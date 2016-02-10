Foundations of Health Information Management
4th Edition
Description
Foundations of Health Information Management, 4th Edition is an absolute must for any student beginning a career in HIM. Balancing comprehensive coverage with an engaging, easy-to-understand tone, this text focuses on healthcare delivery systems, electronic health records, and the processing, maintenance, and analysis of health information to present a realistic and practical view of technology and trends in healthcare. It prepares you for the role of a Registered Health Information Technician who not only files and keeps accurate records, but serves as a healthcare analyst who translates data into useful, quality information that can control costs and further research. With new SimChart and SimChart for the Medical Office samples, the new 2014 AHIMA outcome-based competencies, and more exercises, this fourth edition puts you in a position to succeed on the RHIT certification exam.
Key Features
- Clear writing style and easy reading level makes reading and studying more time-efficient, and is ideal for two-year associate degree HIM programs and career schools.
- Chapter learning objectives are tied to the American Health Information Management Association's (AHIMA) HIM domains and subdomains to allow instructors to teach to the credentialing exam — and prepare you for the exam.
- Separate legal chapter covers HIPAA privacy regulations and emphasizes the importance of HIPAA compliance in today’s healthcare system.
- Statistics chapter gives new students a foundation for learning.
- Four-color design and illustrations make content more appealing and easier to learn.
- Exercises at the end of every main section in each chapter encourage you to review and apply key concepts.
- Career Tip and Professional Profile boxes give you a broader view of the field and show you the many career options you have upon graduation and certification.
- Chapter summaries and reviews allow for easy review of each chapter’s main concepts.
- Robust appendices, including sample paper records, electronic documentation, and demonstration of Microsoft Excel, equip you with all the extras you need to enter the HIM world.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Environment of Health Information
1. Healthcare Delivery Systems
2. Collecting Healthcare Data
3. Electronic Health Records
Unit II: Content, Structure, and Processing of Health Information
4. Content of the Health Record
5. Health Information Management Processing
6. Code Sets
7. Reimbursement
8. Health Information Management Issues in Other Care Settings
Unit III: Maintenance and Analysis of Health Information
9. Managing Health Records
10. Statistics
11. Quality and Performance Improvement
Unit IV: Legal and Supervisory Issues in Health Information
12. Confidentiality and Compliance
13. HIM Department Management
14. Training and Development
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 10th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323378116
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389730
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389754
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389716
About the Author
Nadinia Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Coordinator, Health Information Management and Medical Coding Studies, Delaware Technical Community College, Wilmington, Delaware
Melissa LaCour
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Health Information Technology, Delgado Community College, New Orleans, LA