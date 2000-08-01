Foseco Ferrous Foundryman's Handbook - 11th Edition - ISBN: 9780750642842, 9780080506791

Foseco Ferrous Foundryman's Handbook

11th Edition

Authors: John Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780080506791
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750642842
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st August 2000
Page Count: 384
Description

The Foseco Ferrous Foundryman's Handbook is a practical reference book for all those concerned with making castings in any of the commonly used alloys, by any of the usual moulding methods.

International SI units are used throughout, but in almost all cases conversions to the more familiar Metric and Imperial units are given. Wherever possible, Casting Alloy Specifications include equivalent specifications for several countries as well as international specifications. Individual chapters cover the casting of light alloys, copper-based alloys, all types of cast-iron and steel. For each group of alloys, specifications and typical applications are described, together with details of melting practice, metal treatment and casting practice. Sand moulding materials, including green sand and chemically bonded sands are also included.

Readership

Engineers, technicians, researchers, designers, and other workers in the steel, iron aluminum and copper casting industries and related ancillary industries where foundry technology is widespread.

Table of Contents

Tables and general data; Sands and sand bonding systems; Coatings for moulds and cores; Light alloy castings; Copper and copper alloy castings; Iron castings; Die-castings; Steel castings; Feeding of castings; Computer modelling of solidification of castings, the SOLSTAR system; Filtration of castings; Principal Foseco products.

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2000
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080506791
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750642842

About the Author

John Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Foseco International Ltd

Reviews

'a comprehensive reference book covering all aspects of the subject'. Machinery Marekt, May 2001.

Ratings and Reviews

