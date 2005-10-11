Foundations of Anesthesia
2nd Edition
Basic Sciences for Clinical Practice
Description
118 international experts provide you with complete coverage of basic and clinical science in anesthesiology. They emphasize the principles and clinical applications of molecular and cell biology, physiology, pharmacology, and physics and measurement. Over 700 full-color illustrations and easy-to-read tables and graphs help you understand every detail.
Key Features
- Uses a visual approach with excellent full-color line illustrations.
- Includes a bonus CD-ROM that allows you to download all of the book's figures into PowerPoint® for electronic presentations.
- Refers only to key references from primary papers keeping information that is the most up-to-date.
Table of Contents
Section 1: General principles
1. Molecular structure and biochemistry
2. Biology of the cell
3. Cell signaling
4. Principles and techniques of molecular biology
5. Genomics and proteomics
6. Molecular physiology
7. Sites of drug action
8. Pharmacokinetic principles
9. Anesthetic drug interactions
10. Adverse drug reactions
11. Basic physical principles
12. Electromagnetism, light and radiation
13. Electrocardiography
14. Electrophysiological monitoring
15. Basic principles and limitations of hemodynamic monitoring
16. Monitoring of gas concentrations
17. Ultrasonography
18. Statistics
Section 2: Neurosciences
19. The structure and function of neurons
20. The synapse
21. Neurophysiology
22. Sensory systems
23. Physiology of pain
24. General anesthetics: mechanisms of action
25. Intravenous anesthetic agents
26. Inhalational anesthetic agents
27. Pharmacokinetics of inhalation anesthetics
28. Anesthetic adjuvants and other CNS drugs
29. Consciousness and cognition
30. Sleep and anesthesia
31. Opioids
32. Nonopioid analgesic and anti-inflammatory drugs
33. Pharmacology of local anesthetics
34. Autonomic nervous system
Section 3: Muscle
35. Voluntary motor systems—skeletal muscle, reflexes, and control of movement
36. Neuromuscular junction physiology
37. Neuromuscular junction pharmacology
38. Vascular smooth muscle
Section 4: Cardiovascular system
39. Cardiac physiology
40. Cardiac electrophysiology
41. Cardiovascular pharmacology
42. Regulation and assessment of cardiac function
43. The peripheral circulation
44. Ischemic heart disease and heart failure
45. Valvular heart disease
Section 5: Respiratory system
46. Regulation of respiration
47. Ventilation and perfusion
48. Gas exchange
49. Respiratory mechanics
50. Lung function testing
51. Drugs affecting the respiratory system
Section 6: Pathological sciences
52. Blood constituents and transfusion
53. Homeostasis and coagulation
54. The immune system
55. Microbiology
56. Ischemia
Section 7: Renal system
57. Renal physiology
58. Renal pathophysiology
59. Regulation of blood volume and electrolytes
60. Acid-base homeostasis
Section 8: Gastrointestinal system and metabolism
61. Gut motility and decretions
62. Nutrition, figestion and sbsorption
63. Physiology and pharmacology of nausea and vomiting
64. Physiology and pharmacology of the liver
65. Regulation of intermediary metabolism
66. Endocrinology
67. Thermoregulation
Section 9: Adaptive physiology
68. Pregnancy
69. Geriatrics
70. Neonatology
71. The pathophysiology of obesity and its implications for anesthesia
72. Physiological response to surgery
73. Sepsis
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 848
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Ltd. 2006
- Published:
- 11th October 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323058032
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323037075
About the Author
Hugh Hemmings
Affiliations and Expertise
Joseph F. Artusio Jr. Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology, Professor of Pharmacology, Senior Associate Dean for Research,Weill Cornell Medicine, Anesthesiologist-in-Chief, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, Adjunct Professor,The Rockefeller University, New York, New York
Phillip Hopkins
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesia, University of Leeds; Honorary Consultant in Anesthesia, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, Academic Unit of Anesthesia, St. James's University Hospital, Leeds, UK