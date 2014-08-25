Foundations and Adult Health Nursing

Unit I: Fundamentals of Nursing

1. Evolution of Nursing

2. Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing

3. Documentation

4. Communication

5. Nursing Process and Critical Thinking

6. Cultural and Ethnic Considerations

Unit II: Fundamentals of Clinical Practice

7. Asepsis and Infection Control

8. Body Mechanics and Patient Mobility

9. Hygiene and Care of the Patient’s Environment

10. Safety

Unit III: Introduction to Nursing Interventions

11. Vital Signs

12. Physical Assessment

13. Admission, Transfer, and Discharge

14. Surgical Wound Care

15. Specimen Collection and Diagnostic Testing

16. Care of Patients Experiencing Urgent Alterations in Health

17. Complementary and Alternative Therapies

18. Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep

19. Nutritional Concepts and Related Therapies

20. Fluids and Electrolytes

21. Dosage Calculation and Medication Administration

22. Care of Patients with Alterations in Health

Unit IV: Nursing Care Across the Lifespan

23. Lifespan Development

24. Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death

25. Health Promotion and Pregnancy

26. Labor and Delivery

27. Care of the Mother and Newborn

28. Care of the High-Risk Mother, Newborn, and Family with Special Needs

29. Health Promotion for the Infant, Child, and Adolescent

30. Basic Pediatric Nursing Care

31. Care of the Child with a Physical and Mental or Cognitive Disorder

32. Health Promotion and Care of the Older Adult

Unit V: Fundamentals of Mental Health Nursing

33. Concepts of Mental Health

34. Care of the Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder

35. Care of the Patient with an Addictive Personality

Unit VI: Fundamentals of Community Health Nursing

36. Home Health Nursing

37. Long-Term Care

38. Rehabilitation Nursing

39. Hospice Care

Unit VII: Adult Health Nursing

40. Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology

41. Care of the Surgical Patient

42. Care of the Patient with an Integumentary Disorder

43. Care of the Patient with a Musculoskeletal Disorder

44. Care of the Patient with a Gastrointestinal Disorder

45. Care of the Patient with a Gallbladder, Liver, Biliary Tract, or Exocrine Pancreatic Disorder

46. Care of the Patient with a Blood or Lymphatic Disorder

47. Care of the Patient with a Cardiovascular or a Peripheral Vascular Disorder

48. Care of the Patient with a Respiratory Disorder

49. Care of the Patient with a Urinary Disorder

50. Care of the Patient with an Endocrine Disorder

51. Care of the Patient with a Reproductive Disorder

52. Care of the Patient with a Visual or Auditory Disorder

53. Care of the Patient with a Neurological Disorder

54. Care of the Patient with an Immune Disorder

55. Care of the Patient with HIV/AIDS

56. Care of the Patient with Cancer

Unit VIII: From Graduate to Professional

57. Professional Roles and Leadership

Appendix A: Common Abbreviations

Appendix B: Laboratory Reference Values

Appendix C: Answers to Review Questions for the NCLEX® Examination

