Foundations and Adult Health Nursing
8th Edition
Learn the skills essential to clinical practice with Foundations and Adult Health Nursing, 8th Edition! This all-inclusive guide to fundamentals and medical-surgical nursing for the LPN/LVN covers everything from anatomy and physiology to nursing interventions and maternity, neonatal, pediatric, geriatric, mental health, and community health care. Guidelines for patient care are presented within the framework of the nursing process; Nursing Care Plans are described within a case-study format to help you develop skills in clinical decision-making. In addition, the accessible, friendly overall style and clearly written review questions helps you to prepare for the NCLEX-PN® examination.
- Clear coverage of skills across the human lifespan includes maternity, pediatrics, adults, and older adults.
- Full-color, step-by-step instructions for over 110 skills show nursing techniques and procedures along with rationales for each.
- Tenth grade reading level helps you to understand complex topics.
- Skills are presented in a step-by-step format with clearly defined nursing actions and rationales.
- Mathematics review in Dosage Calculation and Medication Administration chapter covers basic arithmetic skills prior to the discussion of medication administration.
- Safety Alerts cover issues related to safe patient care in a variety of settings.
- Health Promotion Considerations boxes highlight information on wellness and disease prevention, including infection control, diet, and pregnancy.
- Nursing Care Plans emphasize patient goals and outcomes within a case-study format, and promotes clinical decision-making with critical thinking questions at the end of each care plan.
- Patient Teaching boxes include post-hospital discharge guidelines and disease prevention instructions with a strong focus on three-way communication among the nurse, patient, and family members.
- Communication boxes illustrate communication strategies using real-life examples of nurse-patient dialogue.
- Lifespan Consideration boxes provide you with age-specific information for the care of the patient.
- Home Health Considerations boxes discuss issues facing patients and their caregivers in the home setting.
- Get Ready for the NCLEX® Examination section at the end of each chapter provides Key Points, Review Questions, and Critical Thinking Activities to reinforce learning.
- Coordinated Care boxes promote comprehensive patient care with other members of the health care team, focusing on prioritization, assignment, supervision, collaboration, delegation, and leadership topics.
Unit I: Fundamentals of Nursing
1.The Evolution of Nursing
2.Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing
3.Documentation
4.Communication
5.Nursing Process and Critical Thinking
6.Cultural and Ethnic Considerations
Unit II: Fundamentals of Clinical Practice
7.Asepsis and Infection Control
8.Body Mechanics and Patient Mobility
9.Hygiene and Care of the Patient’s Environment
10.Safety
11.Admission, Transfer, and Discharge
Unit III: Introduction to Nursing Interventions
12.Vital Signs
13.Physical Assessment
14.Oxygenation
15.Elimination and Gastric Intubation
16.Care of Patients Experiencing Urgent Alterations in Health
17.Dosage Calculation and Medication Administration
18.Fluids and Electrolytes
19.Nutritional Concepts and Related Therapies
20.Complementary and Alternative Therapies
21.Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
22.Surgical Wound Care
23.Specimen Collection and Diagnostic Testing
Unit IV: Nursing Care Across the Life Span
24.Lifespan Development
25.Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death
26.Health Promotion and Pregnancy
27.Labor and Delivery
28.Care of the Mother and Newborn
29.Care of the High-Risk Mother, Newborn, and Family with Special Needs
30.Health Promotion for the Infant, Child, and Adolescent
31.Basic Pediatric Nursing Care
32.Care of the Child with a Physical and Mental or Cognitive Disorder
33.Health Promotion and Care of the Older Adult
Unit V: Fundamentals of Mental Health Nursing
34.Concepts of Mental Health
35.Care of the Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder
36.Care of the Patient with an Addictive Personality
Unit VI: Fundamentals of Community Health Nursing
37.Home Health Nursing
38.Long-Term Care
39.Rehabilitation Nursing
40.Hospice Care
Unit VII: Adult Health Nursing
41.Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
42.Care of the Surgical Patient
43.Care of the Patient with an Integumentary Disorder
44.Care of the Patient with a Musculoskeletal Disorder
45.Care of the Patient with a Gastrointestinal Disorder
46.Care of the Patient with a Gallbladder, Liver, Biliary Tract, or Exocrine Pancreatic Disorder
47.Care of the Patient with a Blood or Lymphatic Disorder
48.Care of the Patient with a Cardiovascular or a Peripheral Vascular Disorder
49.Care of the Patient with a Respiratory Disorder
50.Care of the Patient with a Urinary Disorder
51.Care of the Patient with an Endocrine Disorder
52.Care of the Patient with a Reproductive Disorder
53.Care of the Patient with a Visual or Auditory Disorder
54.Care of the Patient with a Neurological Disorder
55.Care of the Patient with an Immune Disorder
56.Care of the Patient with HIV/AIDS
57.Care of the Patient with Cancer
Unit VIII: From Graduate to Professional
58.Professional Roles and Leadership
Appendix A Abbreviations
Appendix B Laboratory Reference Values
References
Glossary
- No. of pages:
- 2218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 30th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323484374
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550314
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550307
Kim Cooper
Chair, Nursing Department Program, Ivy Tech State College, Terre Haute, IN
Kelly Gosnell
Associate Professor of Nursing Ivy Tech Community College Terre Haute, Indiana