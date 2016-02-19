Foundations of Biochemical Psychiatry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409950014, 9781483192666

Foundations of Biochemical Psychiatry

1st Edition

Authors: David S. Segal Joel Yager John L Sullivan
eBook ISBN: 9781483192666
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1976
Page Count: 358
Description

Foundations of Biochemical Psychiatry provides information pertinent to the development of biochemical psychiatry, including biochemical studies of psychiatric patients before and after pharmacological intervention and genetic studies. This book discusses the development of biochemical psychiatry as a significant experimental and conceptual approach to understanding mental illness. Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the neurochemical processes involved in the elaboration of a behavior and the extent to which alterations in those processes are responsible for behavioral differences. This text then discusses the clinical characteristics of schizophrenia, including common symptoms, natural history, and subtypes. Other chapters consider the contribution of genetic factors to the etiology of schizophrenia. This book discusses as well the similarities among hallucinations, dreams, and primary process thinking. The final chapter deals with the factors that may influence the neuroendocrine system. This book is a valuable resource for psychiatrists, neuropharmacologists, neurobiologists, behavioral biologists, and psychoanalysts.

Table of Contents


1. Introduction to Fundamental Concepts

Abnormal Behavior

Biochemical Considerations

Research Strategies

2. Schizophrenia

Clinical Description

Treatment

Reading Selections

3. Affective Disorders

Classification

Treatment

Reading Selections

4. Neurosis

Classification

Treatment

Reading Selections

5. The Hyperactive Child Syndrome

Clinical Description

Treatment

Reading Selections

6. Alcoholism

Clinical Description

Treatment

Reading Selection

7. Psychoendocrinology

Neuroendocrine Function

Clinical Research

Reading Selection

8. References

9. Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483192666

About the Author

David S. Segal

Joel Yager

John L Sullivan

Affiliations and Expertise

Director

