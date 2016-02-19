Foundations of General Topology presents the value of careful presentations of proofs and shows the power of abstraction. This book provides a careful treatment of general topology.

Organized into 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the important notions about cardinal and ordinal numbers. This text then presents the fundamentals of general topology in logical order processing from the most general case of a topological space to the restrictive case of a complete metric space. Other chapters consider a general method for completing a metric space that is applicable to the rationals and present the sufficient conditions for metrizability. This book discusses as well the study of spaces of real-valued continuous functions. The final chapter deals with uniform continuity of functions, which involves finding a distance that satisfies certain requirements for all points of the space simultaneously.

This book is a valuable resource for students and research workers.