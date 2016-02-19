Foundations of Biophysics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126633504, 9781483276441

Foundations of Biophysics

1st Edition

Authors: A. L. Stanford
eBook ISBN: 9781483276441
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1975
Page Count: 404
Description

Foundations of Biophysics serves as an introductory textbook for physical science students to the principles and problems of the life sciences. The book offers to teach physical science students the basic vocabulary of the life sciences and the applications of physics and chemistry to a wide range of biological problems. Topics presented in the book include biological vocabulary and concepts; biological functions at the molecular level of each biological system; and commonly used tools of experimental biophysics. Students in the field of physics, chemistry, biology, and engineering will find the book a good learning material.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Unit I Becoming Acquainted with Living Systems

Chapter I The Biologist^s View of Life

Characteristics of Life

A Few Biological Generalizations

Cellular Organization

Cellular Division

Biological Classification

References and Suggested Reading

Chapter II The Chemistry of Living Systems

Chemical Bonds

SubUnits of Macromolecules

Biological Macromolecules

Cellular Energy Conversion

References and Suggested Reading

Chapter III Genetics

Mendelian Genetics

Molecular Genetics

References and Suggested Reading

Chapter IV Molecular Transport in Living Systems

Diffusion

Membranes

References and Suggested Reading

Unit II The Biophysical Approach to Special Organ Systems

Chapter V The Nervous System

Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous System

The Nerve Impulse

Nervous System Function

Learning and Memory

References and Suggested Reading

Chapter VI Sound and Hearing

Some Physical Aspects of Sound

Anatomy and Physiology of the Ear

Theoretical Mechanisms of Hearing

References and Suggested Reading

Chapter VII Light and Vision

Some Physical Aspects of Light

Anatomy and Physiology of the Eye

Theory and Experiment of the Visual Process

References and Suggested Reading

Chapter VIII The Circulatory System

Blood and Its Distribution

The Heart

Electrocardiography

References and Suggested Reading

Chapter IX Muscle and Bone

Anatomy and Terminology

The Events of Muscular Contraction

The Physics of Muscular Contraction

References and Selected Readings

Chapter X Viruses

The Nature of Viruses

Structure of Viruses

The Replication Cycle of Viruses

References and Suggested Reading

Unit III Biophysical Techniques

Chapter XI Techniques Using Wave Phenomena

Microscopy

X-Ray Diffraction

Absorption Spectrophotometry

References and Suggested Reading

Chapter XII Techniques Using Nuclear Phenomena

Fundamental Properties of Atomic Nuclei

Isotopic Tracer Methods

Effects of Radiation on Living Systems

References and Suggested Reading

Chapter XIII Techniques Using Mechanical and Electrical Phenomena

Centrifugation and Sedimentation

Biophysical Instrumentation

References and Suggested Reading

Glossary

Index

About the Author

A. L. Stanford

