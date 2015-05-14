Fouling in Refineries
1st Edition
Description
Fouling in Refineries is an important and ongoing problem that directly affects energy efficiency resulting in increased costs, production losses, and even unit shutdown, requiring costly expenditures to clean up equipment and return capacity to positive levels.
This text addresses this common challenge for the hydrocarbon processing community within each unit of the refinery. As refineries today face a greater challenge of accepting harder to process heavier crudes and the ongoing flow of the lighter shale oil feedstocks, resulting in bigger challenges to balance product stability within their process equipment, this text seeks to inform all relative refinery personnel on how to monitor fouling, characterize the deposits, and follow all available treatments.
With basic modeling and chemistry of fouling and each unit covered, users will learn how to operate at maximum production rates and elongate the efficiency of their refinery’s capacity.
Key Features
- Presents an understanding of the breakdown of fouling per refinery unit, including distillation and coking units
- Provides all the factors, crude types, and refining blends that cause fouling, especially the unconventional feedstocks and high acid crudes used today
- Helps users develop an analysis-based treatment and control strategy that empowers them to operate refinery equipment at a level that prevents fouling from occurring
Readership
Refinery managers, Refinery decision makers, Chemical Engineers, R&D Personnel in oil companies, Chemists, Process Engineers, Petroleum Engineers, Heat Exchanger Manufacturers, and Safety Engineers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Biography
- Chapter 1: The Concept of Fouling
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Fouling
- 1.3 Parameters Affecting Fouling
- 1.4 Fouling Mechanisms
- 1.5 Rate of Fouling and Fouling Factor
- 1.6 Determination of Fouling Potential
- 1.7 The Future
- Chapter 2: Refinery Feedstocks
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Feedstock Character
- 2.3 Composition
- 2.4 Petroleum Products
- Chapter 3: Refining Chemistry and Fouling Potential
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Cracking
- 3.3 Hydroprocesses
- 3.4 Other Reactions
- Chapter 4: The Stability of Petroleum
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 The Petroleum System
- 4.3 Stability/Instability of the Petroleum System
- 4.4 Effects on Recovery and Refining
- 4.5 Epilog
- Chapter 5: Analytical Methods
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Standard Test Methods
- 5.3 Methods for Determining Fouling Potential
- Chapter 6: Asphaltene Deposition and Fouling
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Separation
- 6.3 Composition
- 6.4 Molecular Weight
- 6.5 Reactions
- 6.6 Solubility Parameter
- 6.7 Deposition and Fouling
- Chapter 7: Wax Deposition and Fouling
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Composition
- 7.3 Solids Deposition
- 7.4 Fouling
- Chapter 8: Fouling During Predistillation and Distillation
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Fouling During Production
- 8.3 Refinery Configurations
- 8.4 Dewatering and Desalting
- 8.5 Distillation
- 8.6 Fouling and Corrosion
- Chapter 9: Fouling During Deasphalting and Dewaxing
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Deasphalting Processes
- 9.3 Dewaxing Processes
- 9.4 Fouling
- Chapter 10: Fouling During Thermal Processes
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Processes
- 10.3 Fouling
- Chapter 11: Fouling During Catalytic Cracking
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Commercial Processes
- 11.3 Catalysts
- 11.4 Options for Heavy Feedstocks
- 11.5 Fouling
- Chapter 12: Fouling During Hydrotreating
- Abstract
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Commercial Processes
- 12.3 Options for Heavy Feedstocks
- 12.4 Catalysts
- 12.5 Fouling
- Chapter 13: Fouling During Hydrocracking
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Process Parameters
- 13.3 Options for Heavy Feedstocks
- 13.4 Catalysts
- 13.5 Fouling
- Chapter 14: Fouling During Gas Cleaning
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Gas Streams
- 14.3 Gas Cleaning
- 14.4 Acid Gas Removal
- 14.5 Fouling
- Chapter 15: Fouling During Product Improvement Processes
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Reforming
- 15.3 Isomerization
- 15.4 Alkylation
- 15.5 Polymerization
- 15.6 Product Blending
- Chapter 16: Fouling in Petroleum Products
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Fuels
- 16.3 Fuel Oil
- 16.4 Lubricating Oil
- 16.5 Wax
- 16.6 Asphalt
- Chapter 17: Fouling as a Result of Corrosion
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Types of Corrosion
- 17.3 Effect of Temperature
- 17.4 Corrosion in Refinery Systems
- 17.5 Corrosion in Gas Processing Plants
- Chapter 18: Fouling Treatment and Control
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Monitoring
- 18.3 Treatment and Mitigation
- Conversion Factors
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 538
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 14th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128011454
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128007778
About the Author
James Speight
Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy
Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.