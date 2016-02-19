Foundations of Deductive Databases and Logic Programming
1st Edition
Description
Foundations of Deductive Databases and Logic Programming focuses on the foundational issues concerning deductive databases and logic programming.
The selection first elaborates on negation in logic programming and towards a theory of declarative knowledge. Discussions focus on model theory of stratified programs, fixed point theory of nonmonotonic operators, stratified programs, semantics for negation in terms of special classes of models, relation between closed world assumption and the completed database, negation as a failure, and closed world assumption. The book then takes a look at negation as failure using tight derivations for general logic programs, declarative semantics of logic programs with negation, and declarative semantics of deductive databases and logic programs.
The publication tackles converting AND-control to OR-control by program transformation, optimizing dialog, equivalences of logic programs, unification, and logic programming and parallel complexity. Topics include parallelism and structured and unstructured data, parallel algorithms and complexity, solving equations, most general unifiers, systems of equations and inequations, equivalences of logic programs, and optimizing recursive programs.
The selection is a valuable source of data for researchers interested in pursuing further studies on the foundations of deductive databases and logic programming.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Part I—Negation and Stratified Databases
Chapter 1 Negation in Logic Programming
Chapter 2 Towards a Theory of Declarative Knowledge
Chapter 3 Negation as Failure Using Tight Derivations for General Logic Programs
Chapter 4 On the Declarative Semantics of Logic Programs with Negation
Chapter 5 On the Declarative Semantics of Deductive Databases and Logic Programs
Chapter 6 On Domain Independent Databases
Part II—Fundamental Issues in Deductive Databases and Implementation
Chapter 7 Foundations of Semantic Query Optimization for Deductive Databases
Chapter 8 Intelligent Query Answering in Rule Based Systems
Chapter 9 A Theorem-Proving Approach to Database Integrity
Chapter 10 A Logic-based Language for Database Updates
Chapter 11 Compiling the GCWA in Indefinite Deductive Databases
Chapter 12 Performance Evaluation of Data Intensive Logic Programs
Chapter 13 A Superjoin Algorithm for Deductive Databases
Part III—Unification and Logic Programs
Chapter 14 Logic Programming and Parallel Complexity
Chapter 15 Unification Revisited
Chapter 16 Equivalences of Logic Programs
Chapter 17 Optimizing Datalog Programs
Chapter 18 Converting AND-Control to OR-Control by Program Transformation
Authors
Referees
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1988
- Published:
- 25th December 1988
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221120