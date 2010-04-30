Foundations and Adult Health Nursing
6th Edition
Part of the popular LPN Threads series, this comprehensive text includes in-depth discussions of fundamental concepts and skills, plus medical-surgical content to help you provide safe and effective care in the fast-paced healthcare environment. Easy-to-read content, an enhanced focus on preparing for the NCLEX® Examination, and a wealth of tips and study tools make Foundations and Adult Health Nursing, 6th Edition, your must-have text!
- All-in-one reference includes fundamentals, skills, maternity, pediatric, geriatric, mental health, community, anatomy and physiology, and medical-surgical content – everything you need in one convenient text.
- Companion CD includes animations and audio clips depicting physiologic processes, physical assessment video clips, an English/Spanish glossary with definitions and audio pronunciations, an anatomy coloring book, and a fluid and electrolytes tutorial.
- The consistent, logical framework of the nursing process connects specific disorders to patient care.
- The Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology chapter and an overview of A&P at the beginning of all body systems chapters provide a clear, basic understanding of A&P that LPN/LVNs need to know.
- A mathematics review chapter provides a complete review of basic arithmetic skills and practice in drug dosage calculation to ensure safe medication administration.
- Safety Alert boxes help you implement The Joint Commission’s safety guidelines in all settings, with considerations for special populations.
- Nursing Diagnosis boxes, screened and highlighted in the text, include nursing diagnoses for specific disorders paired with the appropriate nursing interventions.
- Over 100 skills in a step-by-step format with full-color illustrations present clearly defined nursing actions and rationales for skills and techniques you’ll use in practice.
- Medication tables are meticulously detailed and provide quick access to action, dosage, precautions, and nursing considerations for commonly used drugs.
- Nursing Care Plans, presented in a case-study format, emphasize patient goals and outcomes and end with Critical Thinking Questions to develop your clinical decision-making skills.
- Coordinated Care boxes emphasize parameters for prioritizing tasks, as well as assigning tasks to and supervising unlicensed assistive personnel.
- An emphasis on communication features real-life examples of nurse-patient dialogue and illustrates practical guidelines for effective communication.
- Patient Teaching boxes and Family Teaching boxes include post-hospital discharge guidelines and disease prevention instructions with a strong focus on three-way communication among the nurse, patient, and family members.
- Life Span Considerations for Older Adults boxes provide age-specific information for the care of the aging population, which is often the primary focus of the LPN/LVN nurse.
- Home Care Considerations boxes discuss the issues facing patients and caregivers in the home health care setting.
- Health Promotion Considerations boxes provide key information on staying healthy and preventing disease, with tips on wellness from Healthy People 2010.
- Cultural Considerations boxes discuss how to address the health needs of a culturally diverse patient population when planning care.
- Complementary and Alternative Therapy boxes includes disorder-specific therapies, precautions, and possible side effects of non-traditional treatments.
UNIT ONE: BASIC NURSING CONCEPTS
Chapter 1: The Evolution of Nursing
Chapter 2: Legal and Ethical Aspects of Nursing
Chapter 3: Communication
Chapter 4: Vital Signs
Chapter 5: Physical Assessment
Chapter 6: Nursing Process and Critical Thinking
Chapter 7: Documentation
Chapter 8: Cultural and Ethnic Considerations
Chapter 9: Life Span Development
Chapter 10: Loss, Grief, Dying, and Death
UNIT TWO: BASIC NURSING SKILLS
Chapter 11: Admission, Transfer, and Discharge
Chapter 12: Medical-Surgical Asepsis and Infection Control
Chapter 13: Surgical Wound Care
Chapter 14: Safety
Chapter 15: Body Mechanics and Patient Mobility
Chapter 16: Pain Management, Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
Chapter 17: Complementary and Alternative Therapies
Chapter 18: Hygiene and Care of the Patient’s Environment
Chapter 19: Specimen Collection and Diagnostic Examination
Chapter 20: Selected Nursing Skills
UNIT THREE: BASIC NURSING INTERVENTIONS
Chapter 21: Basic Nutrition and Nutritional Therapy
Chapter 22: Fluids and Electrolytes
Chapter 23: Mathematics Review and Medication Administration
Chapter 24: Emergency First Aid Nursing
UNIT FOUR: MATERNAL AND NEONATAL NURSING
Chapter 25: Health Promotion and Pregnancy
Chapter 26: Labor and Delivery
Chapter 27: Care of the Mother and Newborn
Chapter 28: Care of the High-Risk Mother, Newborn, and Family with Special Needs
UNIT FIVE: PEDIATRIC NURSING
Chapter 29: Health Promotion for the Infant, Child, and Adolescent
Chapter 30: Basic Pediatric Nursing Care
Chapter 31: Care of the Child with a Physical Disorder
Chapter 32: Care of the Child with a Mental or Cognitive Disorder
UNIT SIX: GERONTOLOGIC NURSING
Chapter 33: Health Promotion and Care of the Older Adult
UNIT SEVEN: PSYCHIATRIC MENTAL HEALTH NURSING
Chapter 34: Basic Concepts of Mental Health
Chapter 35: Care of the Patient with a Psychiatric Disorder
Chapter 36: Care of the Patient with an Addictive Personality
UNIT EIGHT: COMMUNITY HEALTH NURSING
Chapter 37: Home Health Nursing
Chapter 38: Long-Term Care
Chapter 39: Rehabilitation Nursing
Chapter 40: Hospice Care
UNIT NINE: ADULT HEALTH NURSING
Chapter 41: Introduction to Anatomy and Physiology
Chapter 42: Care of the Surgical Patient
Chapter 43: Care of the Patient with an Integumentary Disorder
Chapter 44: Care of the Patient with a Musculoskeletal Disorder
Chapter 45: Care of the Patient with a Gastrointestinal Disorder
Chapter 46: Care of the Patient with a Gallbladder, Liver, Biliary Tract, or Exocrine Pancreatic Disorder
Chapter 47: Care of the Patient with a Blood or Lymphatic Disorder
Chapter 48: Care of the Patient with a Cardiovascular or a Peripheral Vascular Disorder
Chapter 49: Care of the Patient with a Respiratory Disorder
Chapter 50: Care of the Patient with a Urinary Disorder
Chapter 51: Care of the Patient with an Endocrine Disorder
Chapter 52: Care of the Patient with a Reproductive Disorder
Chapter 53: Care of the Patient with a Visual or Auditory Disorder
Chapter 54: Care of the Patient with a Neurologic Disorder
Chapter 55: Care of the Patient with an Immune Disorder
Chapter 56: Care of the Patient with HIV/AIDS
Chapter 57: Care of the Patient with Cancer
UNIT TEN: FROM GRADUATE TO PROFESSIONAL
Chapter 58: Professional Roles and Leadership
2256
- 2256
English
- English
© Mosby 2010
- © Mosby 2010
30th April 2010
- 30th April 2010
Mosby
- Mosby
9780323073127
- 9780323073127
9780323293044
- 9780323293044
Barbara Christensen
Formerly, Nurse Educator, Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte, NE
Elaine Kockrow
Formerly, Nurse Educator, Mid-Plains Community College, North Platte, NE