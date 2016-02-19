Foundations of Biophysics
1st Edition
Authors: A. L. Stanford
eBook ISBN: 9781483276441
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1975
Page Count: 404
Description
Foundations of Biophysics serves as an introductory textbook for physical science students to the principles and problems of the life sciences. The book offers to teach physical science students the basic vocabulary of the life sciences and the applications of physics and chemistry to a wide range of biological problems. Topics presented in the book include biological vocabulary and concepts; biological functions at the molecular level of each biological system; and commonly used tools of experimental biophysics. Students in the field of physics, chemistry, biology, and engineering will find the book a good learning material.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Unit I Becoming Acquainted with Living Systems
Chapter I The Biologist^s View of Life
Characteristics of Life
A Few Biological Generalizations
Cellular Organization
Cellular Division
Biological Classification
References and Suggested Reading
Chapter II The Chemistry of Living Systems
Chemical Bonds
SubUnits of Macromolecules
Biological Macromolecules
Cellular Energy Conversion
References and Suggested Reading
Chapter III Genetics
Mendelian Genetics
Molecular Genetics
References and Suggested Reading
Chapter IV Molecular Transport in Living Systems
Diffusion
Membranes
References and Suggested Reading
Unit II The Biophysical Approach to Special Organ Systems
Chapter V The Nervous System
Anatomy and Physiology of the Nervous System
The Nerve Impulse
Nervous System Function
Learning and Memory
References and Suggested Reading
Chapter VI Sound and Hearing
Some Physical Aspects of Sound
Anatomy and Physiology of the Ear
Theoretical Mechanisms of Hearing
References and Suggested Reading
Chapter VII Light and Vision
Some Physical Aspects of Light
Anatomy and Physiology of the Eye
Theory and Experiment of the Visual Process
References and Suggested Reading
Chapter VIII The Circulatory System
Blood and Its Distribution
The Heart
Electrocardiography
References and Suggested Reading
Chapter IX Muscle and Bone
Anatomy and Terminology
The Events of Muscular Contraction
The Physics of Muscular Contraction
References and Selected Readings
Chapter X Viruses
The Nature of Viruses
Structure of Viruses
The Replication Cycle of Viruses
References and Suggested Reading
Unit III Biophysical Techniques
Chapter XI Techniques Using Wave Phenomena
Microscopy
X-Ray Diffraction
Absorption Spectrophotometry
References and Suggested Reading
Chapter XII Techniques Using Nuclear Phenomena
Fundamental Properties of Atomic Nuclei
Isotopic Tracer Methods
Effects of Radiation on Living Systems
References and Suggested Reading
Chapter XIII Techniques Using Mechanical and Electrical Phenomena
Centrifugation and Sedimentation
Biophysical Instrumentation
References and Suggested Reading
Glossary
Index
About the Author
A. L. Stanford
