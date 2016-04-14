Foundations for Health Promotion - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780702054426, 9780702072642

Foundations for Health Promotion

4th Edition

Authors: Jennie Naidoo Jane Wills
Paperback ISBN: 9780702054426
eBook ISBN: 9780702072642
eBook ISBN: 9780702054440
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th April 2016
Page Count: 340
Table of Contents

PART 1: THE THEORY OF HEALTH PROMOTION

1. Concepts of health

2. Influences on health

3. Measuring health

4. Defining health promotion

5. Models and approaches to health promotion

6. Ethical issues in health

7. The politics of health promotion

PART 2: STRATEGIES & METHODS

8. Reorienting health services

9. Developing personal skills

10. Strengthening community action

11. Developing healthy public policy

12. Using media in health promotion

PART 3: SETTINGS FOR HEALTH PROMOTION

13. Health promotion in schools

14. Health promotion in the workplace

15. Health promotion in neighbourhoods

16. Health promotion in health services

17. Health promotion in prisons

PART 4: IMPLEMENTING HEALTH PROMOTION

18. Assessing health needs

19. Planning health promotion interventions

20. Evaluation in health promotion

Description

The new edition of the highly successful Foundations for Health Promotion continues to offer a wealth of information in a unique, user-friendly format. Containing over 300 artworks, tables and 'pull out' boxes, this helpful text covers the theory, strategies and methods, settings and implementation of health promotion. Applicable to a wide range of health and social care professionals and anyone engaged with education about health and wellbeing.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive updating and expansion to reflect recent research findings and major organizational and policy changes
  • Clear structure and signposting for ease of reading and study
  • Wide choice of examples and illustrative case studies reflect the needs of a variety of professional groups in health services, local and municipal services and education
  • Ineractive learning activities with indicative answers help readers consolidate their learning

About the Authors

Jennie Naidoo Author

Dr Jennie Naidoo BSc, MSc, PGDip, PGCE is Principal Lecturer, Health Promotion and Public Health, University of the West of England, Bristol, UK

Jane Wills Author

Professor Jane Wills BA, MA, MSc, PGCE is Professor of Health Promotion, London South Bank University, London, UK

