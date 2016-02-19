Foundations of Deductive Databases and Logic Programming - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780934613408, 9781483221120

Foundations of Deductive Databases and Logic Programming

1st Edition

Editors: Jack Minker
eBook ISBN: 9781483221120
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 25th December 1988
Page Count: 752
Description

Foundations of Deductive Databases and Logic Programming focuses on the foundational issues concerning deductive databases and logic programming.

The selection first elaborates on negation in logic programming and towards a theory of declarative knowledge. Discussions focus on model theory of stratified programs, fixed point theory of nonmonotonic operators, stratified programs, semantics for negation in terms of special classes of models, relation between closed world assumption and the completed database, negation as a failure, and closed world assumption. The book then takes a look at negation as failure using tight derivations for general logic programs, declarative semantics of logic programs with negation, and declarative semantics of deductive databases and logic programs.

The publication tackles converting AND-control to OR-control by program transformation, optimizing dialog, equivalences of logic programs, unification, and logic programming and parallel complexity. Topics include parallelism and structured and unstructured data, parallel algorithms and complexity, solving equations, most general unifiers, systems of equations and inequations, equivalences of logic programs, and optimizing recursive programs.

The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in pursuing further studies on the foundations of deductive databases and logic programming.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Part I—Negation and Stratified Databases

Chapter 1 Negation in Logic Programming

Chapter 2 Towards a Theory of Declarative Knowledge

Chapter 3 Negation as Failure Using Tight Derivations for General Logic Programs

Chapter 4 On the Declarative Semantics of Logic Programs with Negation

Chapter 5 On the Declarative Semantics of Deductive Databases and Logic Programs

Chapter 6 On Domain Independent Databases

Part II—Fundamental Issues in Deductive Databases and Implementation

Chapter 7 Foundations of Semantic Query Optimization for Deductive Databases

Chapter 8 Intelligent Query Answering in Rule Based Systems

Chapter 9 A Theorem-Proving Approach to Database Integrity

Chapter 10 A Logic-based Language for Database Updates

Chapter 11 Compiling the GCWA in Indefinite Deductive Databases

Chapter 12 Performance Evaluation of Data Intensive Logic Programs

Chapter 13 A Superjoin Algorithm for Deductive Databases

Part III—Unification and Logic Programs

Chapter 14 Logic Programming and Parallel Complexity

Chapter 15 Unification Revisited

Chapter 16 Equivalences of Logic Programs

Chapter 17 Optimizing Datalog Programs

Chapter 18 Converting AND-Control to OR-Control by Program Transformation

