Foundations of Airport Economics and Finance
1st Edition
Description
Foundations of Airport Economics and Finance analyzes the impact key economic indicators play on an airport’s financial performance. As rapidly changing dynamics, including liberalization, commercialization and globalization are changing the nature of airports worldwide, this book presents the significant challenges facing current and future airports. Airports are evolving from quasi-monopolies to commercial companies operating in a global environment, with ever-increasing passenger and cargo volumes and escalating security costs that put a greater strain on airport systems. This book highlights the critical changes that airports are experiencing, providing a basic understanding of both the economic and financial aspects of the air transport industry.
Key Features
- Identifies the economic roots of airport financial performance and how the interplay of its major parameters affects profitability
- Bridges the gap between the latest airport academic research and real-world airport financial management
- Covers cases and scenarios of numerous airports from around the world
- Includes learning aids, such as chapter introductions and summaries, glossary and appendices
Readership
Air Transportation academic researchers, upper-level undergraduate and graduate students. Air Transportation practitioners, such as airport financial managers, analysts, consultants, etc. Air Transportation government officials involved with policy-making and planning
Table of Contents
Part 1: The State of the Air Transportation Industry
1. Industry Profitability
2. The Structure of Airport Finances
3. Operating Efficiencies
Part 2: The Nature of Airports
4. Airports within the Air Transportation System
5. The Changing Environment of the Airport Business
6. The Metamorphosis of Airports
7. Social, Environmental, and Political Impact of Airports
Part 3: Airport Economics
8. Regional Location Differences
9. Operational Size
10. Capital Structure, Costs and Productivity
11. Investment Spending
12. Ownership Models
13. The Regulatory Environment
Part 4: Airport Financial Management
14. The Two-Sided Nature of the Airport Business
15. Economies of Scale and the Investment Cycle
16. Business Diversification Implications
Part 5: Measuring and Managing Financial Performance
17. Major Issues in Financial Management and Control
18. Tools for Performance Analysis and Control
19. Value-Based Management
20. Financing Growth
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 22nd March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128105290
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128105283
About the Author
Hans-Arthur Vogel
Hans-Arthur Vogel is a seasoned air transport economics, markets, and operations expert. Currently he is Professor of Aviation Management at International University of Applied Sciences in Bad Honnef, Germany and previously held senior financial positions with the Fraport Group, a leading international airport company. Dr. Vogel is a founding member of the Air Transport and Aeronautics Education and Research Association and has written for numerous journals, including Journal of Air Transport Management and Research in Transportation Business and Management. He has an MBA in Aviation from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a PhD in Airport Economics and Finance from the University of Westminster.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Aviation Management, International University of Applied Sciences, Bad Honnef, Germany