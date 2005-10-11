Foundations of Anesthesia

Section 1: General principles

1. Molecular structure and biochemistry

2. Biology of the cell

3. Cell signaling

4. Principles and techniques of molecular biology

5. Genomics and proteomics

6. Molecular physiology

7. Sites of drug action

8. Pharmacokinetic principles

9. Anesthetic drug interactions

10. Adverse drug reactions

11. Basic physical principles

12. Electromagnetism, light and radiation

13. Electrocardiography

14. Electrophysiological monitoring

15. Basic principles and limitations of hemodynamic monitoring

16. Monitoring of gas concentrations

17. Ultrasonography

18. Statistics



Section 2: Neurosciences

19. The structure and function of neurons

20. The synapse

21. Neurophysiology

22. Sensory systems

23. Physiology of pain

24. General anesthetics: mechanisms of action

25. Intravenous anesthetic agents

26. Inhalational anesthetic agents

27. Pharmacokinetics of inhalation anesthetics

28. Anesthetic adjuvants and other CNS drugs

29. Consciousness and cognition

30. Sleep and anesthesia

31. Opioids

32. Nonopioid analgesic and anti-inflammatory drugs

33. Pharmacology of local anesthetics

34. Autonomic nervous system



Section 3: Muscle

35. Voluntary motor systems—skeletal muscle, reflexes, and control of movement

36. Neuromuscular junction physiology

37. Neuromuscular junction pharmacology

38. Vascular smooth muscle



Section 4: Cardiovascular system

39. Cardiac physiology

40. Cardiac electrophysiology

41. Cardiovascular pharmacology

42. Regulation and assessment of cardiac function

43. The peripheral circulation

44. Ischemic heart disease and heart failure

45. Valvular heart disease



Section 5: Respiratory system

46. Regulation of respiration

47. Ventilation and perfusion

48. Gas exchange

49. Respiratory mechanics

50. Lung function testing

51. Drugs affecting the respiratory system



Section 6: Pathological sciences

52. Blood constituents and transfusion

53. Homeostasis and coagulation

54. The immune system

55. Microbiology

56. Ischemia



Section 7: Renal system

57. Renal physiology

58. Renal pathophysiology

59. Regulation of blood volume and electrolytes

60. Acid-base homeostasis



Section 8: Gastrointestinal system and metabolism

61. Gut motility and decretions

62. Nutrition, figestion and sbsorption

63. Physiology and pharmacology of nausea and vomiting

64. Physiology and pharmacology of the liver

65. Regulation of intermediary metabolism

66. Endocrinology

67. Thermoregulation



Section 9: Adaptive physiology

68. Pregnancy

69. Geriatrics

70. Neonatology

71. The pathophysiology of obesity and its implications for anesthesia

72. Physiological response to surgery

73. Sepsis



Index