Foundations for Practice in Occupational Therapy - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702032325, 9780702061073

Foundations for Practice in Occupational Therapy

5th Edition

with PAGEBURST Access

Editors: Edward Duncan
eBook ISBN: 9780702061073
eBook ISBN: 9780702046612
Paperback ISBN: 9780702053122
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 27th April 2011
Page Count: 288
Description

Printed book plus PageburstTM access – you will receive a printed book and access to the complete book content electronically. PageburstTM enhances learning by not only bringing world class content to your fingertips but also letting you add to it, annotate it, and categorize it all in a way that suits you. PageburstTM frees you to spend more time learning and less time searching.

Now in its fifth edition, the internationally acclaimed Foundations for Practice in Occupational Therapy continues to provide a practical reference tool which is both an indispensable guide to undergraduates and a practical reference tool for clinicians in the application of models and theories to practice. Underlining the importance and clinical relevance of theory to practice, the text provides an excellent introduction to the theoretical basis of occupational therapy. Contributions are given by both academics and expert clinicians.

All chapters have been revised and updated, new ones have been written and some pre-existing chapters have new authors. A refined structure uses highlight boxes to indicate the key themes and issues of each chapter and useful reflective questions to help the reader review the issues raised in the chapter.

Key Features

  • Discusses evidence-based practices and established theories but also includes contemporary developments
  • Range of expert contributors provide an international perspective of practice
  • Case studies highlighting the application of theory to practice
  • Details of the latest developments and debates in the field

Table of Contents

Foreword by Elizabeth Townsend
Preface
Acknowledgements
Cover painting by Michel Pochet
Contributors

Section 1 Introduction to the philosophy, principles and practice of occupational therapy
1 Introduction
Edward A.S. Duncan

2 Theoretical foundations of occupational therapy: external influences
Edward A.S. Duncan

3 Theoretical foundations of occupational therapy: internal influences
Edward A.S. Duncan

4 Skills and processes in occupational therapy
Edward A.S. Duncan

5 An introduction to conceptual models of practice and frames of reference
Edward A.S. Duncan

Section 2 Conceptual models of practice
6 The Model of Human Occupation: embracing the complexity of occupation by integrating theory into practice and practice into theory
Kirsty Forsyth & Gary Kielhofner

7 Applying the Canadian Model of Occupational Performance
Thelma Sumsion, Lesley Tischler-Draper & Sheila Heinicke

8 The Person–Environment–Occupational Performance (PEOP) Model
Charles Christiansen, Carolyn M. Baum & Julie Bass

9 The Functional Information-processing Model
Jackie Pool

10 The Kawa (River) Model
Michael K. Iwama & Kee Hean Lim

Section 3 Frames of reference
11 The client-centred frame of reference
Davina M. Parker

12 The cognitive behavioural frame of reference
Edward A.S. Duncan

13 An introduction to the psychodynamic frame of reference
Margaret A. Daniel & Sheena E.E. Blair

14 The biomechanical frame of reference in occupational therapy
Ian R. McMillan

15 Theoretical approaches to motor control and cognitive–perceptual function
Sally Feaver & Leisle Ezekiel

Section 4 A new science
16 The evolving theory of clinical reasoning
Carolyn A. Unsworth

17 Community-based rehabilitation
Rachel Thibeault & Michele Hebert

18 Occupational science: genesis, evolution and future contribution
Matthew Molineux & Gail E. Whiteford

Index

About the Editor

Edward Duncan

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Research Fellow, Nursing Midwifery and Allied Health Professions Research Unit, The University of Stirling, Scotland, UK; Honorary Advanced Clinical Practitioner, NHS Forth Valley, Scotland, UK Postdoctoral Research Fellow

