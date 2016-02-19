Foundation Engineering, Volume 75
The object of this book is to shed light on the most important design aspects encountered in foundation engineering and to present basic design principles representative of the developed part of the world. Modern geotechnical investigation methods and their interpretation are exemplified. The philosophy of the new European code for geotechnical design is presented. The most important and practical aspects of ground modification techniques are included. This book can be used as a textbook for senior undergraduate and graduate students. It can also serve as a combined text- and handbook for professional engineers working in the field of geotechnical engineering. Line drawings and photographs accompany the text.
- English
- © Elsevier Science 1994
- 14th January 1994
- Elsevier Science
- 9780444598370
@from:M. Popescu, Romania @qu:...this reviewer would like to recommend this design manual to research and practising soil engineers, engineering geologists, and students in the respective fields. @source:Applied Mechanics Reviews
S. Hansbo Author
Lyckov 2, Stocksund, S-18274 Sweden