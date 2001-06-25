Foundations of Genetic Algorithms 2001 (FOGA 6) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558607347, 9780080506876

Foundations of Genetic Algorithms 2001 (FOGA 6)

1st Edition

Authors: Worth Martin
Editors: William Spears Worthy Martin
Hardcover ISBN: 9781558607347
eBook ISBN: 9780080506876
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 25th June 2001
Page Count: 342
Description

Foundations of Genetic Algorithms, Volume 6 is the latest in a series of books that records the prestigious Foundations of Genetic Algorithms Workshops, sponsored and organised by the International Society of Genetic Algorithms specifically to address theoretical publications on genetic algorithms and classifier systems.

Genetic algorithms are one of the more successful machine learning methods. Based on the metaphor of natural evolution, a genetic algorithm searches the available information in any given task and seeks the optimum solution by replacing weaker populations with stronger ones.

Key Features

  • Includes research from academia, government laboratories, and industry
  • Contains high calibre papers which have been extensively reviewed
  • Continues the tradition of presenting not only current theoretical work but also issues that could shape future research in the field
  • Ideal for researchers in machine learning, specifically those involved with evolutionary computation

