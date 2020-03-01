Foundations of Health Information Management
5th Edition
Description
Foundations of Health Information Management, 5th Edition is an absolute must for any student beginning a career in HIM. By focusing on healthcare delivery systems, electronic health records, and the processing, maintenance, and analysis of health information, this engaging, easy-to-understand text presents a realistic and practical view of technology and trends in healthcare. It readies you for the role of a Registered Health Information Technician, who not only maintains and secures accurate health documentation, but serves as a healthcare analyst who translates data into useful, quality information that can control costs and further research. The fifth edition follows the CAHIIM 2018 HIM Associate Degree curriculum competencies, preparing you for the RHIT credentialing exam. EHR samples, practice exercises, and new Bloom’s-level Competency Milestone features help ensure mastery of all competencies.
Key Features
- Clear writing style and easy reading level make reading and studying more time-efficient, and are ideal for 2-year associate degree HIM programs and career schools.
- Chapter learning objectives are tied to the CAHIIM curriculum competencies to allow instructors to teach to the test ― and prepare you for success on the credentialing exam.
- Professional Profile boxes highlight key HIM professionals within chapter discussions.
- SimChart and SimChart for the Medical Office EHR samples demonstrate electronic medical records in use.
- Career Tip boxes instruct you on a course of study and work experience required for the position.
- Chapter summaries and reviews allow for easy review of each chapter’s main concepts.
- Full-color design and illustrations make content more appealing and easier to learn.
- Competency Check-In exercises at the end of every main section in each chapter encourage you to review and apply key concepts.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Environment of Healthcare
1. The Health Care Industry
2. Collecting and Storing Health Care Data
Unit 2: Content, Structure, and Processing of Health Information
3. Sources of Data
4. Data Quality and Management
Unit 3: Use and Analysis of Data
5. Code Sets
6. Financial Management
7. Statistics and Data Analytics
Unit 4: Administration and Operations
8. Confidentiality and Compliance
9. Supervision and Training
10. Performance Improvement and Project Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323636742
About the Author
Nadinia Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Coordinator, Health Information Management and Medical Coding Studies, Delaware Technical Community College, Wilmington, Delaware