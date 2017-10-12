Foundations for Population Health in Community/Public Health Nursing
5th Edition
Get the essential information you need to know about population health and community health nursing! Foundations for Population Health in Community/Public Health Nursing, 5th Edition includes concise, focused coverage of community health nursing — from nursing roles and care settings to vulnerable population groups. The book uses a practical, community-oriented approach and places an emphasis on health promotion and disease prevention. Practical application of concepts is highlighted throughout the text in case studies, critical thinking activities, QSEN competencies, and Healthy People 2020 objectives.
- QSEN boxes illustrate how quality and safety goals, competencies, objectives, knowledge, skills, and attitudes can be applied in nursing practice in the community.
- Healthy People 2020 objectives in every chapter address the health priorities and emerging health issues expected in the next decade.
- Genomics coverage provides a history of genetics and genomics and how they impact public/community health nursing care.
- Focus on health promotion throughout the text emphasizes initiatives, strategies, and interventions that promote the health of the community.
- Clinical Application scenarios present practice situations with questions and answers to help you apply chapter concepts to practice in the community.
- Evidence-Based Practice boxes highlight current research findings, their application to practice, and how community/public health nurses can apply the study results.
- Levels of Prevention boxes identify specific nursing interventions at the primary, secondary, and tertiary levels, to reinforce the concept of prevention as it pertains to community and public health care.
- Feature box on Linking Content to Practice highlights how chapter content is applied in the role of public/community health nursing.
Part I: Perspectives in Health Care Delivery and Nursing
1. Community and Prevention Oriented Practice to Improve Population Health
2. The History of Public Health and Public and Community Health Nursing
3. The Changing U.S. Health and Public Health Care Systems
Part II: Influences on Health Care Delivery and Nursing
4. Ethics in Public and Community Health Nursing Practice
5. Cultural Influences in Nursing in Community Health
6. Environmental Health
7. Government, the Law, and Policy Activism
8. Economic Influences
Part III: Conceptual Frameworks Applied to Nursing Practice in the Community
9. Epidemiological Applications
10. Evidence-Based Practice
11. Using Health Education and Groups in the Community
Part IV: Issues and Approaches in Health Care of Populations
12. Community Assessment and Evaluation
13. Case Management
14. Disaster Management
15. Surveillance and Outbreak Investigation
16. Program Management
17. Managing Quality and Safety
Part V: Issues and Approaches in Family and Individual Health Care
18. Family Development and Family Nursing Assessment
19. Family Health Risks
20. Health Risks Across the Life Span
Part VI: Vulnerability: Predisposing Factors
21. Vulnerability and Vulnerable Populations: An Overview
22. Rural Health and Migrant Health
23. Poverty, Homelessness, Teen Pregnancy, and Mental Illness
24. Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drug Problems in the Community
25. Violence and Human Abuse
26. Infectious Disease Prevention and Control
27. HIV Infection, Hepatitis, Tuberculosis, and Sexually Transmitted Diseases
Part VII: Nursing Practice in the Community: Roles and Functions
28. Nursing Practice at the Local, State, and National Levels in Public Health
29. The Faith Community Nurse
30. The Nurse in Home Health and Hospice
31. The Nurse in the Schools
32. The Nurse in Occupational Health
Appendixes
Appendix A Guidelines for Practice
Appendix B Assessment Tools
Appendix C Essential Elements of Public Health Nursing
Appendix D Hepatitis Information
Appendix E Glossary
Marcia Stanhope
Dr. Marcia Stanhope, RN, DSN, FAAN
The Good Samaritan Professor and Chair in Community Health Nursing, College of Nursing, University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY
Jeanette Lancaster
Jeanette Lancaster, RN, PhD, FAAN
Visiting Professor, Department of Nursing Studies, The University of Hong Kong; Professor, University of Virginia; Formerly Dean and Sadie Health Cabaniss Professor, School of Nursing, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, VA