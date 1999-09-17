Foseco Non-Ferrous Foundryman's Handbook

The Non-Ferrous Foundryman's Handbook provides a practical reference book for all those concerned with dealing with aluminium, copper and magnesium casting alloys.

International SI units are used throughout, but in almost all cases conversions to the more familiar Metric and Imperial units are given. Wherever possible, Casting Alloy Specifications include equivalent specifications for several countries as well as international specifications. Individual chapters cover the casting of all types of non-ferrous metals. For each group of alloys, specifications, and typical applications are described, together with details of melting practice, metal treatment and casting practice. Sand moulding materials, including green sand and chemically bonded sands are also included. Recently there have been many major technical developments including new sand binders, the adoption of metal filtration of castings and widespread use of computers for the optimisation of feeder design.