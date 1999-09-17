Foseco Non-Ferrous Foundryman's Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750642866, 9780080531878

Foseco Non-Ferrous Foundryman's Handbook

1st Edition

Authors: John Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780080531878
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750642866
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th September 1999
Page Count: 304
Description

The Non-Ferrous Foundryman's Handbook provides a practical reference book for all those concerned with dealing with aluminium, copper and magnesium casting alloys.

International SI units are used throughout, but in almost all cases conversions to the more familiar Metric and Imperial units are given. Wherever possible, Casting Alloy Specifications include equivalent specifications for several countries as well as international specifications. Individual chapters cover the casting of all types of non-ferrous metals. For each group of alloys, specifications, and typical applications are described, together with details of melting practice, metal treatment and casting practice. Sand moulding materials, including green sand and chemically bonded sands are also included. Recently there have been many major technical developments including new sand binders, the adoption of metal filtration of castings and widespread use of computers for the optimisation of feeder design.

Readership

Engineers, technicians, researchers, designers, and other workers in the steel, iron aluminum and copper casting industries and related ancillary industries where foundry technology is widespread.

Table of Contents

Tables and general data; Aluminium casting alloys; Melting aluminium alloys; Fluxes; INSURAL refractory for ladles and metal transport; Treatment of aluminium alloy melts; Running, gating and feeding aluminium castings; Filtration of aluminium alloy castings; Pressure diecasting of aluminium alloys; Low pressure and gravity diecasting; Sand casting processes; Sands and sand bonding systems; Resin bonded sand; Sodium silicate bonded sand; Magnesium casting; Copper and copper alloy castings; Feeding systems; Index.

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080531878
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750642866

About the Author

John Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Foseco International Ltd

