Foundations for Practice in Occupational Therapy
5th Edition
with PAGEBURST Access
Description
Printed book plus PageburstTM access – you will receive a printed book and access to the complete book content electronically. PageburstTM enhances learning by not only bringing world class content to your fingertips but also letting you add to it, annotate it, and categorize it all in a way that suits you. PageburstTM frees you to spend more time learning and less time searching.
Now in its fifth edition, the internationally acclaimed Foundations for Practice in Occupational Therapy continues to provide a practical reference tool which is both an indispensable guide to undergraduates and a practical reference tool for clinicians in the application of models and theories to practice. Underlining the importance and clinical relevance of theory to practice, the text provides an excellent introduction to the theoretical basis of occupational therapy. Contributions are given by both academics and expert clinicians.
All chapters have been revised and updated, new ones have been written and some pre-existing chapters have new authors. A refined structure uses highlight boxes to indicate the key themes and issues of each chapter and useful reflective questions to help the reader review the issues raised in the chapter.
Key Features
- Discusses evidence-based practices and established theories but also includes contemporary developments
- Range of expert contributors provide an international perspective of practice
- Case studies highlighting the application of theory to practice
- Details of the latest developments and debates in the field
Table of Contents
Foreword by Elizabeth Townsend
Preface
Acknowledgements
Cover painting by Michel Pochet
Contributors
Section 1 Introduction to the philosophy, principles and practice of occupational therapy
1 Introduction
Edward A.S. Duncan
2 Theoretical foundations of occupational therapy: external influences
Edward A.S. Duncan
3 Theoretical foundations of occupational therapy: internal influences
Edward A.S. Duncan
4 Skills and processes in occupational therapy
Edward A.S. Duncan
5 An introduction to conceptual models of practice and frames of reference
Edward A.S. Duncan
Section 2 Conceptual models of practice
6 The Model of Human Occupation: embracing the complexity of occupation by integrating theory into practice and practice into theory
Kirsty Forsyth & Gary Kielhofner
7 Applying the Canadian Model of Occupational Performance
Thelma Sumsion, Lesley Tischler-Draper & Sheila Heinicke
8 The Person–Environment–Occupational Performance (PEOP) Model
Charles Christiansen, Carolyn M. Baum & Julie Bass
9 The Functional Information-processing Model
Jackie Pool
10 The Kawa (River) Model
Michael K. Iwama & Kee Hean Lim
Section 3 Frames of reference
11 The client-centred frame of reference
Davina M. Parker
12 The cognitive behavioural frame of reference
Edward A.S. Duncan
13 An introduction to the psychodynamic frame of reference
Margaret A. Daniel & Sheena E.E. Blair
14 The biomechanical frame of reference in occupational therapy
Ian R. McMillan
15 Theoretical approaches to motor control and cognitive–perceptual function
Sally Feaver & Leisle Ezekiel
Section 4 A new science
16 The evolving theory of clinical reasoning
Carolyn A. Unsworth
17 Community-based rehabilitation
Rachel Thibeault & Michele Hebert
18 Occupational science: genesis, evolution and future contribution
Matthew Molineux & Gail E. Whiteford
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2011
- Published:
- 27th April 2011
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702061073
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702046612
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702053122
About the Editor
Edward Duncan
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Research Fellow, Nursing Midwifery and Allied Health Professions Research Unit, The University of Stirling, Scotland, UK; Honorary Advanced Clinical Practitioner, NHS Forth Valley, Scotland, UK Postdoctoral Research Fellow