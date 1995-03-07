Foundational Issues in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444820488, 9780080933382

Foundational Issues in Artificial Intelligence and Cognitive Science, Volume 109

1st Edition

Impasse and Solution

Authors: M.H. Bickhard L. Terveen
eBook ISBN: 9780080933382
eBook ISBN: 9780080867632
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444820488
Paperback ISBN: 9780444825209
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 7th March 1995
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
252.73
54.95
43.99
72.95
22100.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
72.95
43.99
220.00
22100.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

I GENERAL CRITIQUE. 1. Programmatic Arguments. 2. The Problem of Representation. 3. Consequences of Encodingism. 4. Responses to the Problems of Encodings. 5. Current Criticisms of AI and Cognitive Science. 6. General Consequences of the Encodingism Impasse. II INTERACTIVISM: AN ALTERNATIVE TO ENCODINGISM. 7. The Interactive Model. 8. Implications for Foundational Mathematics. III ENCODINGISM: ASSUMPTIONS AND CONSEQUENCES. 9. Representation: Issues within Encodingism. 10. Representation: Issues about Encodingism. 11. Language. 12. Learning. 13. Connectionism. IV SOME NOVEL ARCHITECTURES. 14. Interactivism and Connectionism. 15. Foundations of an Interactivist Architecture. V CONCLUSIONS. 16. Transcending the Impasse. References. Index.

Description

The book focuses on a conceptual flaw in contemporary artificial intelligence and cognitive science. Many people have discovered diverse manifestations and facets of this flaw, but the central conceptual impasse is at best only partially perceived. Its consequences, nevertheless, visit themselves as distortions and failures of multiple research projects - and make impossible the ultimate aspirations of the fields.

The impasse concerns a presupposition concerning the nature of representation - that all representation has the nature of encodings: encodingism. Encodings certainly exist, but encodingism is at root logically incoherent; any programmatic research predicted on it is doomed too distortion and ultimate failure.

The impasse and its consequences - and steps away from that impasse - are explored in a large number of projects and approaches. These include SOAR, CYC, PDP, situated cognition, subsumption architecture robotics, and the frame problems - a general survey of the current research in AI and Cognitive Science emerges.

Interactivism, an alternative model of representation, is proposed and examined.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1995
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080933382
eBook ISBN:
9780080867632
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444820488
Paperback ISBN:
9780444825209

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

M.H. Bickhard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lehigh University, Department of Psychology, Bethlehem, PA, USA

L. Terveen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

AT&T Bell Laboratories, Human-Computer Interface Research, Murray Hill, NJ, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.