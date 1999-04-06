Fossil Nonmarine Ostracoda of the United States - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444500892, 9780080531892

Fossil Nonmarine Ostracoda of the United States, Volume 16

1st Edition

Authors: F.M. Swain Jr.
eBook ISBN: 9780080531892
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 6th April 1999
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
235.00
199.75
250.00
212.50
190.00
161.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Chapter and section headings: Preface. Contents. Introduction. Stratigraphic Distribution of Paleozoic Non-Marine Ostracoda. Devonian. Mississippian. Pennsylvanian. Permian. Stratigraphic Distribution of Mesozoic Non-Marine Ostracoda. Triassic. Jurassic. Cretaceous. Stratigraphic Distribution of Paleogene Non-Marine Ostracoda. Paleocene. Eocene. Oligocene. Stratigraphic Distribution of Neogene Pre-Holocene Non-Marine Ostracoda. Miocene. Pliocene. Pleistocene. Suprageneric Classification of Fossil Nonmarine Ostracoda in the USA. Systematic Paleontology of Fossil Non-Marine Ostracoda. References. Plates 1-34. Appendix A, Features of Nonmarine Ostracoda Animal and Shell. Appendix B, Range Charts of Significant Species. Index to Species Illustrated on Plates. Index to Stratigraphic Units.

Description

The geographic and stratigraphic distribution of fossil nonmarine Ostracoda in the United States are summarized in this book, followed by diagnoses of the subject species, references to literature and 34 plates of illustrations.

This work shows the great diversity and usefulness of this interesting class of organisms which are small bivalved aquatic crustaceans that occupy both marine and nonmarine environments. Many are characteristic of estuarine and other tidal habitats, but only a few occupy hypersaline waters. One or two kinds are found in wet soils, or in leaf or flower cups in tropical rain forests. A few live in caves and others are commensal in gills of fish and other aquatic animals. Micropaleontologists have found their shells in many types of sedimentary rocks and have used them for stratigraphic and paleoenvironmental interpretations.

Their relatively rapid rates of evolution have made them useful in subsurface stratigraphy and their sensitivity to environmental changes has provided a means of recognizing variations in rock facies. In nonmarine aquatic rocks they are commonly the most easily recoverable microfossils, and have been widely used in petroleum exploration, notably in China, Russia, Brazil and the western United States.

Readership

For paleontologists, micropaleontologists and stratigraphers.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080531892

Reviews

@from:Ian Boomer @qu:...will undoubtedly be an extremely valuable resource for any micropalaeontologist or environmental earth scientist investigating non-marine sequences of North America. @source:Marine Micropaleontology, Volume 38

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

F.M. Swain Jr. Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Geology & Geophysics, University of Minnesota, 108 Pillsbury Hall, Minneapolis, MN 55455-0219, USA.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.