Foundation Design

1st Edition

Authors: Allan Hodgkinson
eBook ISBN: 9781483161846
Imprint: Architectural Press
Published Date: 1st April 1986
Page Count: 128
Foundation Design discusses fundamental concepts in the design of foundations. As with the author's previous work, the AJ Handbook of Building Structure, the emphasis is on practical matters and, while every architect may not aspire to more complicated designs, with the aid of this book he will be able to talk with more authority to his engineer. The book begins with an introduction to the properties rocks and soils, including sands and gravels, clays, and silts and peat. This is followed by discussions of the site investigation process, soil mechanics, and the principles of foundation design. Separate chapters cover foundation types (spread foundations and piles); foundation hazards and construction problems; and underpinning. Examples of foundation design are presented, such as simple bases, a column on the edge of a building, and examples of piling. The final two chapters discuss specifications for mass bases, reinforced pads, and trench foundations and pile caps; information to be given when inviting piling tenders; and the supervision of site works.

Preface

1 Introduction to Rocks and Soils

2 Site Investigation, Soil Mechanics and the Principles of Foundation Design

3 Foundation Types

4 Foundation Hazards and Construction Problems

5 Underpinning

6 Examples of Foundation Design

7 Specifications

8 Site Supervision

Preferred Reading

Index


No. of pages:
128
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Architectural Press 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Architectural Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483161846

About the Author

Allan Hodgkinson

