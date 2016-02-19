Foundation Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444885494, 9780444598370

Foundation Engineering, Volume 75

1st Edition

Authors: S. Hansbo
eBook ISBN: 9780444598370
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 14th January 1994
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
346.36
294.41
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. Introduction. FUNDAMENTALS. Structural features of soils. Structural features of rock. Influence of groundwater. Deformation concepts. Strength concepts. SOIL CLASSIFICATION. Object. Geological background. Classification according to composition. Classification according to geotechnical properties. Discontinuities and bedding. ROCK CLASSIFICATION. Rock identification. Rock mass. SOIL INVESTIGATIONS. Object. Penetration tests. Geophysical methods. Pore pressure measurements. Sampling. Determination of deformation properties. Determination of strength properties. Presentation. SPREAD FOUNDATIONS. Introduction. Induced pressure distribution. Bearing capacity. Settlements. DEEP FOUNDATIONS. Introduction. Piles. Bearing capacity of axially loaded single piles. Settlement of axially loaded single piles. Laterally loaded piles. Buckling of piles. Pile group behaviour. Piled rafts. Downdrag. Piers, caissons and underground walls. DYNAMICALLY LOADED FOUNDATIONS. Introduction. Linear vibration theory. Non-linear vibration theory. The subsoil as damped spring system. RETAINING STRUCTURES. Introduction. Earth pressure against retaining walls. Earth pressure against other structures. EMBANKMENTS AND FILL ON SOFT SOIL. Introduction. Loading berms. Settlement. Embankment piles. Enforced displacement or excavation of soft soil. Other means of stabilisation. SLOPE STABILITY. Introduction. Circular-cylindrical failure surface. Logarithmic failure surface. Composite failure surface. General aspects. EXCAVATION. Introduction. Dewatering. Unbraced excavations. Braced excavations. SOIL IMPROVEMENT. Introduction. Shallow compaction. Deep compaction. Preloading. Granular columns. Stabilisation by admixtures. Electrochemical stabilisation. Soil injection. Thermal improvement. Reinforced soil. ASPECTS OF GEOTECHNICAL DESIGN. Geomechanical views. Foundation requirements. International codes. References. Subject Index.

Description

The object of this book is to shed light on the most important design aspects encountered in foundation engineering and to present basic design principles representative of the developed part of the world. Modern geotechnical investigation methods and their interpretation are exemplified. The philosophy of the new European code for geotechnical design is presented. The most important and practical aspects of ground modification techniques are included. This book can be used as a textbook for senior undergraduate and graduate students. It can also serve as a combined text- and handbook for professional engineers working in the field of geotechnical engineering. Line drawings and photographs accompany the text.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444598370

Reviews

@from:M. Popescu, Romania @qu:...this reviewer would like to recommend this design manual to research and practising soil engineers, engineering geologists, and students in the respective fields. @source:Applied Mechanics Reviews

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

S. Hansbo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Lyckov 2, Stocksund, S-18274 Sweden

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.