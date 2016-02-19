Forrest Mims Engineer's Notebook
1st Edition
Description
The book features:
carefully hand-drawn circuit illustrations hundreds of fully tested circuits tutorial on electronics basics tips on part substitutions, design modifications, and circuit operation
All covering the following areas:
Review of the Basics Digital Integrated Circuits MOS/CMOS Integrated Circuits TTL/LS Integrated Circuits Linear Integrated Circuits Index of Integrated Circuits Index of Circuit Applications
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Reviewing the Basics Chapter 2: Digital Integrated Circuits Chapter 3: MOS/CMOS Integrated Circuits Chapter 4: TTL/LS Integrated Circuits Chapter 5: Linear Integrated Circuits Index of Integrated Circuits Index of Circuit Applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 156
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1992
- Published:
- 30th August 1992
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080506777
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781878707031
About the Author
Forrest Mims
Forrest Mims has been an electronics hobbyist since building a one tube radio kit at the age of 11. Following graduation from Texas A&M University in 1966 and service as a photo intelligence office in Vietnam, he worked for three years with high-powered lasers, solid-state instrumentation, and trained monkeys with the Air Force Weapons Laboratory in New Mexico. Since becoming a full-time writer in 1970, he's written several hundred magazine articles and scholarly papers. His articles and columns have appeared in virtually every significant electronics magazine, including Popular Electronics, Radio-Electronics, and Modern Electronics. His articles on other scientific topics have appeared in a wide range of other publications, including National Geographic World, Science Digest, Highlights for Children, and Scientific American. His editorial exploits have included an assignment from the National Enquirer to evaluate the feasibility of eavesdropping on Howard Hughes by laser (it was possible, but Forrest declined to take part) and getting dropped by Scientific American as their "The Amateur Scientist" columnist because he admitted to the magazine's editors that he was a born-again Christian. His book sales total in the millions, and he is likely the most widely-read electronics writer in the world.
Reviews
"Here's a real hands-on book for the tinkerer, filled with all sorts of interesting and useful circuits." --Popular Communications "If you do any kind of real-world interface or embedded systems work, don't miss this one." --PC Techniques