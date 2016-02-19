Foundations of Dialectical Psychology
1st Edition
Authors: Klaus F. Riegel
eBook ISBN: 9781483268736
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1979
Page Count: 218
Description
Foundations of Dialectical Psychology is a compilation of the writings of Klaus F. Riegel on dialectical psychology. The book presents chapters discussing such topics as the dialectics of human development; history of dialectical psychology; temporal organization of dialogues; and the analysis of the concept of crisis and its underlying philosophical model and ideology. Psychologists and students will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1 The Dialectics of Human Development
Critique of Traditional Psychology
Prerequisites of a Dialectical Psychology
Toward a Dialectical Interpretation of Development and Aging
A Manifesto for Dialectical Psychology
2 Historical Introduction
Paradigmatic Developmental Orientations
Open and Closed Developmental Systems
Dialectics in Soviet Psychology
Conclusions
3 Dialectical Operations: The First and Final Period of Cognitive Development
Dialectical Operations
Conclusions
4 The Relational Basis of Language
Comparison between Monetary and Linguistic Systems
The Relational Basis of Language
Conclusions
5 The Temporal Organization of Dialogues
Subject-Object Relation
Situational Dialogues
Developmental Dialogues
Conclusions
6 The Recollection of the Individual and Collective Past
Developmental Recollections
Historical Recollections
Historical Interpretations
Developmental Science as Action
7 Adult Life Crises
Contradictions and Development
Crises and Development
Preview
Contradictions and Crises in Adult Life
Breaking of Paradigmatic Crises by Exceptional Individua1s
Structural Stratifications in History
Extrascientific Bases of the Concept of "Crises"
Conclusions
8 The Dialectics of Time
The Concept of Change
Inner-Biological Changes
Individual-Psychological Changes
Cultural-Sociological Changes
Music, Time, and Dialectical Logic
Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Author
Klaus F. Riegel
Ratings and Reviews
