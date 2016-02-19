Forrest Mims Engineer's Notebook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781878707031, 9780080506777

Forrest Mims Engineer's Notebook

1st Edition

Authors: Forrest Mims
eBook ISBN: 9780080506777
Paperback ISBN: 9781878707031
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 30th August 1992
Page Count: 156
Description

The book features:

carefully hand-drawn circuit illustrations hundreds of fully tested circuits tutorial on electronics basics tips on part substitutions, design modifications, and circuit operation

All covering the following areas:

Review of the Basics Digital Integrated Circuits MOS/CMOS Integrated Circuits TTL/LS Integrated Circuits Linear Integrated Circuits Index of Integrated Circuits Index of Circuit Applications

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Reviewing the Basics Chapter 2: Digital Integrated Circuits Chapter 3: MOS/CMOS Integrated Circuits Chapter 4: TTL/LS Integrated Circuits Chapter 5: Linear Integrated Circuits Index of Integrated Circuits Index of Circuit Applications

No. of pages:
156
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080506777
Paperback ISBN:
9781878707031

About the Author

Forrest Mims

Forrest Mims has been an electronics hobbyist since building a one tube radio kit at the age of 11. Following graduation from Texas A&M University in 1966 and service as a photo intelligence office in Vietnam, he worked for three years with high-powered lasers, solid-state instrumentation, and trained monkeys with the Air Force Weapons Laboratory in New Mexico. Since becoming a full-time writer in 1970, he's written several hundred magazine articles and scholarly papers. His articles and columns have appeared in virtually every significant electronics magazine, including Popular Electronics, Radio-Electronics, and Modern Electronics. His articles on other scientific topics have appeared in a wide range of other publications, including National Geographic World, Science Digest, Highlights for Children, and Scientific American. His editorial exploits have included an assignment from the National Enquirer to evaluate the feasibility of eavesdropping on Howard Hughes by laser (it was possible, but Forrest declined to take part) and getting dropped by Scientific American as their "The Amateur Scientist" columnist because he admitted to the magazine's editors that he was a born-again Christian. His book sales total in the millions, and he is likely the most widely-read electronics writer in the world.

Reviews

"Here's a real hands-on book for the tinkerer, filled with all sorts of interesting and useful circuits." --Popular Communications "If you do any kind of real-world interface or embedded systems work, don't miss this one." --PC Techniques

