social Comparison
VII. Conclusions
References
14. Social Psychology of Justice and Interpersonal Attraction
I. Introduction: Some Theoretical Considerations
II. Attraction and the Perception of Justice
III. Reactions to Injustice: the Effects on Attraction
IV. Summary
References
Part V Romantic Attraction
15. A Little Bit about Love
I. The Elusive Nature of Love
II. Liking and Loving
III. A Tentative Theory of Passionate Love
IV. Generating Physiological Arousal: the First Step in Generating Passionate Love
V. The Second Step in Generating Passionate Love: Labeling
VI. Summary
References
16. From Liking to Loving: Patterns of Attraction in Dating Relationships
I. Introduction
II. Conceptual Beginnings
III. Measuring Liking and Loving
IV. Loving and Looking
V. Similar Attitudes and Different Religions
VI. Love, Liking, and Mate Selection
VII. Conclusion
References
