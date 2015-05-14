Fouling in Refineries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128007778, 9780128011454

Fouling in Refineries

1st Edition

Authors: James Speight
eBook ISBN: 9780128011454
Paperback ISBN: 9780128007778
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 14th May 2015
Page Count: 538
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
104.00
88.40
160.86
136.73
108.00
91.80
150.00
127.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
95.00
80.75
150.00
127.50
108.00
91.80
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fouling in Refineries is an important and ongoing problem that directly affects energy efficiency resulting in increased costs, production losses, and even unit shutdown, requiring costly expenditures to clean up equipment and return capacity to positive levels.

This text addresses this common challenge for the hydrocarbon processing community within each unit of the refinery. As refineries today face a greater challenge of accepting harder to process heavier crudes and the ongoing flow of the lighter shale oil feedstocks, resulting in bigger challenges to balance product stability within their process equipment, this text seeks to inform all relative refinery personnel on how to monitor fouling, characterize the deposits, and follow all available treatments.

With basic modeling and chemistry of fouling and each unit covered, users will learn how to operate at maximum production rates and elongate the efficiency of their refinery’s capacity.

Key Features

  • Presents an understanding of the breakdown of fouling per refinery unit, including distillation and coking units
  • Provides all the factors, crude types, and refining blends that cause fouling, especially the unconventional feedstocks and high acid crudes used today
  • Helps users develop an analysis-based treatment and control strategy that empowers them to operate refinery equipment at a level that prevents fouling from occurring

Readership

Refinery managers, Refinery decision makers, Chemical Engineers, R&D Personnel in oil companies, Chemists, Process Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Heat Exchanger Manufacturers, and Safety Engineers

Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Biography
  • Chapter 1: The Concept of Fouling
    • Abstract
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 Fouling
    • 1.3 Parameters Affecting Fouling
    • 1.4 Fouling Mechanisms
    • 1.5 Rate of Fouling and Fouling Factor
    • 1.6 Determination of Fouling Potential
    • 1.7 The Future
  • Chapter 2: Refinery Feedstocks
    • Abstract
    • 2.1 Introduction
    • 2.2 Feedstock Character
    • 2.3 Composition
    • 2.4 Petroleum Products
  • Chapter 3: Refining Chemistry and Fouling Potential
    • Abstract
    • 3.1 Introduction
    • 3.2 Cracking
    • 3.3 Hydroprocesses
    • 3.4 Other Reactions
  • Chapter 4: The Stability of Petroleum
    • Abstract
    • 4.1 Introduction
    • 4.2 The Petroleum System
    • 4.3 Stability/Instability of the Petroleum System
    • 4.4 Effects on Recovery and Refining
    • 4.5 Epilog
  • Chapter 5: Analytical Methods
    • Abstract
    • 5.1 Introduction
    • 5.2 Standard Test Methods
    • 5.3 Methods for Determining Fouling Potential
  • Chapter 6: Asphaltene Deposition and Fouling
    • Abstract
    • 6.1 Introduction
    • 6.2 Separation
    • 6.3 Composition
    • 6.4 Molecular Weight
    • 6.5 Reactions
    • 6.6 Solubility Parameter
    • 6.7 Deposition and Fouling
  • Chapter 7: Wax Deposition and Fouling
    • Abstract
    • 7.1 Introduction
    • 7.2 Composition
    • 7.3 Solids Deposition
    • 7.4 Fouling
  • Chapter 8: Fouling During Predistillation and Distillation
    • Abstract
    • 8.1 Introduction
    • 8.2 Fouling During Production
    • 8.3 Refinery Configurations
    • 8.4 Dewatering and Desalting
    • 8.5 Distillation
    • 8.6 Fouling and Corrosion
  • Chapter 9: Fouling During Deasphalting and Dewaxing
    • Abstract
    • 9.1 Introduction
    • 9.2 Deasphalting Processes
    • 9.3 Dewaxing Processes
    • 9.4 Fouling
  • Chapter 10: Fouling During Thermal Processes
    • Abstract
    • 10.1 Introduction
    • 10.2 Processes
    • 10.3 Fouling
  • Chapter 11: Fouling During Catalytic Cracking
    • Abstract
    • 11.1 Introduction
    • 11.2 Commercial Processes
    • 11.3 Catalysts
    • 11.4 Options for Heavy Feedstocks
    • 11.5 Fouling
  • Chapter 12: Fouling During Hydrotreating
    • Abstract
    • 12.1 Introduction
    • 12.2 Commercial Processes
    • 12.3 Options for Heavy Feedstocks
    • 12.4 Catalysts
    • 12.5 Fouling
  • Chapter 13: Fouling During Hydrocracking
    • Abstract
    • 13.1 Introduction
    • 13.2 Process Parameters
    • 13.3 Options for Heavy Feedstocks
    • 13.4 Catalysts
    • 13.5 Fouling
  • Chapter 14: Fouling During Gas Cleaning
    • Abstract
    • 14.1 Introduction
    • 14.2 Gas Streams
    • 14.3 Gas Cleaning
    • 14.4 Acid Gas Removal
    • 14.5 Fouling
  • Chapter 15: Fouling During Product Improvement Processes
    • Abstract
    • 15.1 Introduction
    • 15.2 Reforming
    • 15.3 Isomerization
    • 15.4 Alkylation
    • 15.5 Polymerization
    • 15.6 Product Blending
  • Chapter 16: Fouling in Petroleum Products
    • Abstract
    • 16.1 Introduction
    • 16.2 Fuels
    • 16.3 Fuel Oil
    • 16.4 Lubricating Oil
    • 16.5 Wax
    • 16.6 Asphalt
  • Chapter 17: Fouling as a Result of Corrosion
    • Abstract
    • 17.1 Introduction
    • 17.2 Types of Corrosion
    • 17.3 Effect of Temperature
    • 17.4 Corrosion in Refinery Systems
    • 17.5 Corrosion in Gas Processing Plants
  • Chapter 18: Fouling Treatment and Control
    • Abstract
    • 18.1 Introduction
    • 18.2 Monitoring
    • 18.3 Treatment and Mitigation
  • Conversion Factors
  • Glossary
  • Index

Details

No. of pages:
538
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780128011454
Paperback ISBN:
9780128007778

About the Author

James Speight

James Speight

Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy

Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.

James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.