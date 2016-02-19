Foundation of Euclidean and Non-Euclidean Geometries according to F. Klein, Volume 97

Table of Contents



Preface

Chapter I Axioms

§ 1. Axioms of Incidence

§ 2. Axioms of Betweenness

§ 3. Axiom of Continuity

§ 4. Axioms of Motion

Chapter II Consequences of the System of Axioms I

§ 5. Simple Properties of Straight Lines and Planes

§ 6. Desargues Configurations

§ 7. Linear Subspaces

§ 8. The Lattice of Linear Subspaces

§ 9. Basic Projective Configurations

§ 10. Projection and Intersection

Chapter III Simple Consequences of the Systems of Axioms I—II

§ 11. Segments. Triangles

§ 12. Properties of Segments

§ 13. Linear Ordering

§ 14. Properties of Triangles

§ 15. The Tetrahedron

§ 16. Neighbourhoods

§ 17. Validity of the Systems of Axioms I—II for the Basic Domain ℛ

§ 18. Generalization of the Notion of Space

§ 19. The Extension and Restriction of Spaces

Chapter IV Projective Closure

§ 20. Half-Subspaces

§ 21. Half-Pencils. Angles

§ 22. Some Properties of Pencils and Bundles

§ 23. Coplanar Desargues Configurations

§ 24. Improper Pencils of Lines

§ 25. Improper Bundles of Lines

§ 26. The Projective Closure ℛ of ℛ

§ 27. The Projective Axioms

§ 28. The General Case

Chapter V Investigation of the Projective Space

§ 29. Preliminaries

§ 30. Theorem of Duality in Projective Space

§ 31. Collineations

§ 32. The Erlangen Programme

§ 33. Theorem of Duality of the Plane

§ 34. Perspectivities and Projectivities

§ 35. Central Collineations of the Plane

§ 36. Separation

§ 37. Cyclic Ordering

§ 38. Projective Segments and Angles

§ 39. Complete Quadrangles. Harmonic Points

§ 40. Preliminaries About Coordinate Systems

§ 41. Coordinates in Projective Scales

§ 42. Halving a Projective Scale

§ 43. Coordinates for Dyadic Sets of Points on a Line

Chapter VI Consequences of the Systems of Axioms I, II, III

§ 44. Preliminaries

§ 45. Theorem Concerning the Infinite Point

§ 46. Coordinates in an Affine Line

§ 47. Coordinates on the Basic Projective Configurations of the First Degree

§ 48. Point-Coordinates in an Affine Plane

§ 49. The Fundamental Theorem of Projective Geometry

§ 50. Point-Coordinates in an Affine Space

§ 51. Vectors

§ 52. Homogeneous Point- and Plane-Coordinates in Space. Point- and Line-Coordinates in a Plane

§ 53. Determination of All Collineations of the Space

§ 54. Determination of the Coordinate Transformations of Space

§ 55. Transformation of Projective Coordinates

§ 56. Cross Ratio

§ 57. Imaginary Points

§ 58. Fixed Elements of Projectivities

§ 59. Involutions

§ 60. Involutory Collineations of a Plane

Chapter VII Consequences of the Systems of Axioms I, II, III, IV

§ 61. Extended Motions

§ 62. The Comparability of Segments

§ 63. Reflections and Rotations. Absolute Polar Plane

§ 64. Metric Scales. Infinite and Ultra-Infinite Points. Elliptic, Parabolic and Hyperbolic Geometries

§ 65. Absolute Involution of Points on a Proper Line

§ 66. Midpoint and Bisector

§ 67. The Lines Perpendicular to a Proper Plane

§ 68. Motions as Products of Reflections

§ 69. Polarities with Respect to Surfaces and Curves of the Second Order

§ 70. The Absolute Configuration in the Elliptic Case

§ 71. The Absolute Configuration in the Hyperbolic Case

§ 72. Characterization of Motions in the Non-Parabolic Case

§ 73. The Absolute Configuration and Characterization of Motions in the Parabolic Case

§ 74. Formulae of Motion of the Three Geometries

§ 75. The Consistency of the Three Geometries

§ 76. Measuring of Segments

§ 77. Measuring of Angles

§ 78. Applications to Trigonometry

Bibliography

Index