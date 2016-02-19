Foundations of Biochemical Psychiatry
1st Edition
Description
Foundations of Biochemical Psychiatry provides information pertinent to the development of biochemical psychiatry, including biochemical studies of psychiatric patients before and after pharmacological intervention and genetic studies. This book discusses the development of biochemical psychiatry as a significant experimental and conceptual approach to understanding mental illness. Organized into 24 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the neurochemical processes involved in the elaboration of a behavior and the extent to which alterations in those processes are responsible for behavioral differences. This text then discusses the clinical characteristics of schizophrenia, including common symptoms, natural history, and subtypes. Other chapters consider the contribution of genetic factors to the etiology of schizophrenia. This book discusses as well the similarities among hallucinations, dreams, and primary process thinking. The final chapter deals with the factors that may influence the neuroendocrine system. This book is a valuable resource for psychiatrists, neuropharmacologists, neurobiologists, behavioral biologists, and psychoanalysts.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Fundamental Concepts
Abnormal Behavior
Biochemical Considerations
Research Strategies
2. Schizophrenia
Clinical Description
Treatment
Reading Selections
3. Affective Disorders
Classification
Treatment
Reading Selections
4. Neurosis
Classification
Treatment
Reading Selections
5. The Hyperactive Child Syndrome
Clinical Description
Treatment
Reading Selections
6. Alcoholism
Clinical Description
Treatment
Reading Selection
7. Psychoendocrinology
Neuroendocrine Function
Clinical Research
Reading Selection
8. References
9. Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 358
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483192666
About the Author
David S. Segal
Joel Yager
John L Sullivan
Affiliations and Expertise
Director