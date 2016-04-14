Foundations for Health Promotion
4th Edition
Table of Contents
PART 1: THE THEORY OF HEALTH PROMOTION
1. Concepts of health
2. Influences on health
3. Measuring health
4. Defining health promotion
5. Models and approaches to health promotion
6. Ethical issues in health
7. The politics of health promotionPART 2: STRATEGIES & METHODS
8. Reorienting health services
9. Developing personal skills
10. Strengthening community action
11. Developing healthy public policy
12. Using media in health promotionPART 3: SETTINGS FOR HEALTH PROMOTION
13. Health promotion in schools
14. Health promotion in the workplace
15. Health promotion in neighbourhoods
16. Health promotion in health services
17. Health promotion in prisonsPART 4: IMPLEMENTING HEALTH PROMOTION
18. Assessing health needs
19. Planning health promotion interventions
20. Evaluation in health promotion
Description
The new edition of the highly successful Foundations for Health Promotion continues to offer a wealth of information in a unique, user-friendly format. Containing over 300 artworks, tables and 'pull out' boxes, this helpful text covers the theory, strategies and methods, settings and implementation of health promotion. Applicable to a wide range of health and social care professionals and anyone engaged with education about health and wellbeing.
Key Features
- Comprehensive updating and expansion to reflect recent research findings and major organizational and policy changes
- Clear structure and signposting for ease of reading and study
- Wide choice of examples and illustrative case studies reflect the needs of a variety of professional groups in health services, local and municipal services and education
- Ineractive learning activities with indicative answers help readers consolidate their learning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 14th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702054426
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702072642
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702054440
About the Authors
Jennie Naidoo Author
Dr Jennie Naidoo BSc, MSc, PGDip, PGCE is Principal Lecturer, Health Promotion and Public Health, University of the West of England, Bristol, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal Lecturer, Health Promotion and Public Health, University of the West of England, Bristol, UK
Jane Wills Author
Professor Jane Wills BA, MA, MSc, PGCE is Professor of Health Promotion, London South Bank University, London, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Health Promotion, London South Bank University, London, UK