FORTRAN
1st Edition
Description
FORTRAN is written for students who have no prior knowledge of computers or programming. The book aims to teach students how to program using the FORTRAN language.
The publication first elaborates on an introduction to computers and programming, introduction to FORTRAN, and calculations and the READ statement. Discussions focus on flow charts, rounding numbers, strings, executing the program, the WRITE and FORMAT statements, performing an addition, input and output devices, and algorithms. The text then takes a look at functions and the IF statement and the DO Loop, the IF-THEN-ELSE and the WHILE loop, including applications of the DO loop, the LOGICAL declaration statement, library functions, other applications of the IF statement, and writing REAL constants in exponential form.
The manuscript ponders on subscripted variables, the DATA statement, and the implied DO loop, doubly subscripted variables and matrix multiplication, input/output, and functions, subprograms, and subroutines. Topics include statement functions, subprograms calling other subprograms, reading using X format, control characters, reading using F format, INTEGER subscripted variables, and matrix multiplication.
The publication is a dependable source of data for computer programmers and students interested in the FORTRAN language.
Table of Contents
Preface
To the Reader
1 Introduction to Computers and Programming
1.1 General Remarks
1.2 The Keypunch
1.3 Input and Output Devices
1.4 Solving a Problem
1.5 Algorithms
1.6 FORTRAN, WATFOR, and WATFIV
2 Introduction to FORTRAN
2.1 General Remarks
2.2 The Assignment Statement
2.3 The END Statement
2.4 The Listing of the Program; the STOP Statement
2.5 Executing the Program
2.6 The WRITE and FORMAT Statements
2.7 The Format-Free PRINT Statement
2.8 Performing an Addition
2.9 Performing a Multiplication
2.10 Restrictions and Limitations in Using F Format
2.11 REAL and INTEGER Mode
2.12 I Format
2.13 The INTEGER and REAL Declaration Statements
2.14 Restrictions Involved in Using I Format
2.15 Redefining Variables
2.16 Debugging Programs on the FORTRAN Compiler
2.17 Debugging Using the WATFOR/WATFIV Compiler
2.18 Labeling Cards
2.19 Continuation Cards
2.20 The Formatted PRINT
Problems
3 Calculations and the READ Statement
3.1 Performing Calculations in FORTRAN
3.2 Peculiarities of REAL and INTEGER Arithmetic
3.3 Mixed Mode
3.4 The READ Statement
3.5 Some Programming Tips on FORMATS and DATA Cards; Repeated Field Specifications
3.6 The WATFOR/WATFIV READ Statement; Doing Calculations in the PRINT Statement
3.7 The GO TO Statement
3.8 Flow Charts
3.9 Rounding Numbers
3.10 Strings
3.11 Strings in WATFIV
3.12 Another Form of the READ Statement
Problems
4 Functions and the IF Statement
4.1 Library Functions
4.2 The Logical IF Statement
4.3 Relational Operators: EQ, NE, GT, LT, GE, and LE
4.4 Other Applications of the IF Statement
4.5 Writing REAL Constants in Exponential Form
4.6 How REAL and INTEGER Constants Are Stored
4.7 Printing Using E Format
4.8 Using X Format
4.9 The Arithmetic IF Statement
Problems
5 The DO Loop, the IF-THEN-ELSE and the WHILE Loop
5.1 The DO Loop
5.2 T Format
5.3 More on DO Loops
5.4 Summations and Products
5.5 Negative Increments; Reading a Variable Number of Data Cards
5.6 The AND, OR, and NOT Logical Operators
5.7 LOGICAL Constants and Format
5.8 The LOGICAL Declaration Statement
5.9 Nested DO Loops
5.10 Applications of the DO Loop
5.11 A WATFIV-S Feature: The IF-THEN-ELSE (The Block IF)
5.12 Another WATFIV-S Feature: The WHILE Loop
Problems
6 Subscripted Variables, the DATA Statement, and the Implied DO Loop
6.1 Subscripted Variables
6.2 The DATA Statement
6.3 The Computed GO TO Statement
6.4 INTEGER Subscripted Variables
6.5 Sorting
6.6 Satisfying Input and Output Lists
6.7 Implied DO Loops
Problems
7 Doubly Subscripted Variables and Matrix Multiplication
7.1 Doubly Subscripted Variables
7.2 How Array's Elements Are Stored in the Computer's Memory
7.3 Matrix Multiplication
7.4 Reading Values into Arrays
Problems
8 Input/Output
8.1 Printing Using F Format
8.2 Reading Using F Format
8.3 I Format
8.4 E Format
8.5 Using Slashes in FORMAT Statements
8.6 Introduction to Alphanumeric Constants
8.7 More on the Implied DO Loop
8.8 Using Arrays Without Subscripts in READ and WRITE Statements
8.9 Repeated Groups of Field Specifications
8.10 The DATA Declaration Statement
8.11 Using G Format
8.12 T Format
8.13 Hollerith Fields
8.14 Control Characters
8.15 Using Strings in FORMATS Used with READ Statements
8.16 Reading Using X FORMAT
8.17 More on the READ and WRITE Statements; the END Option
Problems
9 Functions, Subprograms, and Subroutines
9.1 Statement Functions
9.2 Subprogram Functions
9.3 Using Arrays in Subprograms
9.4 Redefining Dummy Arguments in Function Subprograms
9.5 Subprograms Calling Other Subprograms
9.6 Subroutines
9.7 The Arguments of Subroutines and Function Subprograms
9.8 Differences Between Subroutines and Subprogram Functions
9.9 Modularizing Programs
9.10 Using Arrays as Arguments of Subroutines
9.11 Plotting Histograms
9.12 Matrix Multiplication Using Subroutines (Optional Section)
Problems
10 Structured Programming
10.1 Introduction to Structured Programming
10.2 Program Design Aids: Pseudo Language
10.3 Top-Down Design and the Hierarchial Diagram
10.4 Top-Down Testing
10.5 Program Design Aids: the HIPO Diagram
10.6 Management-Programming Techniques
10.7 Internal Documentation
10.8 Generality, Independence, and Integrity
Problems
11 The COMMON Statement and the EQUIVALENT Statement
11.1 The COMMON Declaration Statement
11.2 Labeled COMMON
11.3 BLOCK DATA Subroutine
11.4 More on COMMON
11.5 Comparison of Using Argument Lists and COMMON List
11.6 The EXTERNAL Statement
11.7 Execution-Time Dimensioning
11.8 The EQUIVALENCE Statement
Problems
12 Significance, Double Precision, Complex Numbers
12.1 Converting Binary Numbers to Decimal Numbers
12.2 Significance
12.3 Overflow and Underflow
12.4 More on Significance
12.5 Hexidecimal Representation
12.6 Double Precision
12.7 Newton's Method and DOUBLE PRECISION Functions
12.8 Complex Numbers
Problems
13 More Input/Output
13.1 More on A FORMAT
13.2 CHARACTER Mode in WATFIV (and the Proposed ANS FORTRAN Revision)
13.3 Execution-Time FORMAT
13.4 The NAME LIST Statement
13.5 The PUNCH Statement
13.6 The Scale Factor
13.7 Files
Problems
Appendix
A Object Decks
B Control Cards for the IBM System 360/370
C Control Cards for WATFIV
D Time Sharing
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 688
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 22nd February 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271941